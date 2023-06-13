Who Do You Believe ? - Are the Regulatory Authorities and Media Conspiring to Deny Medical Horrors?
News Articles without Authors published in Murdoch related Media. Is it media taking Pharmaceutical Revenue and Australian's taxes spent by Regulatory Captured Government bodies and Politicians?
NEWS.COM.AU owned by…News Corp Australia and controlled by Rupert Murdoch.
How much money has the Murdoch Family taken from Australian tax payers in Advertising and promoting Lipid Nano Particle, SYNTHETIC messenger RNA genetic Instructions “Vaccines” with an UNCONTROLLED BIODISTRIBUTION THROUGHOUT THE BODY and with an unregulated genetic instruction lifetime ?
How much money has the Murdoch Family taken from Australian tax payers in assisting in the coverup and the denial of Safe and Effective Multidrug Protocols using safe and effective low cost and off patent repurposed pharmaceuticals which paved the way for a one choice lucrative big Pharma solution?
Here is the Nameless and Seemingly Heartless Murdoch related Media Piece : Link
Rupert Murdoch - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2009
See related post :World Economic Forum and the Trusted News Initiative PLUS the World Health Organization
And so as the death and suffering becomes impossible to ignore and is overflowing onto the streets the Murdoch based newsgroup is seemingly showing a level of heartlessness in denying and trivializing this suffering that seemingly matches the level of ethics that has led to the Covid19 and Covid19 Vaccine death and harm that has been facilitated with the Murdoch revenue business model.
To do so is seen as heartless and akin to denying the atrocities of war to war victims and survivors struggling to tell their story so it does not needlessly happen to others ever again.
Every Vaccine Injury and Death reported is a story is painstakingly provided to the TGA. The reports are difficult to process on top of the injury or death sustained and the vast majority of the reports are filed by Medical Professionals who believe the only plausible cause for the injury or death was the lucrative (Advertising paying) Novel Technology Clinical Trial Phase genetic instruction “products”
Below in plain sight for any one to download and read is the painstaking reported warnings from those that “believe” according to the TGA that something went wrong
The excel file below allows anyone to search “vaccine” injury terms that may relate to themselves and see they are far from being alone:
As per the above DAENS generated report of May 22, 2023 – From 1-Jan-2020, 88877 Australian Individuals have taken the trouble, taken the time and feel sufficiently motivated or harmed by a medical condition to let the TGA know that they think something went wrong with these mRNA vaccines and harm has been done.
None of these people knew that prior to themselves, their loved one, their friend or their patient taking these provisionally approved “vaccines” that the more accurate description of these vaccines would be:
Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA Genetic Instruction Vaccines
And NONE of them knew that the Injections they consented to or were coerced to take through social pressure not to spread a disease, or through work pressure to keep their job, or through emotional pressure to visit a loved one, or through medical pressure to obtain medical treatment, or through lifestyle and business pressures to travel or through educational pressure to attend a school event, or through medical fear where other preventative treatment options were banned…
None of them knew that this course of TGA approved Injections was likely to alter the cell functions of their:
Brain cells
Eyes cells
Spinal cord cells
Prostate (males) cells
Adipose tissue cells
Muscle cells
Stomach cells
Skin cells
Salivary glands cells
Testes (males) cells
Thymus cells
Bladder cells
Kidneys cells
Whole blood cells
Uterus (females) cells
Blood: plasma ratio cells
Heart cells
Pancreas cells
Bone (femur) cells
Pituitary gland cells
Lymph node (mandibular) cells
Plasma cells
Thyroid cells
Lung cells
Large intestine cells
Lymph node (mesenteric) cells
Small intestine cells
Bone marrow (femur) cells
Ovaries (females) cells
Adrenal glands cells
Spleen cells
Liver cells
And none of them knew that the TGA were aware that it was likely to happen………
And none of them knew that the TGA were told that these “Vaccines” may neither stop infection or prevent the spread of Covid19. And all of them now know that theses “Vaccines” neither stop infection or prevent the spread of Covid19 and that the TGA continues to allow them to be sold and promoted.
Did the Murdoch Media Empire Know? ; if not why not when so many others DID KNOW and were never allowed to tell the Australian People.
And two repurposed Safe and Effective repurposed medications that are off Patent and being used successfully in Multi-Drug Protocols to prevent and treat Covid-19 in the early stages:
Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine
Why didn’t a single Murdoch related Media outlet EVER mention this peer reviewed Multi-Drug Protocol using both of these decades safe prescribed drugs CURRENLTY USED OVERSEAS IN THE US AND DOZENS OF OTHER COUNTRIES
See: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
Surely they (Murdoch Related Media) did a similar DAENS look up to see the harm theses two medications had caused compared to one of their their biggest clients Biggest Patented Product Seller that they were promoting with Tax Payer Money?
Well we did it for Murdoch Related Media - I wonder if they will let the Australian People see it
And Murdoch Related Nameless Reporters, do you think the people should know about what the TGA knew when they released Lipid Nano Particle, SYNTHETIC messenger RNA genetic Instructions “Vaccines” with an UNCONTROLLED BIODISTRIBUTION THROUGHOUT THE BODY ?
What Do you Believe ?
Mainstream Media ?
Murdoch Related Media ?
AHPRA?
The TGA?
You can share this with SMS using http://tribeqr.com/v/medicalhorrors
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.
Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
The Covid con is the opening salvo in pushing RNA injections as a new form of treating disease states for fun and profit! Has nothing to do with good health, but it’s all about money, and the mass media has been paid off to hide the great harm that it has produced, and will produce in the future!
I'm not surprised it was anonymously written, what a hideous article. I also thought "i wonder how much they got paid for this.' The only positive thing I can say is thanks to the few journos from Newscorpse who actually have done a good job, Frank Chung, Adam Creighton and Caroline Middiap. Somehow they were allowed to publish on vaccine injured. You're right though this is a particularly hideous article and I'm glad it's getting quite a bit of attention already.