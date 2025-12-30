I have been silenced by Substack and their “Papers Please” mandatory (for me) request for biometric information through a third party who will utilize this information according to their own rules.

It appears that only through some glitch while making an online complaint using https://substack.com/support did I get some access to my Substack Account and was able to write this piece

I think I do not have access to direct messages…



IS IT TIME TO JUMP SHIP

There appears to be a growing number of options for writers particularly those earning revenue through Substack

These other options are not “asking for (biometric) papers”.

Suggestions:

Write to Substack

Write to Substack asking if they will fight censorship and the push to block access to Substack content via the UN and WHO led Digital ID measures or will they follow orders and ask for (biometric) papers

Suggested emails:

privacy@substackinc.com

press@substackinc.com



Archive your Posts

Using https://web.archive.org/ I have archived all posts

Note this does not save the videos of the posts - these you will need to separately collect and archive.



Take your Subscribers email List

In Dashboard - Look down left hand Ribbon for “Subscribers”, wait for it to load then click the three dots on the far right and from the dropdown select “Export CSV”. Choose “All columns” for detailed data (e.g., open rates, custom fields).



Substack Options/Alternatives

What makes it impossible for Globalists to contain freedom of information is to avoid concentrating all the freedom eggs in one basket that can then be rounded up and censored; especially if the basket is not prepared to protect the eggs.



Set Up a Parallel Newsletter.

The writers with a bigger PAID subscriber base could benefit SIGNIFICNATLY. Enhance Formats, Mailouts, SEO, and User Experience

Reduced Payments

Two Very Strong Options Ghost and Beehiiv

Ghost - If you have 5000 or more subscribers it is a STRONG recommendation you look at the self hosted option as this is extremely difficult for “e-safety commissioners” in various countries to Censor and apply in appropriate age checks



Note it would send a clear message to Chris Best and his Substack co-founders if only 40 of his “clients” having 5000 paid subscribers migrated across to the non “Papers Please” Alternate platforms.

Calculations :

Lost Substack Revenue (40 x 5000 x $5 x 10% per month) = USD$100,000 per month Having left Substack because it sought to pre-emptively appease Globalist monitored internet activities and not actively defend the eggs it was suppost to nurture and protect.



At the same time the writers gain

For every 5000 subscribers that sign up on the alternative Self Hosted platform

SAVINGS (5000 x $5 x 10%) less $500 per month in self hosted option = $2,000 per month

*500 per month Self hosting based off:

$300 per month for self hosting with decent expandable storage options

$100 per month for Upwork or similar helper to install and maintain

$100 per month buffer



Even the Hosted Ghost Platform appears to make a lot more sense for Substack Writers with a decent paid subscriber base

see: Substack vs Ghost



Re: Beehiiv: Again not asking for Papers like Age Verification Digital ID or Facial recognition ; writers with significant subscribers on Substack stand to benefit significantly from moving to this platform https://www.beehiiv.com/pricing

An Email to the “Papers Please” Owners of Substack



The following email was sent to

Attention Chris Best (CEO and co-founder) cb@substack.com

Hamish McKenzie (COO and Chief Writing Officer) hm@substack.com

Jairaj Sethi (CTO and co-founder) js@substack.com



The message makes reference to what looks like a crocodile tears piece by Chris Best

https://substack.com/inbox/post/182271020

Note he will only allow comments on his posts if you pay him.



I have ceased writing and almost every other colleague of mine from Australia intend to do so the moment they are asked for Biometrics. Your platform’s reputation and reach is now compromised.



Go back to the world war (II) and think about the German officers asking for Papers Please; They were only following orders right ?



You will loose more revenue and reputation not fighting this than if you fight it

But instead you jumped on board cowardly and implemented over the top papers please even before required to do so for Australians and no doubt were eager to please the UK



I have written to be age verified through common sense rather than Biometrics

The rest of the censorship you engage in or participate in including having armies of AI and staff read over my articles to determine if it should be age restricted (Something that makes no sense if you are age restricting all readers anyway) is very concerning.



From the onset you and your co-founders have stated you are looking to float the company to the highest bidder which no doubt will be globalist backed; have you already sold those shares or been promised a sale ?



In any case the only essays I will be writing for Substack will be ones that highlight your “following orders” and they wont be on Substack as I will never use biometrics to access a writing platform (it is absurd as most critical thinkers you have on your platform will know).



Time to look for alternatives and with AI that is now very easy



https://x.com/i/grok/share/wd4p7jpFM5iE8t9uuloyJxy2Z

(later corrected to https://x.com/i/grok/share/ofc6gO53t16CGOyltXwZvMGy7 )

Like I said Chris, the cowards way is to say they are following orders “Papers Please”

Show some courage and conviction and be prepared to take on the governments.

From my side I can get you an Audience with Senators, Media and Lawyers to assist you

OR

Live on your knees and look yourself in the mirror and try to convince yourself you are doing what you always set out to do; because every one else looking at you knows you (so far) are not one who will defend your core principles - if they involve freedom of morally lawful - not newly legislated lawful expression.



Sincerely a Biometrics Submission Blocked Substack Writer

(looks like a backdoor opened)

Note there will be one instance where I will submit to the biometrics and it will be in the export for migration of all Substack assets I created and email lists

You can share/SMS this Post with this link:

https://tribeqr.com/v/substackpapersplease

Perhaps share it with other soon to be Biometric or Government ID Authors

OR

A link via Twitter (X):

SMS : https://x.com/tniwef/status/2005809645189824779

