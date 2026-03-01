Attention:

Chris Best (Substack CEO and co-founder)

Hamish McKenzie (Substack COO and Chief Writing Officer)

Jairaj Sethi (Substack CTO and co-founder)



The above three characters that have clearly stated their sell-out agenda of this publication to the highest bidder have gone silent in the face of dozens of emails to the following non-responsive emails:

cb@substack.com - bogus or unresponsive email given for Chris Best

hm@substack.com - bogus or unresponsive email given for Hamish McKenzie

js@substack.com - bogus or unresponsive email given for Jairaj Sethi



See my earlier Substack sell out note back in April 2023 : These three characters are waiting to sell out; presumably to the highest bidder who might be a bidder that wants Biometrics and Digital ID’s

(Side note I wonder why the video is no longer available to that earlier note).

Below is an open letter to the above three Digital ID champions; at least sent to the email addresses they claim are theirs for us to contact them.

Date: 23rd December 2025:



I have ceased writing and almost every other colleague of mine from Australia intend to do so the moment they are asked for Biometrics.

Your platform’s reputation and reach is now compromised.



Go back to the world war and think about the German officers asking for Papers Please

They were only following orders right ?



You will lose more revenue and reputation not fighting this than if you fight it

But instead you jumped on board, cowardly, and implemented over the top “papers please!” ; even before required to do so for Australian and no doubt you were eager to do this earlier in the UK



I have written to be age verified through common sense rather than Biometrics

The rest of the censorship you engage in or participate in including having armies of AI and staff read over my articles to determine if it should be age restricted (Something that makes no sense if you are age restricting all readers anyway) is very concerning.



From the onset you are y our co-founders have stated you are looking to float the company to the highest bidder which no doubt will be globalist backed; have you already sold those shares or been promised a sale ?



In any case the only essays I will be writing for Substack will be ones that highlight your “following orders” and they wont be on Substack as i will never use biometrics to access a writing platform (it is absurd as most critical thinkers you have on your platform will know).



Time to look for alternatives and with AI that is now very easy



https://x.com/i/grok/share/wd4p7jpFM5iE8t9uuloyJxy2Z



Like I said Chris the cowards way is to say they are following orders “Papers Please”

Show some courage and conviction and be prepared to take on the governments.

From my side I can get you an Audience with Senators, Media and Lawyers to assist you

OR

Live on your knees and look yourself in the mirror and try to convince yourself you are doing what you always set out to do; because every one else looking at you knows you (so far) are not one who will defend your core principles - if they involve freedom of morally lawful - not newly legislated lawful0 expression).



Sincerely a Biometrics Submission Blocked Substack Writer



Note there will be one instance where I will submit to the biometrics and it will be in the export for migration of all Substack assets I created and email lists

Since Substack continues this Biometrics / Digital ID mandate on “some” of its Authors and not others in the same region it can only be assumed they already have satisfactory “markers” on some writers such as financial institution data but continue their pursuit to have a strong base for “moderating” or removing content.



Let’s see what happens with this post.



Note the three wise Substack founders may wonder how can an Author still post even when the Author will not submit to their Biometrics and Government ID demands…

Well I’ll let them work it out





Note this Substack will be Archived - along with previous ones I have made as I do expect the three wise ones will begin to remove content in the fullness of time unless they come to their senses and remember the core founding principles of their platform.



Related Post:





Example of one Substack writer that I both recommend and can confirm has taken the wise step to decentralize from Substack is BOOM Finance and Economics and CMN News ; You can still comment and subscribe

Might be time to Jump Ship unless “the three wise ones” demonstrate they are not the “Paper’s Please” guards to “open” platform publications.



You can share/SMS this Post with this link:

https://tribeqr.com/v/substackpapersplease02

Perhaps share it with other soon to be Biometric or Government ID Authors

OR

A link via Twitter (X):

SMS :

https://x.com/tniwef/status/2028245942089273359?s=20



Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.

Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.





