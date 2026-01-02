Covid19 Saving the Next Generation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Spot on analysis about investor-heavy markets being more volatile than owner-occupier markets. I've watched this play out with friends in Sydney who bought for shelter while investors around them flipped properties for gains. The bit about investors selling to eachother when first-home buyers exit is exactly what happened in certain Melbourne suburbs durign the last downturn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Citizen's avatar
Citizen
1dEdited

It's one big pyramid scheme, aided and abetted by a 40-year conga line of traitorous "leaders".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture