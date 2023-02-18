Bio Distribution to : The Brain of ........ Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA Genetic vaccines -- Please Read First

This Video was posted to the frequently medically censored YouTube with Original link youtu.be/NZhzWzoPB3M



Update:



The paper Dr. John Campbell references is https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/10/1651

A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19



The notes Dr. John Campbell had were:

76-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease

Died three weeks after third COVID-19 vaccination

May 2021, ChAdOx1 vaccine

July 2021, Pfizer vaccine

December 2021, Pfizer vaccine

Family of the deceased requested an autopsy,

due to ambiguous clinical signs before death.

PD was confirmed by post-mortem examinations.

Signs of aspiration pneumonia and systemic arteriosclerosis

Histopathological analyses of the brain Acute vasculitis (predominantly lymphocytic)



Aside (not John’s notes)

Vasculitis Definition

In its strictest sense, the term vasculitis denotes inflammation of a blood vessel, which is characterised by the presence of an inflammatory infiltrate and destruction of the vessel wall. Commonly, however, vasculitis refers to the systemic vasculitides, which are autoimmune disorders characterised by inflammation of blood vessels. The systemic vasculitides are a diverse group of disorders that demonstrate a wide range of organ involvement and clinical severity.





Back to John’s Notes:

Multifocal necrotizing encephalitis

Pronounced inflammation

Glial and lymphocytic reaction

In the heart Signs of chronic cardiomyopathy

Mild acute lympho-histiocytic myocarditis and vasculitis

Patient had no history of COVID-19

Immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV-2 antigens (spike and nucleocapsid proteins) was performed.

Only spike protein but no nucleocapsid protein could be detected,

within the foci of inflammation, brain and heart

Spike protein detected in the endothelial cells of small blood vessels.

Quotes from the paper:

Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection.

The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based COVID-19 vaccines.

A causal connection of these findings to the preceding COVID-19 vaccination was established by immunohistochemical demonstration of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The methodology introduced in this study should be useful for distinguishing between causation by COVID-19 vaccination or infection in ambiguous cases.

Clinicians should take note of such case reports for the sake of early detection and management of such adverse events among their patients.

A thorough post-mortem examination of deaths in connection with COVID-19 vaccination should be considered in ambiguous circumstances, including histology.

Clinical History

First vaccination in May 2021 (ChAdOx1)

He experienced pronounced cardiovascular side effects

After the second vaccination in July 2021 (BNT162b2)

Family noted obvious behavioral and psychological changes (e.g., he did not want to be touched, anxiety, lethargy, social withdrawal)

Striking worsening of his PD symptoms

2 weeks after the third vaccination

Suddenly collapsed

Collapsed again 2 weeks after, died shortly thereafter

Clinical diagnosis was death due to aspiration pneumonia.



End of John’s Notes:



The take away from this is..



Testing for Nucleocapsids

This is an ESSENTIAL protein to test for in both acute illness and after sudden “unexplained” death ; especially after taking Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic messenger RNA genetic Vaccines.

On it own the results of this test help paint the picture for the cause of damaged tissue.

For example: If there was a high concentration of Spike proteins and a complete absence of Nucleocapsids in damaged tissue with a clear boundary between tissue that is not damaged.

And if there is no other explanation for the damaged tissue this would lead to the conclusion that the tissue was damaged by Spike Protein; now known to be a toxin to the body.

The absence of Nucleocapsids would point toward the presence of the Spike proteins being there in the absence of an active Covid19 infection; Making the most likely culprit the activity/presence of Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic messenger RNA genetic Vaccines. The full scope of the Toxicology of the genetic vaccines is a wild card that should never have been released on the general population because tissue and cells damaged by its activity could be from one or more of the following:

a) The highly Inflammatory Nature of LNPs

b) Debris of LNPs after they have broken down

c) The Synthetic Nature of mRNA

Natural messenger RNA may have a few PseudoUridine parts to its code; it is

an isomer of the nucleoside uridine in which the uracil is attached via a carbon-carbon instead of a nitrogen-carbon glycosidic bond.

Urisil would be much more plentiful; however the patented SYNTHETIC messenger RNA in the genetic Vaccines has had ALL its Urisil in its code swapped out for PseudoUridine

d) Impure mRNA in the genetic vaccine (Fragmented) see this link

e) The presence of Spike Protein (Now known to be a body Toxin)

f) The Extra Tasks/Loads put on the Cells, that had only ever received natural messenger RNA “instructions” that were produced in the cells nucleus from the species DNA. The cells penetrated with the SYNTHETIC messenger RNA now receive instructions developed in a laboratory (Not developed over the lifetime of your species). The impact on the cells normal function from using up its resources to make the Spike Protein are unknown and very concerning.



Above said, even without the presence of Nucleocapsids in the tissue, there is a small chance that a prior infection may have come and gone and the nucleocapsids had decayed over time.

Other factors such as the location of the tissue with respect to the likely sites of live virus (being the Nasopharynx area and the gut) also help point to the likely reason for the presence of the Spike protein being found.

In any compensation case remember that the onus on proof lies on the defendants (those responsible for providing genetic vaccines in the absence of informed consent) who need to rule out that the damage was done by the genetic Vaccines; you should not need to prove the genetic vaccine caused the damage; though it helps to show that it is very likely the cause.



Anyone seeking compensation for genetic vaccine damage/death needs to get this test:

Immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV-2 antigens (spike and nucleocapsid proteins)



Even if your regulatory Authority (such as the Australian TGA headed by John Skerritt) is blocking you from safe and effective Multi-Drug Protocols using cheap and re-purposed drugs; see peer reviewed protocol: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/ …

Informed consent would have to include the disclosure that there is a known risk of an uncontrolled distribution of Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA to nearly every vital cell type in your body. That distribution results in cells throughout your body absorbing the foreign LNP and producing a protein of a virus where that protein is known to be cause disease. If informed properly you would have realised the risk you were being asked to take can only be described as a very deep pandora’s box of risks; the risk of a lifetime and perhaps the risk of a generation.









Source: http://tribeqr.com/v/tgapfizerinfo00

Deriving the Graph: http://tribeqr.com/v/tgapfizerinfo02

This is where these inflammatory LNP particles were found to be ACCUMULATING after injection into test RATS.

Brain: related Substack click this link

Eyes

Spinal cord

Prostate (males)

Adipose tissue

Muscle

Stomach

Skin

Salivary glands

Testes (males)

Thymus

Bladder

Kidneys

Whole blood

Uterus (females)

Blood : plasma ratio

Heart :related Substack click this link

Pancreas : related Substack click this link

Bone (femur)

Pituitary gland

Lymph node (mandibular)

Plasma

Thyroid

Lung

Large intestine

Lymph node (mesenteric)

Small intestine

Bone marrow (femur)

Ovaries (females) related substack click this link

Adrenal glands related substack click this link

Spleen

Liver



