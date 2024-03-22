It is getting difficult for the Medical Regulators (many would say Captured Regulators) to go about their business of silencing and removing Doctor that demonstrate that the wares of the regulator’s biggest sponsors (Big Pharma) are

a) not required

b) not effective

c) thoroughly dangerous.



Some WITHIN the regulators appear to have enormous conflicts of interests that will be exposed in this kangaroo court including individuals within the regulatory authority securing massive contracts for the supply of Covid-19 related panic products.



With heavy hitters like Dr. Peter McCullough on standby to support Dr. Shankara Chetty as he stands in front of the Angry Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex Regulators; there will be a lot more exposed in this case than the Regulators or their Sponsors will want.



You can hear the full interview 21-March-2024 Interview - from the 38:30 mark

https://tntradio.live/shows/the-freeman-report-with-james-freeman/



We owe it to Heroes like Shankara Chetty to make it embarrassingly obvious where the interests of Medical Regulators truly lie.

Please take the time to watch how this “Tribunal” case pans out.



You can also share by texting this link to others :

https://tribeqr.com/v/regulatingtheregulators



Twitter/X Share Link : https://x.com/tniwef/status/1770971621949669620?s=20





To read more about what Dr Chetty is facing see:

https://drelef.org/2023-support-letter-shankara-chetty/index.html





