You can follow this Web Archived Link From today of what Victoria is doing with the EXTRA taxes on Victorians (the renters, the mortgage owners the Mums and Dads all paying for the spending spree)

https://web.archive.org/web/20241119020034/https://djsir.vic.gov.au/priorities-and-initiatives/mrna

The above serpent depicts some of the institutions involved and getting the grants to promote mRNA (in round 3 of the taxes Splurge):



It is common knowledge or ought to be common knowledge that

There is no Targeted delivery of Lipid Nano Particle encased Synthetic mRNA



While it had to be squeezed out of the TGA with a Freedom of Information Request ; Pfizer submitted studies proving this (expected Body wide organ wide uncontrolled distribution/targeting) and yet our TGA, with prior knowledge, still unleashed this technology on to the Australian Public



See: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf



Just as a virus can infect a variety of cells in the body by attaching to specific receptors, lipid nanoparticles encased in mRNA can 'infect' a wide range of cell types. These nanoparticles act like a 'delivery vehicle' that fuses with the cell membrane, allowing the mRNA to enter and instruct the cell to produce a ‘desired’ protein. However, when these nanoparticles are able to target multiple cell types simultaneously, the potential for unintended consequences grows exponentially, much like how the spread of a virus through multiple systems can increase the risk of serious, unpredictable diseases. The more types of cells that are 'infected' or altered by the mRNA, the higher the likelihood of triggering adverse, and often unknown, health responses.



With the Covid-19 Vaccines this ‘desired’ protein was/is the Spike Protein

It is estimated that 60% of the pathogenic properties of Covid-19 come from the Spike Protein alone.

How many of the mRNA Victoria’s Scientific Advisory Group spoke up to voice concerns that mRNA technology was not ready for use on Humans (How many of them understand this ?)

The members of the group are:

Dr Amanda Caples - Victoria’s Lead Scientist and Chair of the Group

Professor Sharon Lewin - Director, Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity

Professor Brendan Crabb - Director, Burnet Institute

Professor Barton Haynes, Duke University School of Medicine

Professor Terry Nolan - Head, Vaccine and Immunisation Research Group, Doherty Institute at University of Melbourne and MCRI

Professor Charlotte Conn, RMIT University

Professor Wai-Hong Tham, WEHI

Professor John Carroll - Director, Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute

Professor Andrew Steer - Director, Infection and Immunity, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute

Professor Ricky Johnstone - Head, Executive Director Cancer Research, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Dr Minna-Liisa Änkö - Head, Functional RNAomics laboratory, Hudson Institute of Medical Research



Perhaps if some of the ‘Advisory Group’ spoke up earlier they could have saved Victoria from so many emerging mRNA safety issues, unnecessary suffering and Death.

How many of the applicants and recipients of Grants(taxes) from mRNA Victoria Research Acceleration Fund Round 1,2,3 (and soon to be announced Round 4) Spoke up to inform the public of the relatively minor risk for children and adults up to the age of 70 from a natural covid-19 infection as compared to the untold risks of a Systemic spread of Synthetic mRNA Genetic instructions throughout the body; its tissues and its organs ?



With Victorians' taxes being siphoned off in mRNA grants left right and center and with the Federal Government blowing a billion dollars of everyone’s taxes to partner with with Moderna (of all companies) "investing" in the Southern Hemisphere’s largest mRNA manufacturing facility, this unchecked (carcinogenic) proliferation of a technology that is driven by profit rather than safety is deeply concerning. Far from being ready for widespread, effective, and safe use in humans, it is time for Victorians—and the world—to demand an immediate halt to the rollout and further spending on this technology. The full impact on deaths, diseases, turbo cancers, injuries, chronic illness, infertility and still births from its use, especially in relation to COVID-19, must be understood before any further mRNA steps are taken.



Are well funded injunctions needed to stop this cancerous spread and any products from being supplied for uninformed consent use?

While Idiotic and Increasingly Ridiculed and Ignored Mainstream Media might argue about who should have received funding for promoting mRNA while slipping in miss information advertisements for their mRNA stakeholders, it is forums like Substack that are pointing people to resources they can explore and decide for themselves what is “safe and effective”.



PLEASE SMS Share with : http://tribeqr.com/v/mrnacancerousgrowth

or



SMS Twitter Link: https://x.com/tniwef/status/1858794770375864387

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.

Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.