Multi-Headed Victorian Lipid Nano Particle mRNA Serpent Poised to Poison ?
As the World Grapples with the Growing Impact of Likely Mass Poisoning Through Synthetic mRNA Genetic 'Vaccines,' Victoria (Australia) Becomes the Epicenter of the Cancerous Growth of These Products
You can follow this Web Archived Link From today of what Victoria is doing with the EXTRA taxes on Victorians (the renters, the mortgage owners the Mums and Dads all paying for the spending spree)
https://web.archive.org/web/20241119020034/https://djsir.vic.gov.au/priorities-and-initiatives/mrna
The above serpent depicts some of the institutions involved and getting the grants to promote mRNA (in round 3 of the taxes Splurge):
It is common knowledge or ought to be common knowledge that
There is no Targeted delivery of Lipid Nano Particle encased Synthetic mRNA
While it had to be squeezed out of the TGA with a Freedom of Information Request ; Pfizer submitted studies proving this (expected Body wide organ wide uncontrolled distribution/targeting) and yet our TGA, with prior knowledge, still unleashed this technology on to the Australian Public
See: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf
Just as a virus can infect a variety of cells in the body by attaching to specific receptors, lipid nanoparticles encased in mRNA can 'infect' a wide range of cell types. These nanoparticles act like a 'delivery vehicle' that fuses with the cell membrane, allowing the mRNA to enter and instruct the cell to produce a ‘desired’ protein. However, when these nanoparticles are able to target multiple cell types simultaneously, the potential for unintended consequences grows exponentially, much like how the spread of a virus through multiple systems can increase the risk of serious, unpredictable diseases. The more types of cells that are 'infected' or altered by the mRNA, the higher the likelihood of triggering adverse, and often unknown, health responses.
With the Covid-19 Vaccines this ‘desired’ protein was/is the Spike Protein
It is estimated that 60% of the pathogenic properties of Covid-19 come from the Spike Protein alone.
How many of the mRNA Victoria’s Scientific Advisory Group spoke up to voice concerns that mRNA technology was not ready for use on Humans (How many of them understand this ?)
The members of the group are:
Dr Amanda Caples - Victoria’s Lead Scientist and Chair of the Group
Professor Sharon Lewin - Director, Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity
Professor Brendan Crabb - Director, Burnet Institute
Professor Barton Haynes, Duke University School of Medicine
Professor Terry Nolan - Head, Vaccine and Immunisation Research Group, Doherty Institute at University of Melbourne and MCRI
Professor Charlotte Conn, RMIT University
Professor Wai-Hong Tham, WEHI
Professor John Carroll - Director, Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute
Professor Andrew Steer - Director, Infection and Immunity, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute
Professor Ricky Johnstone - Head, Executive Director Cancer Research, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre
Dr Minna-Liisa Änkö - Head, Functional RNAomics laboratory, Hudson Institute of Medical Research
Perhaps if some of the ‘Advisory Group’ spoke up earlier they could have saved Victoria from so many emerging mRNA safety issues, unnecessary suffering and Death.
How many of the applicants and recipients of Grants(taxes) from mRNA Victoria Research Acceleration Fund Round 1,2,3 (and soon to be announced Round 4) Spoke up to inform the public of the relatively minor risk for children and adults up to the age of 70 from a natural covid-19 infection as compared to the untold risks of a Systemic spread of Synthetic mRNA Genetic instructions throughout the body; its tissues and its organs ?
With Victorians' taxes being siphoned off in mRNA grants left right and center and with the Federal Government blowing a billion dollars of everyone’s taxes to partner with with Moderna (of all companies) "investing" in the Southern Hemisphere’s largest mRNA manufacturing facility, this unchecked (carcinogenic) proliferation of a technology that is driven by profit rather than safety is deeply concerning. Far from being ready for widespread, effective, and safe use in humans, it is time for Victorians—and the world—to demand an immediate halt to the rollout and further spending on this technology. The full impact on deaths, diseases, turbo cancers, injuries, chronic illness, infertility and still births from its use, especially in relation to COVID-19, must be understood before any further mRNA steps are taken.
Are well funded injunctions needed to stop this cancerous spread and any products from being supplied for uninformed consent use?
While Idiotic and Increasingly Ridiculed and Ignored Mainstream Media might argue about who should have received funding for promoting mRNA while slipping in miss information advertisements for their mRNA stakeholders, it is forums like Substack that are pointing people to resources they can explore and decide for themselves what is “safe and effective”.
Increasingly irrelevant Main Stream Media use techniques like quoting out of context or extracting a fragment of a quote to twist and present their own narrative. They (MSM being increasingly ignored) also use catch phrase terms that they should be applying to themselves like "Miss Information" and "Fear Mongering"
Main Stream Media also like to create terms to dismiss arguments without making any arguments such as "Conspiracy", "Fear Mongering", "Anti-Vaxxers", "The Far Right" etc..
Just like Main Stream Media, their terms and methods of arguing without arguing are being increasingly ignored.
So lets put the partial quote back into context:
Apart from the MSM type comments there was nothing put forward to dispute this analogy or more importantly the obvious dangers that are illustrated with the analogy.
