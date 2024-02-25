Pretending mRNA is not messing with our bodies Genetics was it a GIANT MISTAKE ?
While the world is yet to see the intergenerational impact of what is looking like an mRNA nightmare for people across the globe, integration with our DNA was a known RISK to consider by Regulators.
In the video clip that follows, the then head of the TGA, John Skerritt was asked point blank in a Senate’s Estimate Hearing:
"How Long Before We Know the Intergenerational Effects ?"
His reply was there is “No Evidence of the RNA vaccines - if your talking about them - incorporate into the genetic material of human beings”
John Skerritt, was ultimately responsible for blocking Australians from the benefits of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin which were low cost, low risk, constituents of multi-drug peer reviewed protocols for prevention and early treatment of Covid-19.
These blocks to safe and effective Protocols came at a time when John Skerritt had responded to emails (Dated Dec 22nd 2020) that presented him with the following version of a Peer Reviewed Early Treatment Guide that included BOTH Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.
Many consider this block of potentially life saving treatments as the most heinous act of the TGA in the Covid-19 saga:
The above file was continuously refined and remains in use today (Abroad of course).
The most recent versions can be downloaded from:
https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
After reviewing what John Skerritt said in the Senate Inquiry (Video 1 Below) you will see a more recent expose by Genomics researcher Kevin McKernan on the real and present evidence that indeed the RNA vaccines - “if we’re talking about them” - John, do incorporate into the genetic material of human beings
VIDEO SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/DJSpeicher/status/1761125861175009519
Genomics researcher Kevin McKernan presented to the International Crisis Summit (5) on the DNA contamination which his team initially and incidentally discovered in vials of both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 injectables.
You can Read more at your own pace here:
https://nzdsos.com/2023/05/19/dna-contamination-mrna-vaccines/
and here:
https://nzdsos.com/2023/10/20/expert-hearing-dna-contamination/
For the full International Crisis Summit, currently find it on YouTube (who are likely to remove it as it breaches the industrial censorship complex's rules around protecting pharmaceutical products regardless of the harms they may be causing), here:
You can share this post with this link: https://tribeqr.com/v/mrnagonewrong
Twitter / X Link: https://x.com/tniwef/status/1761830332834435185?s=20
There are many people out there that download the youtube videos and repost them on Rumble or Bitchute. These are two places to look for the deleted videos.
There is very likely a Vaccine Stakeholder relationship that exists with Google and Youtube that will lead to many Covid-19 videos being taken off the search engine and video platforms respectively.
In time, as these two organisations presented as a public soapbox, they (their management) will be held accountable for the deaths and injuries that occurred but for their removing critical safety information from their platforms with intent to keep it from reaching the public that trusted them to be a true public soapbox.
Another place to look for removed content is on https://archive.org/
It also a great place to join (free) and upload some pictures, video, audio and documents so that it can be safeguarded and links made available when sharing.
We know who are the problems and what is the problems. Just about everyone knows of its harmful effects, but they still won’t pull it much less hold those accountable. I’m tired of hearing how damn harmful this jab is, we need heads to roll but we won’t because our justice system is completely broken and forget about the compromised congress which has held numerous hearings and inquiries until the masses actually revolt against our corrupt government as our Constitution clearly spells out there will be many more dying and many more jabs to do it, we have Americans dying and millions of illegals invading, it doesn’t take a genius to know what America is going to look like in the very near future, I can only feel sorry for our next generation of children who will never know what America use to be.