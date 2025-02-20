Is There a Link Between Studies Criticizing HCQ and Ivermectin and the mRNA Vaccine Industry?
Sanofi has heavily invested in mRNA vaccine production in France and is an undisclosed financial supporter of Hospices Civils de Lyon, whose authors published a retracted HCQ causes death paper.
Author Note: All underlined text - is a link to supporting information. It is definitely worth clicking on a few of these links.
The retracted Paper is copied below; but like the infamous retracted Surgisphere paper with fraudulent data published by the Lancet , has the damage been done and could more lives be lost because of the paper ?
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopha.2023.116055
In the interests of transparency ,should the Authors of this paper declare their financial ties to Sanofi and mNRA technology ?
See a short discussion covering this:
https://x.com/i/grok/share/29y7WeEVMM8vHxUaoMsOKWUaO
IS THIS RELATED?
https://fondationhcl.fr/actualites/bientot-des-cellules-medicaments-produites-a-lyon/
Here the Hospital Group where most of the Authors of the recently retracted HCQ study have affiliations has announced a new project for Gene based therapies “with incurable diseases in which the immune system is involved. These include certain cancers (lymphomas, lung cancer, etc.), rare childhood diseases, or severe resistant infections.”
What a coincidence that the known Biodistribution of Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Messenger mRNA has these “Rare” Autoimmune conditions considered to be likely outcomes from uncontrolled Bio Distribution of Genetic instructions to produce the Pathogenic Spike Protein.
The Below Files are Questions Meant for Any Health Regulator or Medical Professional still willing to emphatically state that mRNA Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Genetic Instruction vaccines are safe:
Feel free to download and print out to present :
And a small discussion on the likely disorders:
https://x.com/i/grok/share/kV3fQCaE95LoizR2ckvJp059w
