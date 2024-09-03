Miracle Treatments Developed for Side Effects of mRNA Vaccines, Originally Mistaken for Disease Symptoms that mRNA Vaccines Aimed to Prevent?
Has the pure greed of the Medical Industrial Complex just exposed the massive gamble and likely cause of damage done by Genetic Systemic mRNA Vaccines ?
Has the Medical World just revealed a key mechanism for “some” of what could be predictable harms from a known Systemic spread of Sars-Cov2 Spike Protein through Genetic mRNA vaccinations given to billions of people who were either mandated or otherwise pressured into taking these “Vaccines” with Uninformed Consent ?
A new Medical Industry appears to be opening up for the treatment of Neurological Conditions including Alzheimer's disease and “rare” diseases based on patented Monoclonal Antibodies.
We focus on patent US-8877195-B2 and related world wide patents.
To View Click : US-8877195-B2
The inventor one: Katerina Akassoglou
(51) The antibodies of the invention (e.g., 5B8 and 1E3) are monoclonal antibodies.
While the rights of the Patent are listed as currently assigned to
NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH), U.S. DEPT. OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (DHHS), U.S. GOVERNMENT
A Paper was just Published: 28 August 2024 Click this Link
Fibrin drives thromboinflammation and neuropathology in COVID-19
Of Critical Importance ; It proves a CAUSAL LINK for a causal immunomodulatory role for fibrinogen in thromboinflammation and neuropathology in (what the paper referred) to as COVID-19
What we learn from other sources is that what is being observed in this study is far more likely to be the observed CAUSAL effects of a Systemic Viremia like Spread of SARS CoV-2 Spike Protein; something 100% likely to occur in mRNA Vaccinated individuals and something that happens in approximately 0.19% of Natural Covid-19 Infections
In terms of the potential Dangers of mRNA Systemic Genetic Vaccines, It probably can not be overemphasized how important this paper and its conclusions of “a Causal affect SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, forming proinflammatory blood clots that drive systemic thromboinflammation and neuropathology”
The paper also shows findings on how this mechanism ENHANCED CANCER CELL SURVIVAL
The fibrin-induced suppression of NK cells that we observed is consistent with enhanced cancer cell survival in vitro after co-culture with fibrin-stimulated NK cells48, suggesting a role for fibrin in other diseases with vascular damage and impaired NK cell cytotoxicity, such as cancer and autoimmune diseases49.
When reviewing this Paper one could be forgiven for substituting every mention of “Covid-19 infection” and “Long Covid’ for mRNA induced SARS CoV-2 Spike Protein
Essentially a “University of California San Francisco (UCSF or UC San Fransisco) paper funded by a plethora of NIH Grants and “Philanthropic” Donors aimed at promoting a phase 1 Clinical trial of a fibrin-targeting immunotherapy owned by Therini Bio (using a derivative of the 5B8 monoclonal antibody known as THN391
We know it must be BIG business when “businesswire” a Berkshire Hathaway company that reached a valuation of $1 trillion in this month and described as Warren E. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced Therini Bio’s Phase 1 Clinical Trial:
See this Link
On July 8th (5 months before the announcement of Covid-19) the then named MedaRed “completed a $6.5 million seed financing round that was led by the Dementia Discovery Fund and Dolby Family Ventures”.
look who has their fingers in this Pie:
DDF capitalizes on global investment opportunities to fulfill its dual mandate of delivering measurable impact and generating significant financial returns.
Both Bill Gates and the Dolby Family Ventures appear to be making significant investments in emerging and no doubt lucrative treatments and diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases.
According to the Therini Bio website, Therini Bio was originally named MedaRed, Inc. and changed its name in Feb2020
(About the time mRNA Systemic Spike Protein “Vaccines” began to roll out).
According to the Therini Bio website its seed company MedaRed Inc. was co-founded by Dr. Katerina Akassoglou, PhD - Other Co-Founders are listed here
Before Discussing the paper we take a quick chat with Chat GPT to discover the systemic viremia spread of the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins for the unvaccinated who catch Covid-19 versus versus the systemic viremia spread of the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in those vaccinated with Genetic mRNA “Vaccines”.
The Conclusion to the Chat:
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated Australians:
It is accurate to conclude that nearly 100% of Australians who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (such as Pfizer) will have had SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in their bloodstream at some point following vaccination. The exact duration of this presence has not been fully defined or tested by the vaccine manufacturers.
Unvaccinated Australians with Natural COVID-19 Infection:
For unvaccinated Australians who contract COVID-19 naturally, the chance of having SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in their bloodstream is very low. Based on actual Australian data, the estimated percentage of natural COVID-19 infections that lead to systemic viremia (where SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins might be present in the bloodstream) is approximately 0.19%.
