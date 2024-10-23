Hofstra et al., and therefore Gates, are part of a worldwide group of individuals, legal entities and other entities that, in the context of the implementation of a project called Covid 19: The Great Reset, have misled people into taking Covid-19 injections, while they knew or should have known that these injections were not safe and effective

16-October 2024: Court Finds Bill Gates can not escape Jurisdiction in the Netherlands; See the ruling:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-netherlands/

Is it only a matter of time before all the Clinical Trials designed to fail and discredit Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are also linked to Gates and/or the worldwide groups of individuals, legal entities and other entities that, in the context of

" the implementation of a project called Covid 19: The Great Reset funded and encouraged such studies” ?



