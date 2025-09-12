The stability of a Company is often tied to the Risks it is seen to take.



All companies and stakeholders involved in mRNA (they/them) eagerly profited from what appeared to be an investment-risk-free product: government-mandated, government-indemnified, heavily promoted, and entirely funded by taxpayer money.



Now that scrutiny has shifted to the risks these companies and stakeholders placed on the public—who were encouraged, coerced, and even mandated to take mRNA platform products—that risk is now coming full circle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roNlgIY9QK



CSL, Pfizer, Moderna, the seemingly deceptively named World Health Organization, compromised health regulatory agencies, well-compensated advisory boards, health ministers, heads of state, legacy media, search engines, video platforms, paid celebrities, “philanthropic” organisations and trusts, and social media platforms — all had their fingers in the mRNA pie.

They were all stakeholders positioned to profit or benefit in one way or another — while others bore the risk and made the RISK sacrifice on their behalf.

All shouted in unison: “Safe and effective.”

All convinced themselves they were right.

And all conveniently believed they were saving the world from an existential threat — one that, by design or coincidence, would not be the last.

They envisioned many more such threats to come — each one baked into a new pie they could once again consume.



“They” placed the risk on everyone — the pregnant, the unborn, infants, school-aged children, the workforce, the immunocompromised, the sick, the elderly, and ultimately, on our children’s future health, fertility, and DNA integrity.

Now, the very risks they imposed on others are being exposed — everywhere.





Injecting trillions of active foreign Genetic material into the cells of a human is risky business.

Asking those cells to produce pathogenic, and immune dysregulating foreign proteins is risky business.

Extending the life of injected mRNA using a synthetic version that lasts way longer than any natural mRNA is a risky business

Encasing that Synthetic mRNA in Lipid Nano Particles KNOWN (by Pfizer itself) to have an uncontrolled and almost complete body wide biodistribution is risky business

Having that mRNA enter into hundreds of DIFFERENT and critical cell types and PROGRAMING those different cell types to divert resources and produce a Pathogenic and immune system dysregulating synthetic protein in uncontrolled quantities and duration is risky business.

The presence of Lipid Nano Particles throughout the body is risky business.



In Australia, John Skerritt was the head of the TGA when Pfizer presented its biodistribution information in January 2021. This information, which was known to the TGA before the authorization (unleashing) of the mRNA "vaccines" for use in Australians, was only made public through a Freedom of Information request.

See: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf



The following is an Analogy of the compounding Risks placed on every one by “Them”

Lighting Fires in a Library Made of Gunpowder

Imagine you are in an ancient, priceless library, filled wall to wall with scrolls that define the structure and function of a civilization — its history, laws, culture, and biological blueprints. These scrolls represent your cells' genetic instructions.

Now imagine someone comes in and:

Tosses in trillions of foreign blueprints (the synthetic mRNA), not vetted or fully understood, and demands the scribes (your cells) drop what they’re doing and start copying this entirely foreign script. But that’s not enough. These new scripts instruct the scribes to build strange, volatile machines (pathogenic proteins) that confuse the guards (immune system), disrupt the library’s quiet order, and trigger alarms and fires throughout the halls. Then, instead of using standard, degradable paper (natural mRNA), they use a type of indestructible parchment (synthetic mRNA) that doesn’t decay as expected — it lingers, replicates, and keeps demanding attention long after the original intent is forgotten. To deliver it, they encase these scripts in tiny drones (lipid nanoparticles) programmed to drop the payloads not just in one room, but indiscriminately across the entire building — in every section, every office, every archive, regardless of its original purpose. These drones don’t stop. They flood the building, infiltrating secure, vital chambers — even ones previously thought to be off-limits (like the brain, reproductive organs, and heart). And when they arrive, they force each department to stop doing its job and instead focus on building these foreign, disruptive machines; trigger the alarms and fires. Meanwhile, the fires from those machines spread. No central command. No off switch. No evacuation plan. Just the hope that the system doesn’t collapse under the confusion, exhaustion, or internal rebellion.



So what does AI have to say about the position CSL Find’s themselves in now that Risk has come full Circle to where it will now hurt Stakeholders who were all too ready and willing to dole out Risk (Even on their own children) :



https://x.com/i/grok/share/rXf3V6aWn3nrclRKT8dtOUc2k

Excerpt:

Market Response and CSL's Dependence on the Questioned mRNA Platform.

The market's reaction to this scrutiny has been swift and punishing for CSL, exacerbating the post-earnings sell-off and underscoring the company's vulnerability to mRNA headwinds. Shares, already reeling from the August 19 plunge, continued to slide as investors digested the direct hit to Seqirus: the U.S. government's defunding of mRNA contracts, including CSL's, signaled reduced federal support for the technology CSL had bet heavily on





You can share/SMS this Post with this link:

https://tribeqr.com/v/cslrats

Perhaps share it with your Doctor or a Doctor still willing to risk offering mRNA Vaccinations.





OR

A link via Twitter (X):https://x.com/tniwef/status/1966399505764618485

SMS

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.

Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading Covid19 Saving the Next Generation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.



