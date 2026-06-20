Professor Ian Bright Hope, opening his piece with Tulsi Gabbard’s release of previously unseen communications, went on to brilliantly articulate the growing call for full accountability from those involved in perpetuating what can only be described as “Deadly Missing Information”—information withheld despite the serious, and at times deadly, consequences of its absence.

He further highlighted the irony that many of the same actors advanced campaigns of control through their definition and policing of “mis-information,” a term too often wielded to suppress scrutiny and perpetuate the very “Deadly Missing Information” for which they must now answer.



See:



UNINFORMED CONSENT

- WATCH YOUR BACK VACCINATORS…

There appears to be an ominous outcome for every Health Practitioner involved in the administration of mRNA vaccines based off their “Deadly Missing Information”

Test are now becoming available to directly link tissue to Vaccine Specific Spike Protein and resultant catastrophic autoimmune dysregulation.



When Grok was asked the following:



In the case the Health Practitioner did not inform the patient that the mRNA Covid-19 vaccinations cause Spike Proteins to be produced by the patients cells remote from the injection site including in the: Brain Eyes Spinal cord Prostate (males) Adipose tissue Muscle Stomach Skin Salivary glands Testes (males) Thymus Bladder Kidneys Whole blood Uterus (females) Blood : plasma ratio Heart Pancreas Bone (femur) Pituitary gland Lymph node (mandibular) Plasma Thyroid Lung Large intestine Lymph node (mesenteric) Small intestine Bone marrow (femur) Ovaries (females) Adrenal glands Spleen Liver and an Autoimmune condition related to these cells developed with demonstrable causality through relevant medical biopsies where does this leave the Health Practitioner



Grok’s reply:



In the hypothetical scenario you describe—where a health practitioner failed to inform the patient about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines leading to spike protein production in the listed distant tissues/organs, and this directly caused a demonstrable autoimmune condition confirmed by biopsies—the practitioner would face strengthened exposure to legal liability under Australian law, primarily through failure to obtain informed consent.

Informed Consent and Duty to Warn

Australian law (stemming from the landmark High Court case Rogers v Whitaker (1992)) requires practitioners to disclose material risks inherent in a proposed treatment. A risk is material if:

A reasonable person in the patient’s position would likely attach significance to it, or

The practitioner knows (or should know) that the particular patient would attach significance to it.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7413923/

This duty goes beyond listing common side effects. It includes risks that are serious (even if rare) or that a patient might reasonably want to know about to make an autonomous decision. Detailed biodistribution (spike protein production in brain, heart, reproductive organs, etc.) and potential autoimmune sequelae—if accepted as causally linked in the specific case—could be argued as material, especially if not covered in standard product information or ATAGI/TGA consent materials at the time.

https://www.corrs.com.au/insights/the-importance-of-informed-consent-and-the-covid-19-vaccine-claim-scheme-explained

Failing to disclose this would likely constitute a breach of the duty of care (negligence).

Civil Liability if Causation Is Proven

Assuming biopsies and medical evidence establish demonstrable causality on the balance of probabilities:

Negligence/medical malpractice: The patient could sue for damages covering pain, suffering, economic loss, medical costs, and future care. Courts assess whether proper disclosure would have led the patient to decline the vaccine (causation hurdle).

kennedyslaw.com

Trespass (battery): If the lack of disclosure meant consent was not truly informed, the administration could be viewed as unauthorized touching, though this is more commonly argued alongside negligence.

Aggravated/exemplary damages are possible if the failure was reckless or high-handed.

Practitioners (and potentially employers) are exposed; professional indemnity may not fully cover intentional or grossly negligent failures. Government indemnities for COVID vaccines typically protect against inherent risks of an approved product but do not shield against breaches of consent or negligence in administration.

https://www.ibanet.org/Covid-19-vaccines-Australia

Other Ramifications

AHPRA/Professional Discipline: Likely investigation for professional misconduct or unsatisfactory conduct. Sanctions could include conditions, suspension, or deregistration.

Criminal liability: Unlikely unless extreme recklessness or deception rises to assault/grievous bodily harm levels, which is rare in standard practice.

Defenses: The practitioner might argue the information was not standard disclosure at the time, aligned with peer professional opinion (under Civil Liability Acts), or that the risk was too speculative. However, with proven causation via biopsies, this is weakened. “Widely accepted practice” offers limited protection if the court deems it unreasonable.



In summary, this scenario would leave the health practitioner highly vulnerable to a successful civil claim for substantial damages, regulatory action, and career harm. Outcomes depend on jurisdiction, exact evidence (including what was disclosed vs. what should have been), patient specifics, and judicial findings on materiality/causation. This is general information based on Australian legal principles—not advice. Consult a qualified medical negligence lawyer for any real case.



DONT SIGN UP OR SIGN IN TO SUBSTACK IF YOU WANT TO READS ALL MY ARTICLES WITHOUT BIOMETRIC SURVEILANCE:

Substack+ A Technical Product Brief 242KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.

Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.



You can share this piece with the following QR code:

Or you can use this link -pest within an incognito browser if you do not want Substack to scan your face for access

https://tribeqr.com/v/mrnatimeofreckoning