The full chat (7 Questions) can be downloaded Below:
To the Paper which can be viewed and Downloaded from this link
We start with an important excerpt in the paper going over the METHOD.
Let’s look at how the rats were “infected”
Fibrinogen and spike co-localized in the lungs after either intranasal (i.n.) infection of mice with mouse-proficient SARS-CoV-2 Beta (B.1.351) (Fig. 1d and Extended Data Fig. 1b,c) or intravenous (i.v.) co-injection, into wild-type (WT) mice, of Alexa 647–spike S1(N501Y) and Alexa 546–fibrinogen, as shown by 3D imaging of solvent-cleared organs (3DISCO)20 of cleared lungs (Extended Data Fig. 1d), suggesting that fibrin/fibrinogen and spike interact in solution and in tissues.
1.0 Intranasal infection
This is closer to how a natural infection would be introduced in Humans
HOWEVER it was done with “mouse proficient SARS-CoV-2 Beta (B.1.351)
A single Question to Chat GPT Follows
Question
Is it possible that Mouse-proficient SARS-CoV-2 Beta (B.1.351) moves much more frequently to the Systemic Viremia stage in mice than a Natural Covid-19 infection of a Human?
ChatGPT said:
Yes, it is possible that mouse-proficient SARS-CoV-2 Beta (B.1.351) might progress to the systemic viremia stage more frequently in mice compared to the progression of natural COVID-19 infections in humans. Here’s why:
1. Adaptation to Mouse Models: The adaptation of SARS-CoV-2 to infect mice—referred to as "mouse-proficient"—often involves genetic modifications or selection processes that allow the virus to overcome the barriers that normally prevent it from replicating efficiently in mice. These adaptations might result in a virus that behaves differently in mice compared to humans, including an increased tendency to spread systemically.
2. Differences in Host Response: Mice and humans have different immune responses and physiological environments. The immune system of mice might respond differently to SARS-CoV-2, potentially allowing for more widespread viral dissemination within the mouse body. Additionally, the modified virus used in mouse models might have evolved characteristics that facilitate systemic spread in mice.
3. Research Model Limitations: Animal models, including mice, are often used to study aspects of viral infections that may not directly correlate with human infections. While these models provide valuable insights, they do not always perfectly replicate the course of disease in humans. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, natural human infections typically begin in the respiratory tract and may only become systemic in severe cases. In contrast, mouse models might more frequently show systemic viremia due to the nature of the adaptation or modification of the virus.
4. Purpose of Mouse Models: Researchers use these adapted viruses in mice to study various aspects of the virus, including its ability to cause disease, the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments, and the pathogenesis of different variants. The goal is to understand how the virus behaves in a controlled environment and how it interacts with the host’s immune system.
In summary, mouse-proficient SARS-CoV-2 Beta (B.1.351) might indeed progress to systemic viremia more frequently in mice compared to natural COVID-19 infections in humans. This difference highlights the challenges and limitations of using animal models to study infectious diseases and underscores the importance of interpreting findings from such models within the context of human disease.
2.0 Intravenous (i.v.) Infection Method
This is VERY DIFFERENT to the course of a Natural Infection and is more representative of a Viremia form of Covi-19 or Systemic introduction of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
Another single Question to Chat GPT Follows
Question
If injecting a respiratory Virus like Covid-19 into Mice for studies using an intravenous injection would it more accurately simulate the course of the vast majority of expected natural infections where the patient is not expected to enter into the systemic Viremia stage of the infection or would it more accurately simulate the course of the much more rare cases of a natural infection where the patient has moved to the systemic Viremia stage?
ChatGPT said:
Injecting a respiratory virus like COVID-19 into mice using an intravenous (IV) injection would more accurately simulate the course of the much rarer systemic viremia stage of the infection rather than the typical localized respiratory infection.
Here’s why:
Natural Route of Infection: Respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, typically enter the body through the respiratory tract (e.g., through inhalation). The natural infection process usually begins with the virus infecting the epithelial cells of the respiratory system. From there, the virus might spread locally and cause symptoms such as cough and fever. Systemic viremia (where the virus spreads throughout the body via the bloodstream) is less common and usually occurs in severe cases.
Intravenous Injection: When a virus is introduced directly into the bloodstream via an IV injection, it bypasses the initial respiratory tract infection and directly enters the systemic circulation. This method would result in widespread distribution of the virus throughout the body, potentially leading to systemic viremia.
