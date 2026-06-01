Covid19 Saving the Next Generation

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Jane Vickery's avatar
Jane Vickery
2d

The ideology behind this social engineering exercise is articulated in Jason Christoff's Planet Mind Control. Personally, I believe this documentary should be compulsory viewing alongside "Barnum World" and Jones Plantation.

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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
1d

I wonder how long it took the mentally ill tranny to come up with just the right words at the right time in front of just the right group of donuts? I'm not joking about the 'mentally ill' part - it's a fact - and just as genuine as a biologically, mentally healthy 'woman,' IS a woman, and not just dressed like one. Twisted logic doesn't resonate well but rather tends to fall apart on its own.

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