NEWS.COM.AU owned by…News Corp Australia and controlled by Rupert Murdoch.

How much money has the Murdoch Family taken from Australian tax payers in Advertising and promoting Lipid Nano Particle, SYNTHETIC messenger RNA genetic Instructions “Vaccines” with an UNCONTROLLED BIODISTRIBUTION THROUGHOUT THE BODY and with an unregulated genetic instruction lifetime ?



How much money has the Murdoch Family taken from Australian tax payers in assisting in the coverup and the denial of Safe and Effective Multidrug Protocols using safe and effective low cost and off patent repurposed pharmaceuticals which paved the way for a one choice lucrative big Pharma solution?



Here is the Nameless and Seemingly Heartless Murdoch related Media Piece : Link



Rupert Murdoch - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2009

And so as the death and suffering becomes impossible to ignore and is overflowing onto the streets the Murdoch based newsgroup is seemingly showing a level of heartlessness in denying and trivializing this suffering that seemingly matches the level of ethics that has led to the Covid19 and Covid19 Vaccine death and harm that has been facilitated with the Murdoch revenue business model.



To do so is seen as heartless and akin to denying the atrocities of war to war victims and survivors struggling to tell their story so it does not needlessly happen to others ever again.

Every Vaccine Injury and Death reported is a story is painstakingly provided to the TGA. The reports are difficult to process on top of the injury or death sustained and the vast majority of the reports are filed by Medical Professionals who believe the only plausible cause for the injury or death was the lucrative (Advertising paying) Novel Technology Clinical Trial Phase genetic instruction “products”



Below in plain sight for any one to download and read is the painstaking reported warnings from those that “believe” according to the TGA that something went wrong



The excel file below allows anyone to search “vaccine” injury terms that may relate to themselves and see they are far from being alone:

As per the above DAENS generated report of May 22, 2023 – From 1-Jan-2020, 88877 Australian Individuals have taken the trouble, taken the time and feel sufficiently motivated or harmed by a medical condition to let the TGA know that they think something went wrong with these mRNA vaccines and harm has been done.



None of these people knew that prior to themselves, their loved one, their friend or their patient taking these provisionally approved “vaccines” that the more accurate description of these vaccines would be:



Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA Genetic Instruction Vaccines



And NONE of them knew that the Injections they consented to or were coerced to take through social pressure not to spread a disease, or through work pressure to keep their job, or through emotional pressure to visit a loved one, or through medical pressure to obtain medical treatment, or through lifestyle and business pressures to travel or through educational pressure to attend a school event, or through medical fear where other preventative treatment options were banned…

None of them knew that this course of TGA approved Injections was likely to alter the cell functions of their:



Brain cells

Eyes cells

Spinal cord cells

Prostate (males) cells

Adipose tissue cells

Muscle cells

Stomach cells

Skin cells

Salivary glands cells

Testes (males) cells

Thymus cells

Bladder cells

Kidneys cells

Whole blood cells

Uterus (females) cells

Blood: plasma ratio cells

Heart cells

Pancreas cells

Bone (femur) cells

Pituitary gland cells

Lymph node (mandibular) cells

Plasma cells

Thyroid cells

Lung cells

Large intestine cells

Lymph node (mesenteric) cells

Small intestine cells

Bone marrow (femur) cells

Ovaries (females) cells

Adrenal glands cells

Spleen cells

Liver cells



And none of them knew that the TGA were aware that it was likely to happen………

And none of them knew that the TGA were told that these “Vaccines” may neither stop infection or prevent the spread of Covid19. And all of them now know that theses “Vaccines” neither stop infection or prevent the spread of Covid19 and that the TGA continues to allow them to be sold and promoted.



Did the Murdoch Media Empire Know? ; if not why not when so many others DID KNOW and were never allowed to tell the Australian People.



And two repurposed Safe and Effective repurposed medications that are off Patent and being used successfully in Multi-Drug Protocols to prevent and treat Covid-19 in the early stages:

Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine

Why didn’t a single Murdoch related Media outlet EVER mention this peer reviewed Multi-Drug Protocol using both of these decades safe prescribed drugs CURRENLTY USED OVERSEAS IN THE US AND DOZENS OF OTHER COUNTRIES

See: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/



Surely they (Murdoch Related Media) did a similar DAENS look up to see the harm theses two medications had caused compared to one of their their biggest clients Biggest Patented Product Seller that they were promoting with Tax Payer Money?



Well we did it for Murdoch Related Media - I wonder if they will let the Australian People see it



And Murdoch Related Nameless Reporters, do you think the people should know about what the TGA knew when they released Lipid Nano Particle, SYNTHETIC messenger RNA genetic Instructions “Vaccines” with an UNCONTROLLED BIODISTRIBUTION THROUGHOUT THE BODY ?



What Do you Believe ?

Mainstream Media ?

Murdoch Related Media ?

AHPRA?

The TGA?



