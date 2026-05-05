Apologies to all subscribers - Substack is definitely compromised in terms of its quick and enthusiastic adoption of mandatory biometric data collection ; making it the ONLY way it will let publishers continue to publish (or even review their work).



A good move for most publishers will be to find an alternate platform to Substack



Another good option for those who do not want to bend to the will of Substack monkeys is to have guest posts on other Substack accounts.



For now I encourage all Substack readers to understand that articles being published on Substack from many countries around the world are subject to Substack adopting Biometric Identification Conditions.



You will likely see lots of similar posts to this one on the Substack Monkeys







Note this short post was not done with OUT Biometrics - I will leave that for the Monkeys to figure out how; the same Monkeys who refuse to acknowledge I am over 16 years old and tell the world they need Biometric Submission.



Recommended Reading

https://boomfinanceandeconomics.wordpress.com/

This platform is onboarding former Substack Writers refusing or regretting the need to submit to the Monkeys;

for example Dr Phillip Altman who the Substack Monkeys also will not acknowledge as over 16 without Biometric Submission.



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