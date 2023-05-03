

Listen carefully through the 20 minutes for the future of your family and children.

Anyone that receives this, in the currently free and democratic world and who cares about the future of their children or family, needs to hear this and decide if they will do nothing.









See Malcolm Robert address Australian Parliament in May 2024 calling for a Royal Commission. A commission which will no doubt look very carefully at the role Australia’s collaboration and involvement with the World Health Organization had to do with the suffering of the Australian Notion from “Covid-19” Measures.

A commission where individuals within the Government and its Health Department SHOULD be investigated for conflicts of interests and resultant dangerous co-operations with Vaccine Manufacturers and dangerous co-operations with World Health Organization directions coming from an organization receiving over 80% of its funding from vaccine stakeholders.



Transcript can be found here: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/covid-royal-commission-now/



Read the Cautionary Article by Australia’s Distinguished Professor Robert Clancy:



20230617 The Spectator Article Robert Clancy Caution On Who Power Grab 94.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The World Health Organization is a majority privately controlled entity, with those running it in a Tax Haven with Diplomatic Immunity, and those controlling it making massive profits from Pandemics!



If you doubt for a moment what was presented check out all the actual links:

Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers

https://www.who.int/news/item/25-02-2023

https://www.who.int/health-topics/int...

WHO funding http://open.who.int/2020-21/contributors

The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/
WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023 https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2022

https://twitter.com/tniwef/status/1653568232236945408





