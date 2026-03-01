Covid19 Saving the Next Generation

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Mar 1

I'm slowly migrating over to my private newsletter, but still publishing here, for now.

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
11h

Unfortunately, it is now CRYSTAL CLEAR that the overwhelming majority of the (supposedly) dissident publishers on Substack WILL submit and even worse, expect their audience to do the same.

This is an irrefutable FACT and I can provide plenty of specific examples of such 'dissident' publishers who are well aware of what is going on and yet conciously CHOOSE to continue with "business as usual".

I won't name names but everyone can easily see for themselves who these people are (hint: they have a "best seller" checkmark next to their name).

It's also worth clarifying that pubishing on Substack is not an issue in itself becaue Substack has a different business model than Facebook or Twitter.

Because of the revenue share, the CRUCIAL point is to not collect payments through your publication in order to deny Substack of their 10% cut.

No Ifs, no buts, no exceptions!!!

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