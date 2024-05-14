"I see that it is terrible; I see it on the news. I understand enough to hold up my protest sign and let the world know that I want it to stop; therefore I am doing the right thing and I have the true and unquestionable Moral stance"

They absolve themselves from ANY obligation to look deeply into the problem they want to go away.

They know that their stance is the right stance and that the solution is straight forward.

They chant a few partial truths that are beyond question; example

“War IS terrible and anyone who thinks otherwise is also terrible”

Before ANYONE academic or otherwise wants to hold up their protest sign re the horrific situation in the Middle East do they have the strength and resolve to look the problem deep in the eyes ,without flinching, and genuinely open their thinking to hear an alternate reality to what they have been shown on CNN or by the UN or any other Globalist platforms.

Video 1: Jordan Peterson with Mosab Hassan Yousef (the Son of a Hamas Founder - he was himself raped at the age of 5 and he explains the culture he grew up in; the same culture that is sacrificing the people living in the middle east to get as many sign holding protesters around the world to legitimize the horrors HAMAS unleashed as "resistance".)

Like many awake academics and critical thinkers, Jordan Peterson is an academic that was set upon by Globalists

Link:

Video 2 : "Silence before the Scream"

These are indisputable records of what is almost unbearable to watch and what the Sign Holders endorse as "resistance".

If there are any rational thinkers holding the signs or cheering those holding the signs , will they find the courage and moral compass to watch these two videos, knowing they are likely to loosen their grip on the anti-Israeli and antisemitic protest signs.

Video 3: UN Address of Israel's Ambassador Gilad Erdan - May 10th

Does anyone on the other side (of the protest signs) have such a thorough understanding of what Israel faces and what the world will face if it continues to adopt Globalist facilitated, manipulated and now Globalist spread Ideology ?



Finally - Below you will find a link that initiates a download file that is the most accepted English Translation of the QUR’AN

Because it is in a PDF format , when opened it is very easy to do specific word searches.

It is very eye opening to do the word search “Jew” in this translation that represent the core teaching of Islam ; something Globalist Main Stream Media insists is a religion of peace.

Link: Translation of the QUR’AN

Quran English Translation And Commentary By Yusuf Ali 130MB ∙ PDF file Download Download





In a phrase that Jordan Peterson might use "Of course we want it (war) to bloody stop!"



To the willfully, the unwittingly and the knowingly blind to the truth protesters

it seams clear that holding up a sign or cheering those that are holding up a sign against Israel is:

A self-serving affirmation

suggests a superior moral stance and understanding

Enables the disease behind the HAMAS like atrocities of October 7th to mutate and pave the way for many others atrocities

Takes credit for doing absolutely nothing

A similar pathology can be attributed to all those vending machine physicians prior to and during Covid-19.

