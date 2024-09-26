The flood gates are opening and the tight grip on information held by Globalists is too greasy and it is slipping. Amazon might try to stop you reading books but many you can simply download or print out yourself.



*** 1 OCT 2024 Update *** Amazon Retracts its Ban on Dr Paul Marik’s book on cancer care.

Did Amazon realize its slippery grip on information was too slippery ?

Or was Amazon’s ban drive widespread knowledge of the existence of safe and effective therapies that are not controlled by the oncology industrial complex and are trying to be covered up?

Original Post of Sep 26th, 2024 Post remains as a record of Amazon’s effort to repress Medical treatments that it does not endorse or profit from:



Recently Amazon Banned a book covering a review of the published literature showing options for repurposed drugs that can be used in cancer treatment.

This post is aimed at sending a message to Amazon and other globalists:



Feel FREE to download the book here

https://covid19criticalcare.com/reviews-and-monographs/cancer-care/

May it provide options and food for thought to thousands of people that Amazon and Jeff Bezos thought should not be available to the public.

Cancer Care 2024 03 29 V1 3.67MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

After the Covid-19 Manipulations by Globalists that likely included what many would say are the deceptively named UN, WHO and WEF, more and more people are waking up to the truth being shone upon them from millions of truth torches that simply can not be extinguished with censorship.



Please enjoy two such recent and Powerful Torches of Truth:



Australia’s AHPRA responsible for the censorship of thousands of Australian Doctors can expect challenge after challenge.





It looks like this suspended doctor is right in saying that to Practice under AHPRA, Doctors are not allowed to tell you the truth and must put the confidence in the public health system in front of any Doctor Patient Relationship.

Is your doctor forced to keep truths and treatment options away from you ?

Note as YouTube has been actively banning and censoring videos posted by Doctors the above video can also be found uploaded to this post below:

Please try to share this with someone who is open to hearing more about what may have happened to them or their family during Covid-19 or as a consequence of Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic mRNA technology mandated upon them.

Perhaps the Amazon banned Book might (with appropriate healthcare supervision) be able to help them or a loved one.





