Two wonderful pieces reside outside of Substack where Australians can read them without the Substack Age Verification Checks.



In 30 seconds: Two important articles that reveal how “woman” was legally redefined in Australia by elite philosophy and billionaire funding — and how it is now sustained by taxpayers who never signed up for it. A clear story of institutional capture with major consequences for women’s rights and biological reality.



From Philosophy to Federal Court: The Redefinition of ‘Woman’ in Australia

and

Who Funds the Redefinition of Sex?



Imagine a philosophical concept quietly reshaping society — not through public debate or democratic vote, but through elite networks and big money, only to end up being sustained by everyday taxpayers.



In the first article, “From Philosophy to Federal Court: The Redefinition of ‘Woman’ in Australia”, the author shows how the idea that “woman” can mean either biological sex or self-identification travelled from a 2014 undergraduate philosophy essay through academia and advocacy into law. It reached its climax in the Full Federal Court’s May 2026 Giggle for Girls v Tickle ruling, which declared that a women-only app using biological sex criteria had directly discriminated against a transgender woman.



The second article, “Who Funds the Redefinition of Sex?”, exposes the engine behind it. This shift was never a grassroots people’s movement. It was driven by billionaire Jon Stryker (Stryker Corporation heir) and his Arcus Foundation, which has poured over $600 million into global LGBT advocacy, including the pivotal 2008 Bellagio strategy meeting with other major foundations. These efforts helped embed the Yogyakarta Principles into Australian policy, influencing the 2013 Sex Discrimination Act changes and the Tickle case.



What started as private philanthropic strategy has now become institutionalised — funded in part by Australian taxpayers through government programs, public bodies, and legal enforcement. Ordinary people who never had a real say in the original redefinition are now involuntarily supporting it.



This article was published without submitting to Substack’s (the Three Monkey’s) third party Biometrics Rule placed on Authors even though no such rule is placed on Australians viewing substack through a private browser.



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