Systemic vs. Localized Infection: Using an intravenous injection for a respiratory virus would more likely lead to systemic infection because the virus is introduced directly into the bloodstream. This does not accurately replicate the typical progression of a respiratory infection, where the virus primarily affects the respiratory tract before potentially spreading systemically in severe cases.
Research Models: For studying respiratory infections, researchers usually use methods that introduce the virus via the respiratory route (e.g., intranasal or intratracheal) to more closely mimic natural infection and observe the localized effects in the lungs and upper respiratory tract. IV injection is typically used to study systemic infection or to investigate the effects of the virus once it has already spread throughout the body.
In summary, injecting a respiratory virus like COVID-19 via intravenous injection would more accurately simulate the systemic viremia stage rather than the typical localized respiratory infection seen in the majority of natural infections. For studying the natural course of respiratory infections, methods that introduce the virus through the respiratory tract are generally preferred.
From the Above we can now read the paper understanding that it has identified and confirmed the following causal effects of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein:
Here we show that fibrin binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, forming proinflammatory blood clots that drive systemic thromboinflammation and neuropathology
Our data reveal a causal immunomodulatory role for fibrinogen in thromboinflammation and neuropathology in COVID-19. Our findings suggest that fibrin promotes neuropathological alterations either indirectly by inducing hyperinflammation through modulation of NK cells and macrophages in the infected lung or directly on microglia, owing to its parenchymal deposition in the brain after extravasation through a leaky BBB. Indeed, fibrin was sufficient to induce heightened microglia reaction in the presence of spike in the brain even in the absence of peripheral infection.
Remember it is the Spike Protein that is being shown to Cause the damage
According to ChatGPT:
Examples of Common Diseases Related to the Immunomodulatory Role for Fibrinogen in Thromboinflammation and Neuropathology
Stroke: Involves inflammation and blood clots in the brain.
Heart Attack (Myocardial Infarction): Caused by blood clots obstructing blood flow to the heart.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT): Formation of blood clots in deep veins, often in the legs, leading to inflammation.
Pulmonary Embolism: A blood clot in the lungs, causing breathing issues and inflammation.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS): An autoimmune condition causing nerve inflammation and damage.
Alzheimer’s Disease: Associated with brain inflammation and neurodegeneration.
(Substack author note here we could broaden this to include unexplained Memory Loss)
Rheumatoid Arthritis: An autoimmune disorder causing inflammation in the joints.
Diabetes: Chronic condition that can lead to inflammation and complications related to blood vessels.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Characterized by persistent inflammation and other complex symptoms.
Parkinson’s Disease: A neurological disorder involving potential inflammation and nerve damage.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): Progressive nerve damage with associated inflammation.
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE): Autoimmune disease leading to widespread inflammation.
Vasculitis: Inflammation of blood vessels that can affect various organs.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): Includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, both involving inflammation of the digestive tract.
Psoriasis: A skin condition marked by inflammation and immune system activity.
Gout: A form of arthritis caused by inflammation from uric acid crystals.
Herpes Simplex Virus Infections: Can cause inflammation and potential nerve damage.
HIV/AIDS: Can result in chronic inflammation and damage to various organs over time.
(Substack author note here: Symptoms of Secondary Immunodeficiency Disorder which might appear as or similar to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) )
Cystic Fibrosis: A genetic disorder leading to chronic inflammation and infections in the lungs and digestive system.
Sepsis: A severe response to infection causing widespread inflammation and potential clotting issues.
How many of these Diseases/Symptoms have NOT been reported as Adverse Events for mRNA Vaccines ?
It should be pointed out that the paper we focus on did make an attempt to try and distance their observations from ones that may be from adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccines and Spike Protein Introduced by mRNA Vaccines and in deed tried to praise the Covid-19 Vaccines citing a study who’s conclusions were actually very damming (Maybe they did not expect anyone to look it up ?)
Below is the NIH funded paper Author’s attempt;
Notably, we do not believe that this mechanism is related to the rare clotting complications observed with adenovirus based COVID vaccines because the production of anti-PF4 autoantibodies and ensuing drop in platelet counts are triggered by the vector rather than spike36. In general, COVID-19 RNA vaccines lead to small amounts of spike protein accumulating locally and within draining lymph nodes where the immune response is initiated and the protein is eliminated37. Consistent with the safety of the spike mRNA vaccines, mRNA vaccines prevent post-COVID-19 thromboembolic complications38 and a cohort study in 99 million COVID-vaccinated individuals showed no safety signals for haematological conditions39.
Of course we can not go by beliefs alone so we can set aside the “belief” and examine the reasoning.
On the red herring of the lesser used adenovirus based COVID vaccines, the stand out one is the Astra Zenica Vaccine which was withdrawn from most markets.