Other parts of the comment appear irrelevant ramblings having nothing to do with this post .and Another legacy Mains Stream Media method of discrediting the credible is Vague , rumored and fictitious pairing of something or someone they don't like to a series of obviously ridiculous, dangerous or toxic element in the hope that people listening to or reading their drivel - drivel aimed at discrediting something they can not argue away- with the series of absurd elements they have introduced.
"Self-replicating, contagious, Intracellular parasite? ~ the biological evidence?"
What part of this post are you commenting upon ? Or are you attempting to align the post with something you might be able to dismiss found elsewhere ?
"PS. in silico computer generated and augmented sequences do not count, except as a pre-requisite of the toxic assemblage referred to as injected, plasmid loaded, LNP 'shots'."
Is this another sarcastic approach as if to say it is ridiculous not to trust the science used in developing these "vaccines"
In any case I though this is a good place to post an excellent summary from a comment posted earlier
"They knew it biodistributed basically everywhere, transfecting any cell it encountered, to give a new mRNA code to make non self, and cytotoxic proteins. They knew it could not stop any virus (if there ever was one) as it created IgG antibodies and not mucosal IgA antibodies required... So why do it?
Immunity through autoimmunity?? WTF??
Plus interrupting daily cellular processes with man made mRNA... Interference in a complex and delicate system with a sledge hammer.
My old uni textbook: Raven and Johnson "Biology" 2nd edition (1989) which had some great colour diagrams around page 302, and very clear explanations of our cellular operations. Even better the few paragraph summary on page 309, spells everything out in basic terms...
"REGULATING GENE EXPRESSION...
A CELL must know not only HOW to make a particular protein, but also WHEN. "It is important for an organism to be able to CONTROL WHICH of its GENES ARE BEING TRANSCRIBED, AND WHEN.
* Even at this point, the question arises why interfere with this system?*
Skip down further in the page:
"From a broader perspective, the growth and development of multicellular organisms entails a long series of biochemical reactions, each DELICATELY TUNED to achieve a precise effect."
*Precise effect, delicately tuned... Again why interfere in something so important?*
Skipping further down the page:
"During development, GENES ARE TRANSCRIBED in a CAREFULLY PRESCRIBED ORDER, each gene for a SPECIFIED PERIOD OF TIME."
*Even the timing is delicate, different genes at very specific points in time... Why interfere with this, can they not see disaster??*
More from that page:
"The hereditary message is played LIKE A PIECE OF MUSIC on a grand organ in which particular proteins are the notes and the hereditary information which regulates their expression is the score".
*So putting the wrong notes into the music at the wrong time, generally turn a tune to sh!t... Why would anyone do this via a body wide injection?*
To interfere in this delicate process (at any time) with inserting man made mRNA code could (and does) cause catastrophic events within the cell leading to overall collapse of the multicellular organism whether that be cellular dysfunction, enzyme and hormone disruption, cellular death, tissue necrosis, autoimmunity or cancer...
WTF are we doing to humanity?
How TF are doctors somehow not aware of this basic mechanism of cellular function?
Seriously how can they NOT see the immediate danger of this interference??
Who is the pied piper making everyone go along with this Jonestown style poisoning event?
I'm extra angry about it tonight, I know I lost my grandmother to this poison early on, she got one straight from the special freezer... I know a number of almost certain vac deaths from the time of the rollout, five other people at work had similar family tragedy...
Since leaving work for not getting the jibby jab, four workers have developed cancer, two turbo deaths, within three or so months - pancreatic was one, the other was widespread bowel, organs and lymph system... Two others still alive, one B Cell lymphoma, the other a brain tumour.
But extra angry because I have a funeral tomorrow, cousin's wife died from a brain tumour, nearly 12 months since diagnosed, went from a headache, to walking frame, to bedridden, to hospice, then lingered in hospice till last week... Leaves behind two kids just out of their teens, still too young to.lose their mum... She's vaxxed of course, she would have taken it unaware of any issues, for a damn cold that was of no threat to her or her family... This tragedy was almost certainly entirely avoidable, the vax has plausible deniability of course... But it was the vax in my mind... I've never known so many injuries and sus deaths (excess deaths in Oz back that up), but in particular so many brain tumours.
Cousin's wife
Guy at work
Workmate's ex wife AND his dad have inoperable tumours...
My mum has a young friend with a brain tumour...
Never has there been so much all at once...
How can anyone keep pushing this crap when the science and experience shows the death and destruction? The textbook from 1989 is enough to demonstrate how dangerous this is..."
💯🎯 And there you go- people want names of the perpetrators. start with this list. EVERY single person on this list knew these were BS, worst idea ever, kind of tech shots, AND if not, then WHY NOTA??!
Seriously, they cannot claim "trust us, we are experts."
Then, when the "fits hits the shan", then claim, "oh but we didn't know."😐🤨🤬 Put it to them. Either they are meglomaniacal, dangerous science dictators, or they are inept, faux-qualified, dangerous "science" idiots! They cannot claim "oopsy daisy", because ALL the safety signals were ignored, and the all bell has been ringing since July 2021.😐
This list is not the instigators, nor the masterminds, but it a solid list of people that knew enough to know better!! If they had been actually doing their job, we would NOT be facing the unequivocally and permanent change of the human DNA.😐💯
#follownone #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised