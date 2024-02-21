Bio Distribution to : The Heart ........ Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA Genetic vaccines -- Please Read First

How many people now and in the future will be suffering Heart Disorders and related Deaths ?

In the above video, Dr. Chris Shoemaker covers a paper published in September 2023 that , while it pays the required homage to the Covid-19 Vaccine Gods as is necessary to get get into the many medical-industrial-complex-captured “medical” Journals, it reports staggering and damaging vaccine findings.

Here is the homage the paper pays to the Vaccine Gods:

"While vaccines to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing mor-bidity and mortality related to respiratory complications (1,2), infrequent but important side effects associated with vaccination have also been reported. One such rare side effect that the mRNA vaccines have been linked to is myocarditis (3–7).”

Here is a link to the paper:

Assessment of Myocardial 18F-FDG Uptake at PET/CT in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2–vaccinated and Nonvaccinated Patients

Hearts are having to work MUCH harder for people who have had two Covid-19 Jabs or more. A September 2023 published study in which multiple major study centers from around the world participating in comparing non-vaccinated hearts to those who have been vaccinated - what they found was astounding -- a 47% INCREASE effort going on in the Cardiac Cells of vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people . They found that this elevation persisted for at least SIX Months. Was this study Valid? YES. They took 5,000 patients worldwide and they meticulously (screened) got this down to 1,000 so this would be a valid, verifiable study in which 700 were double jabbed and 300 were non-jabbed. This was a legitimate elevation and strain on the heart muscle. It was confirmed with P Value <.0001. The Unvaxxed had no elevation in cardiac effort for the next six months. Now we have a scientific reason why people are dying suddenly 6 months to a year after the shots. “This terrible, nefarious thing, in which lots are different one place to another, that’s a plan. They didn’t accidentally make one lot worse than the other. It was purposely done. It didn’t happen by accident!” The development of these controversial vaccines is now linked to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Department of Defense. Furthermore, a shocking 33% of the substances used in these COVID vaccines are purported to be DNA-altering elements, having permanent effects on the bodies of those inoculated. The global rise in cases of Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, has been tied to these vaccine developments, pointing to a massive health crisis. These revelations call into question the safety, ethics, and motivations behind the global vaccination drive, sparking urgent calls for accountability and transparency.

The study used a test known as a fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) uptake on PET/CT images.

In the case of this paper it is simple - the vaccinated hearts are metabolizing a shit more 18F-FDG than the unvaccinated hearts by an average factor approaching 50% !! ;

EXAMPLE:

"Vaccinated patients had overall higher myocardial 18F-FDG uptake compared with nonvaccinated patients 4.8 g/mL [IQR, 3.0–8.5 g/mL] vs 3.3 g/mL [IQR, 2.5–6.2 g/mL]"



A Normal Heart prefers Free Fatty Acids as it’s Fuel. When the Heart’s muscle cells become Ischemic (a condition in which the heart is starved of oxygen due to a reduced blood supply) the cells prefer 18F-FDG (Fluorodeoxyglucose).



Gee, I wonder if the microcapillaries of the heart are blocked with the kind of small blood clots that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is known to produce; proteins created from Genetic code in SYNTHETIC mRNA "vaccines" that Bio Distribute to the heart and then leave that Genetic Instructions to do its thing for an uncontrolled length of time in all the Lipid Nano Particle Penetrated Cells.



Every Regulatory Authority around the world, including Australia’s TGA, should be compelled to assign the cause of a reported adverse advent (including death) after a Covid19 Genetic Instruction “vaccine” to being caused by that vaccine until they can prove otherwise.

This is the precautionary principle of Medicine which MUST be applied to experimental and/or Clinical trial medicines - ESPECIALLY when they are aware of a likely uncontrolled bio-distribution of that medication and when they are aware that the medication is designed to have genetic impacts on the cells it penetrates.



These regulatory authorities were aware of and/or in possession of one or more Pfizer’s Non Clinical Reports showing an unregulated Bio-Distribution proclivity BEFORE they decided to release/authorize this novel technology Genetic Instruction “product” onto and into their respective populations that they were supposed to protect.

*** Important ***

Testing for Nucleocapsids

This is an ESSENTIAL protein to test for in both acute illness and after sudden “unexplained” death

It is a test that will CONFIRM or DISPELL the notion that the CAUSE was from “Long Covid”



Put more simply this Testing for Nucleocapsids will either Rule out or Rule in the possibility that the Spike Proteins found in the tissue are from a Covid19 infection;

in which case the test for Nucleocapsids will be positive in that tissue

OR the Spike Proteins found in the tissue are from from SYNTHETIC messenger RNA induced instructions delivered by an uncontrolled biodistribution of Lipid Nano Particles in the COVID19 “vaccination”;

in which case the test for Nucleocapsids will be NEGATIVE in that tissue

To Fully understand the severity of the recklessness of LNP SYNTHETIC messenger RNA genetic products:



This is where these inflammatory LNP particles were found to be ACCUMULATING after injection into test RATS.

Brain: related Substack click this link

Eyes

Spinal cord

Prostate (males)

Adipose tissue

Muscle

Stomach

Skin

Salivary glands

Testes (males)

Thymus

Bladder

Kidneys related Substack click this link

Whole blood

Uterus (females)

Blood : plasma ratio

Heart :related Substack click this link

Pancreas : related Substack click this link

Bone (femur)

Pituitary gland

Lymph node (mandibular)

Plasma

Thyroid

Lung

Large intestine

Lymph node (mesenteric)

Small intestine

Bone marrow (femur)

Ovaries (females) related substack click this link

Adrenal glands related substack click this link

Spleen

Liver



Please share this Substack - especially if you know someone who has been told they are suffering from an “unexplained” Heart related Disorder.

Heart Conditions and Adrenal Gland Malfunctions leading to “unexplained” Sudden Heart Attack Deaths could be the tip of the iceberg to this wayward incredibly risky SYTHETIC GENETIC instruction spreading to your Adrenal Glands!



If this post and its information is an eye opener for you there are things you can do.

Apart from it helping you personally to piece things together, please consider joining class actions to stop this Globalist controlled medical industrial complexes from doing it again and again. Australia is already on the path to becoming one of the world’s largest future contributors to the mRNA experiments on humanity with facilities being planned and built with the aid of tax payer’s funding.



To see the Parent Substack:

March 2023 Update: CDC Documents being released with respect to the VAERS adverse events reporting system and EVERYTHING aligns with the a LNP Synthetic messenger RNA genetic “vaccines” crap shoot going disastrously wrong and the public not being told about it…