To the much more prevalent mRNA Systemic Genetic Vaccines that are attempted to be excused or even endorsed, the amount of Spike Protein Generated in 24 hours by these vaccines as compared to that generated by a Natural COvid-19 infections dwarfs both in Number and in Biodistribution any common Natural Covid-19 Infection (in over 99.8 percent of the time according to Chat GPT). Also ChatGPT confirms the exact duration of this presence has not been fully defined or tested by the vaccine manufacturers and there are papers demonstrated continued mRNA Spike protein production many months after injections when no natural mRNA in mammals will last more than 2 days.
In a separate Substack we will cover the relative number of Spike Proteins from a Covid-19 Infection versus just 24 hours action of a Systemic Genetic mRNA vaccine.
See: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf
What did happen to those 99 Million Vaccinated Individuals in the study
The Authors infer the outcome of this study
99 Million vaccinated individuals showed no safety signals and specified haematological conditions.
Here’s a link to that paper : A study of 99 Million
And here are the findings:
Results
Participants included 99,068,901 vaccinated individuals. In total, 183,559,462 doses of BNT162b2, 36,178,442 doses of mRNA-1273, and 23,093,399 doses of ChAdOx1 were administered across participating sites in the study period. Risk periods following homologous vaccination schedules contributed 23,168,335 person-years of follow-up. OE ratios with LBCI > 1.5 were observed for Guillain-Barré syndrome (2.49, 95 % CI: 2.15, 2.87) and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (3.23, 95 % CI: 2.51, 4.09) following the first dose of ChAdOx1 vaccine. Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis showed an OE ratio of 3.78 (95 % CI: 1.52, 7.78) following the first dose of mRNA-1273 vaccine. The OE ratios for myocarditis and pericarditis following BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and ChAdOx1 were significantly increased with LBCIs > 1.5.
ChatGPT Kindly helped make this easier to understand:
Guillain-Barré Syndrome:
Increased Risk: 2.5 times higher than usual after the first dose of the ChAdOx1 vaccine (commonly known as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is a viral vector vaccine).
Confidence: The study is quite confident in this finding, with a confidence interval (CI) ranging from 2.15 to 2.87. This means that the actual increased risk is very likely within this range.
Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis:
Increased Risk: 3.2 times higher than usual after the first dose of the ChAdOx1 vaccine (Oxford-AstraZeneca).
Confidence: The study is also quite confident in this result, with a CI ranging from 2.51 to 4.09.
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis:
Increased Risk: 3.8 times higher than usual after the first dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine (commonly known as the Moderna vaccine, which is an mRNA vaccine).
Confidence: The confidence in this finding is notable, with a CI ranging from 1.52 to 7.78. This means the increased risk could be anywhere within this range, but the study still finds the increased risk significant.
Myocarditis and Pericarditis:
Increased Risk: Both conditions were found to be more common after any of the three vaccines:
BNT162b2 (commonly known as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is an mRNA vaccine)
mRNA-1273 (Moderna, an mRNA vaccine)
ChAdOx1 (Oxford-AstraZeneca, a viral vector vaccine)
Confidence: The study is confident that these conditions are more common after any of the vaccines, with a high confidence level.
In Summary:
Guillain-Barré Syndrome: 2.5 times more likely with ChAdOx1 (Oxford-AstraZeneca).
Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis: 3.2 times more likely with ChAdOx1 (Oxford-AstraZeneca).
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis: 3.8 times more likely with mRNA-1273 (Moderna).
Myocarditis and Pericarditis: More common after any of the three vaccines, with increased risk levels confirmed to be higher.
And Speaking to the Authors “SPECIFIC” claim while inferring Covid-19 Vaccine safety in general; that of “haematological conditions”, Chat GPT Kindly Assisted again:
Among the conditions mentioned, here’s how they relate to hematological issues:
Guillain-Barré Syndrome: This is primarily a neurological condition affecting the peripheral nerves. While not a hematological condition itself, its exact cause is often linked to immune system responses, which can sometimes be influenced by blood-related factors.
Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis: This is a type of blood clot that occurs in the veins of the brain, making it a hematological condition. It directly involves blood clotting processes.
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis: This is an inflammatory condition of the brain and spinal cord, not directly related to hematological disorders. It is an autoimmune response rather than a blood-related issue.
Myocarditis and Pericarditis: These are inflammatory conditions affecting the heart and its surrounding membrane, respectively. They are not considered hematological conditions, though inflammation and immune responses can sometimes be influenced by blood-related factors.
Summary:
Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis is the condition most directly related to hematological issues, as it involves blood clotting.
