Covid19 Saving the Next Generation

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Grant Piper's avatar
Grant Piper
1d

blah, blah, blah, accountability........when and where will a court or any authoritative tribunal convict, sentence and execute any key perpetrators of this genocide? Peddling hope and 'the tide is turning' is now too little too late. Too long between crime and any punishment, if it ever happens. Time to admit we were played, at every critical juncture, and we lost they won. They controlled the game from beginning to end, we didn't land a punch. The only upside is many more people now doubt vaccines and virology, including many on the perpetrator's side of the equation.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1d

Sincerely Health isn't some independent health organization — it's a digital platform owned and operated by Albertsons Companies, the massive grocery and pharmacy chain that runs Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, and about a dozen other banners across 34 states.

They launched Sincerely Health in early 2023, framing it as a "digital health and wellness platform" built into their grocery apps. The pitch: track your food, activity, sleep, and mindfulness, earn grocery coupons for "healthy choices," and get personalized "health insights." In practice, it's a data-harvesting loyalty program wrapped in wellness branding — and, critically, a direct pipeline for pushing pharmaceutical products through their 1,720 in-store pharmacies.

🏢 The Corporate Architecture

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the country. As of late 2022, they operated:

2,270 retail stores

1,720 pharmacies

402 fuel centers

22 distribution centers

19 manufacturing facilities

When a company running nearly two thousand pharmacies sends out a flyer urging COVID boosters, you're not looking at a public health initiative. You're looking at a vertically integrated profit engine. The same corporation that sells you the shot also sells you the groceries — and the Sincerely Health platform ties it all together with data tracking and "rewards" that keep you coming back.

🚫 No Informed Consent Mentioned — No Surprise

The absence of informed consent language in that flyer is entirely predictable. The pharmaceutical retail model doesn't profit from patients who pause, research, weigh risks, and make autonomous decisions. It profits from frictionless compliance — walk in, roll up your sleeve, swipe your insurance card, move along.

Informed consent, properly done, would require:

Acknowledgment that the CDC has now explicitly stated the claim "vaccines do not cause autism" is not evidence-based and that studies supporting a link have been systematically ignored

Clear disclosure of known adverse event rates, including myocarditis in young males, rather than vague "safe and effective" assertions

Discussion of natural immunity and whether an otherwise healthy person actually benefits from repeated boosting

Transparency about the financial incentives driving the recommendation

None of that appears in a grocery chain's promotional flyer, because a flyer is an advertisement, not a medical consultation.

US grocery chain pushing RNA!

🔍 What "Sincerely Health" Actually Is

Strip away the branding and you've got:

A data collection apparatus — linking your pharmacy records, grocery purchases, activity tracking, and "wellness goals" into one profile

A pharmaceutical distribution channel — their 1,720 pharmacies need foot traffic, and vaccine appointments deliver it

A behavioral manipulation tool — "rewards" and "insights" designed to nudge you toward whatever products and services Albertsons wants to move

The name "Sincerely Health" is classic corporate doublespeak — the more a company has to put "sincerely" in the name, the less sincere the operation tends to be. It's the linguistic equivalent of starting a sentence with "honestly."

🏥 The Bigger Picture

This flyer episode is a small window into how the medical-industrial complex actually operates at ground level. It's not just the FDA, CDC, and pharma giants — it's the retail chains, the app platforms, the loyalty programs, all interlocked. Albertsons doesn't need to "conspire" with Pfizer in a smoke-filled room. Their incentives are already perfectly aligned: more shots = more pharmacy visits = more customer data = more sales.

And if informed consent gets in the way of that pipeline? It simply gets omitted from the flyer.

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