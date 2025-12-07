mRNA sales campaign titled “Covid-19” - might beg the question; what will the next mRNA campaign be called…

It is becoming more apparent to observers that the world was subjected to a destructive and highly lucrative mRNA sales campaign titled “Covid-19.”

This “Covid-19” campaign involved:

captured governments,

captured regulators,

Non-Government (NGO) stakeholders,

the “United” Nations (UN)–spawned World “Health” Organisation (WHO),

the Wellcome Trust,

the Gates Foundation,

other “philanthropic” investors,

controlled “news” media,

controlled internet access,

captured scientific and medical publishing houses,

captured “academic” institutions,

private health services giants,

and others.

As a result, there is a growing perception that people are being treated like pawns in a global chess game played by a powerful elite class that is “legislating” its way around the world to cement and expand its control.

The “Ignored” Covid-19 Treatments

During the Covid‑19 pandemic, numerous physicians and clinical practitioners implemented early-treatment protocols that included ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. These protocols were scientifically evaluated, and thousands of peer-reviewed papers were published reporting statistically significant results demonstrating their effectiveness in treating Covid‑19.

Despite this scientific evidence, regulatory agencies in many countries blocked the clinical use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for Covid‑19, restricting their availability in official treatment guidelines and limiting their broader adoption.



Status Quo:

The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS)

The PBS only lists one Covid-19 Antiviral called LANGEVRIO ( a Merck Serono Australia Pty Ltd product with Patented Molnupiravir). Costing the Tax payers over $1000 for a 7 Day course with a n estimated manufactured cost of $15 it has been shown to be less effective than Vitamin D

The “Ignored” Cancer Treatments

Status Quo:

The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS)

Is it any surprise that on Australia’s Tax funded PBS expenditure, cancer treatment drugs are among the most expensive treatments on the market.

Example: Erbitux

While the Cancer Patient gets Erbitux at the bargain price of $31.60;

Members of the Pharmacy Guild and Merck Serono Australia Pty Ltd feast on a $3045.00 per treatment cycle pie.



Like Covid-19, are Cancer Patient suffering due to PBS, regulatory authority and Medical providers Ignoring or Obstructing Low Cost Cancer Treatments ; treatments that can be tried separately or in conjunction with what is on offer with far less of a risk proposition to their use than the existing expensive and emerging more expensive PBS options.



Fun Fact: Erbitux is supplied in Australia by Merck Serono Australia Pty Ltd.



For an illustration of the scale of money involved in what some describe as the cancer “industry”—and how this may contribute to overlooking promising, low-cost treatments with fewer side effects when provided under the guidance of an independent, non-intimidated (by AHPRA or the TGA) GP or other health professional—see:

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0201552



Fenbendazole and Ivermectin two Elephants in the Oncology Room



With over 500 Peer reviewed papers easily accessible to your Oncologist don’t you think the average Oncologist would want to explore that avenue to save you or a loved one’s life ; not to mention the pain and suffering of the alternate paths they have to offer?



Here is a simplified explanation of how Fenbendazole and Ivermectin affect parasites and why some scientists think they might affect cancer cells in similar ways

— strictly the biology and mechanisms.

Parasites and cancer cells share two important traits:

They grow and divide very fast. They depend heavily on certain energy pathways and cell structures to stay alive.

Some parasite medicines happen to interfere with these same things — which is why scientists study them in cancer labs.

🟦 1. FENBENDAZOLE (and similar drugs like mebendazole)

❗ What it does to parasites

Parasites like roundworms survive by using tiny “tracks” inside their cells called microtubules.

Microtubules help the parasite:

divide

move nutrients inside the cell

keep its shape

Fenbendazole locks up the microtubules so they can’t form properly.

Without microtubules, the parasite basically falls apart from the inside and dies.

❗ What it can do to cancer cells (mechanistically)

Cancer cells also need microtubules because they divide much faster than normal cells.

