Covid19 Saving the Next Generation

Jo
5d

Well said, this is what we’ve been fighting against during the whole pandemic. We don’t want Digital ID, we don’t want to be tracked and I don’t want any of these platforms knowing anything but the bare minimum about me. We just want to be free.

Stephen Due
4d

We have no idea why Substack provided a platform for the anti-Covid scientists and poltical commentators. We do know that many important publications, banned on conventional platforms and denied access to the 'peeer reviewed' scientific literature, saw the light of day because of Substack. One assumed, but without evidence, that the proprietor(s) of Substack were driven by a commitment to freedom of speech. If so, it seems they have changed their minds.

