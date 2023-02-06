Bio Distribution to : Female Ovaries of ........ Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA Genetic vaccines -- Please Read First

***UPDATE*** March 2024

What better way to cover up a LNP Synthetic mRNA Genetic Instructions led drop into fertility rates than to sponsor a study into fertility rates that excludes the dates of the heavily Mandated injections world wide of this product. Even better have that study conclude from the data and its modeling that there was always going to be a drop in fertility all the way to 2100. Oh not to forget a Study that’s conclusion want to alarm all those that have bought into the CO2 Climate Hoax yet another existential threat like:

“…. will lead to serious challenges related to sustaining and supporting a growing young population in some of the most heat-stressed, politically unstable, economically vulnerable, health system-strained locations”

Who would sponsor such a study ?….

See: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Sponsored Study Link

20240320 Bill Gates Sponsored Study Predicting Fertility Rates Decline Piis0140673624005506 1.77MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Australia’s Fertility Rate collapses to an all time low

See: Original Link From ABS

Data File For Fertility Rates - Original Link Archived

Abs Data File Fertility Rates 31010do001 202309 144KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Data Resource Link for Australian Covid-19 “Vaccine” roll-out.



Real World Account:

Link: https://rumble.com/v2c4my0-monique-leal-interviews-obgyn-dr.-kim-biss.html



How many people now and in the future will be suffering Ovarian Disorders and related fertility issues , birth defects, and premature deaths ?



Gates Foundation Dumps mRNA Shares in Q3 of 2021 at Huge Profit: Link



Female Ovaries:

To understand what Pfizer and Moderna are messing with, when they send Lipid Nano Particles (containing SYNTHETIC genetic instructions) to penetrate the cell membrane’s of you, your partner’s, your child’s or your relative’s Ovary cells see:



Autoimmune oophoritis

PRIMARY OVARIAN INSUFFICIENCY

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)



How many papers and how many studies would it take by Authors with NO financial ties to Vaccine Stakeholders to convince you to take the gamble with Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA ; knowing it could not be stopped from accumulating in the Ovaries ?



How many papers and how many studies would it take by Authors WITH financial ties to Vaccine Stakeholders to convince you to take the gamble with Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA ;knowing it could not be stopped from accumulating in the Ovaries ?



When the studies don’t match up with real world data there’s a good chance the Authors are designing the papers and the studies to fit a (financial returns) narrative rather than the actual human outcomes.



Many are waking up to the Risks versus the Benefits only after they truly get a grasp of the Risks that have been hidden from them; some of which were intended to be hidden for their lifetime.



Even if your regulatory Authority (such as the Australian TGA headed by John Skerritt) is blocking you from safe and effective Multi-Drug Protocols using cheap and re-purposed drugs; see peer reviewed protocol: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/ …

the risk of consenting to an uncontrolled distribution of Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA to nearly every vital cell type in your body and asking those cells to absorb the foreign LNP and produce a protein of a virus where that protein is known to be the cause disease is a risk that can only be described as a very deep pandora’s box of risks; the risk of a lifetime and perhaps the risk of a generation..





Source: http://tribeqr.com/v/tgapfizerinfo00

Deriving the Graph: http://tribeqr.com/v/tgapfizerinfo02

This is where these inflammatory LNP particles were found to be ACCUMULATING after injection into test RATS.

Brain: related Substack click this link

Eyes

Spinal cord

Prostate (males)

Adipose tissue

Muscle

Stomach

Skin

Salivary glands

Testes (males)

Thymus

Bladder

Kidneys related Substack click this link

Whole blood

Uterus (females)

Blood : plasma ratio

Heart :related Substack click this link

Pancreas : related Substack click this link

Bone (femur)

Pituitary gland

Lymph node (mandibular)

Plasma

Thyroid

Lung

Large intestine

Lymph node (mesenteric)

Small intestine

Bone marrow (femur)

Ovaries (females) related substack click this link

Adrenal glands related substack click this link

Spleen

Liver







March 2023 Update: CDC Documents being released with respect to the VAERS adverse events reporting system and EVERYTHING aligns with the a LNP Synthetic messenger RNA genetic “vaccines” crap shoot going disastrously wrong and the public not being told about it…

see: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-vaers-expose/