If microtubules are blocked:

cancer cells can’t divide

their internal transport stops

they become stressed and may self-destruct

Fenbendazole also seems to affect how some cancer cells use glucose (sugar) for energy.

Cancer cells often rely heavily on sugar because they grow so quickly.

So fenbendazole affects:

microtubules

energy use in fast-growing cells

This is similar to how some real chemotherapy drugs work.

🟩 2. IVERMECTIN

❗ What it does to parasites

Parasites like worms and mites have special channels in their nerve and muscle cells that humans don’t have.

Ivermectin opens these channels, letting chloride ions rush in.

This causes:

paralysis

then death

That’s why it works so well against parasites.

❗ What it can do to cancer cells (mechanistically)

Cancer cells often have overactive mitochondria or use them differently than normal cells.

Mitochondria are the “power plants” of the cell.

In lab studies, ivermectin can:

interfere with mitochondrial energy production

reduce ATP (the energy molecule)

mess with cell-signaling systems that cancer cells use to grow quickly

It may also block “drug pumps” on cancer cells that normally help them push out toxic substances.

So ivermectin affects:

energy production

growth signals

drug-resistant pumps

🟨 3. What Parasites and Cancer Cells Have in Common

Even though parasites and cancer cells are very different, they share some key behaviors:

This is why a drug that disrupts fast growth, microtubules, or energy use in parasites may also disrupt similar processes in cancer cells.

🟧 4. How Fenbendazole and Ivermectin Fit Into the Big Picture

Fenbendazole

Breaks microtubules

Messes with sugar use

Hurts fast-dividing cells

Ivermectin

Affects mitochondrial energy

Interferes with cancer-growth signals

Can block drug-resistance pumps

Both drugs hit weak points that parasites rely on — and cancer cells rely on some of the same weak points.

🟪 Simplified Summary

Parasite drugs attack parts of the cell that fast-growing organisms depend on.

Parasites and cancer cells both grow quickly and depend on similar systems.

Because of this, some parasite drugs can stress or weaken cancer cells in lab studies.

Fenbendazole mainly hits microtubules and sugar use .

Ivermectin mainly hits mitochondria and growth signals.



In any case the above mechanisms could explain the now thousands of patient stories getting past the internet (“health”) watch dogs and surfacing to endorse and confirm these medications in protocols that they say are curing their cancers.



The following links are to PubMed Searches for Peer Reviewed papers…

click: Fenbendazole

and

click: Ivermectin

Related Post: https://tribeqr.com/v/oncologyshmology



Taxes ARE paying for “FREE” expensive treatments.

Tax Funded treatments may not appear to be costing Australians a lot of money because the individual out of pocket amounts can be small or even “FREE” ; some treatments may be offered with a gift or chance to win a prize (as offered at some schools to Teachers who volunteered to take the mRNA vaccines for Covid-19).

But the big winners are the Pharmaceutical Companies & the Pharmacy Guilds and their members that sell the treatments to the Australian Health Authorities; the big losers are the Australian Tax Payers and the next generation.



The money has to come from somewhere (SKI = Spend the Kids Inheritance).

Housing prices in Australia is through the roof as the Government essentially prints money with loans created to pay big Pharmacy and Pharmacy Guild Members - is the natural effect assets prices skyrocketing to Astronomical levels; see the Cantillon Effect ?



Why do so many Politicians and Senior Regulators appear to get offered high paying board rolls after their “retirements” sitting alongside other board members who profited handsomely from the public health decisions made by these now retired politicians and Senior Regulators .

Are Globalists realizing the Dreams of the Elite and the Nightmares of “useless eaters” while our politicians spend the kids inheritance (ski).



How many children today can afford the kind of house their parents were able to buy when they were leaving home? For most, even a tiny “shoebox” apartment from Mirvac—built (by the wealthy) to rent —is be pushed as the own nothing and be happy option left; as they get government approval to build towering rental cells.

