In the video clip that follows, the then head of the TGA, John Skerritt was asked point blank in a Senate’s Estimate Hearing:

"How Long Before We Know the Intergenerational Effects ?"

His reply was there is “No Evidence of the RNA vaccines - if your talking about them - incorporate into the genetic material of human beings”

John Skerritt, was ultimately responsible for blocking Australians from the benefits of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin which were low cost, low risk, constituents of multi-drug peer reviewed protocols for prevention and early treatment of Covid-19.

These blocks to safe and effective Protocols came at a time when John Skerritt had responded to emails (Dated Dec 22nd 2020) that presented him with the following version of a Peer Reviewed Early Treatment Guide that included BOTH Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

Many consider this block of potentially life saving treatments as the most heinous act of the TGA in the Covid-19 saga:



Covidpatienttreatmentguide Aus 3.94MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



The above file was continuously refined and remains in use today (Abroad of course).

The most recent versions can be downloaded from:

https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/





After reviewing what John Skerritt said in the Senate Inquiry (Video 1 Below) you will see a more recent expose by Genomics researcher Kevin McKernan on the real and present evidence that indeed the RNA vaccines - “if we’re talking about them” - John, do incorporate into the genetic material of human beings









VIDEO SOURCE:

https://twitter.com/DJSpeicher/status/1761125861175009519

Genomics researcher Kevin McKernan presented to the International Crisis Summit (5) on the DNA contamination which his team initially and incidentally discovered in vials of both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 injectables.



You can Read more at your own pace here:

https://nzdsos.com/2023/05/19/dna-contamination-mrna-vaccines/

and here:

https://nzdsos.com/2023/10/20/expert-hearing-dna-contamination/

For the full International Crisis Summit, currently find it on YouTube (who are likely to remove it as it breaches the industrial censorship complex's rules around protecting pharmaceutical products regardless of the harms they may be causing), here:



You can share this post with this link: https://tribeqr.com/v/mrnagonewrong





Twitter / X Link: https://x.com/tniwef/status/1761830332834435185?s=20





