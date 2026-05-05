Covid19 Saving the Next Generation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dnt's avatar
dnt
6h

“heels”

Reply
Share
1 reply
TRM's avatar
TRM
6h

"find an alternate platform to Substack" - They do exist and are virtually unstoppable but less convenient.

I would check out the peer to peer networks like TOR, Qortal and Zano+Matrix as alternatives. The problem is the convenience issue. People are just willing to do anything just for things to be "easy".

Also do check into the mesh networking like Reticulum (reticulum.network). Think ham radio but instead of a massive antenna you get one book sized.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture