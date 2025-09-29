The Globalist Playbook

Create or Amplify an Existential Threat

The first step is to either fabricate or highlight an existential threat, using media to instill fear and urgency in the public. This creates a climate of anxiety, where the narrative becomes dominated by the need for action, often portrayed as a life-or-death struggle.

Examples : Plandemics - Ant Infestations - Climate Change Control the Narrative

By exerting control over the media, the threat is relentlessly broadcast, ensuring that the masses—referred to here as “the sheep”—are kept in a constant state of fear. Through consistent messaging, the media pushes the narrative that immediate action is required. This tactic often involves the promotion of simplistic, emotionally charged slogans, like “Four legs good, two legs bad,” designed to rally support through emotional manipulation. Commit to Globalist Organizations and Their Goals

A key part of the globalist strategy is for those in power to align themselves with or commit to organizations that espouse globalist ideals. These organizations often have a deceptive or misleading name, designed to conceal their true agenda. Some of these groups were once founded with noble, wholesome purposes, but over time, they have been captured or co-opted by globalist interests. As a result, these organizations now operate in ways that are completely at odds with their original mission or formation, advancing goals that serve a select few rather than the common good. Their true influence is often hidden behind a veneer of legitimacy and goodwill, masking their role in furthering the globalist agenda. Legislate Preemptive Measures

The next step is to pass legislation that mandates preemptive measures to “combat” the threat. These measures are often framed as necessary and urgent, making it difficult to question their validity without being labeled as reckless or out of touch. Tax the Public

To fund these initiatives, the public is taxed, with the funds not only supporting the new measures but also financing the media’s continued promotion of them. This creates a self-reinforcing loop where the media, heavily funded by both the government and corporate interests, pushes the narrative further, ensuring the public’s continued compliance. Legislate Human Rights Abuses

In the name of combating the existential threat, governments often pass laws that encroach on individual rights and freedoms. These measures, presented as necessary for the greater good, are rarely questioned in the face of public panic.

Examples: Mandates on Medical interventions - Digital IDs - Censorship Provisions - Detention and Prosecution provisions - Protections in place to insure dangerous ideology can not be challenged - provisions for segregation based on levels of compliance - restrictions of travel and free movement - restrictions on private ownership and private use - introduction of enforceable compliance requirements at the expense of the individual or tax-payer. Partner with Globalist Networks

Governments and corporations tied to the globalist network then procure the “solutions” from organizations that are aligned with these interests. These solutions, although often ineffective or counterproductive, are sold as the only way forward, further entrenching the globalist agenda. Ensure the Threat Persists

It’s essential that the existential threat is never diminished. If possible, it should be amplified or made worse by the very measures that were put in place to address it. This ensures that the cycle of fear, control, and dependence on globalist-backed solutions continues indefinitely.

Silence Dissent

Any attempt to offer competing solutions, challenge the notion that the threat is truly existential, or suggest that the measures themselves might be exacerbating the problem is ruthlessly silenced. Public discourse is manipulated, and any evidence showing that the measures are ineffective or counterproductive is ignored or discredited.

What’s in it for Government Leaders, Heads of Departments, and Regulatory Authorities Facilitating the Globalists?



The motivations for those in power—government leaders, heads of departments, and regulatory authorities—who facilitate the globalist agenda could be understood through one or more of three key pathways:

Perpetuating Power Through Media and Legislation

By controlling both the media narrative and the legislative process, those in power can create conditions that ensure their continued rule. The manipulation of public perception, combined with the ability to legislate measures that strengthen their hold on power, enables them to entrench themselves and their allies within the system. In this way, they ensure that their influence remains unchallenged, perpetuating their political dominance. Following the Money

While direct financial ties between globalist interests and public officials are not always immediately obvious, they often exist in more subtle or complex forms. Whether through campaign contributions, corporate ties, or backroom deals, the financial incentives for those facilitating the globalist agenda are significant. By examining the flow of money—both in and out of government—one can uncover the hidden relationships that bind powerful figures to globalist organizations and their interests. Career Paths After Public Office

Another telling indicator is the career trajectory of these individuals once they leave public office. Many political leaders and regulatory heads find lucrative opportunities in industries or organizations aligned with the globalist agenda. Whether as consultants, board members, or executives in multinational corporations, these post-office career paths often provide a direct financial reward for their actions while in power. This revolving door between public office and private enterprise ensures that leaders are incentivized to act in ways that benefit both themselves and the globalist network.

The Servants of the Globalist Agenda

Those who serve the globalist agenda do so with a complete disregard for the consequences, justifying the often devastating outcomes with a hollow or even manic belief that their actions are for the “greater good”—a greater good that conveniently serves the globalist elite. Recognizing the desperate need of their servants to rationalize their destructive actions, the globalists have strategically captured once-respected institutions and organizations—those historically trusted to honor humanity’s greatest achievements. These now-compromised bodies bestow hollow accolades, empty praise, and prestigious awards upon the very architects of harm, elevating them to hero status. Simultaneously, the media—entangled in the web of government spending on advertising revenue—plays its part in the spectacle. Financially dependent on these massive ad dollars, legacy media outlets eagerly broadcast these fabricated accolades, using their platforms as soapboxes to promote a false narrative of virtue and achievement. In doing so, they not only elevate these figures but actively obscure the devastating impact their actions have had, distracting the public from the real harm they’ve caused and allowing the destruction to continue unchecked.



The above is written to help the public identify when the playbook of the globalist has been opened and to better plan our own playbook in response.



