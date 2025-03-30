If our institutions can not figure out what to feed us what chance have they of possessing the competence to dabble in Genetic sprays and injectables.



Let these images of the nutritionally barren food at Prince of Wales Hospital in NSW illustrate the dire state of Australia's Medical-Academic System:



Author Note: All underlined text - is a link to supporting information. It is definitely worth clicking on a few of these links.

A little suggested added syllabus for Monash University and Melbourne University on Plain White Bread verses Whole Wheat; perhaps then our Hospitals , Doctors and Medical institutions will not end up presenting this plastic encased “bread” offering.

Qn:What is the nutritional value of plain white bread compared to whole wheat bread?

Answer: Click this link



Australia’s Academic Institutions offering Medical Degrees have taken their eyes of the “Health Prize” and perhaps the mighty Pharmaceutical dollars have taken their attention.

Above picture taken from Substack: Who was Dr. Alfons Weber?

Be very Wary of mRNA in the hands of our Universities

What dangers face Australia at the hands of clueless Chancellors and Vice Chancellors likely being lured by the Pharmaceutical Dollars ,directly and indirectly through “state” initiatives ?



Many believe it is time to put Monash University, the Victorian State Government and ANY other mRNA collaborators on notice; the mRNA platform is as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than old nuclear technology. You wouldn’t want an old nuclear plant built in your neighborhood for fear of radiation leaks, so who the hell would want mRNA technology delivered into their bodies knowing the Genetic leak risks.



See: https://www.monash.edu/news/articles/monash-university-and-moderna-form-partnership-to-advance-homegrown-mrna-medicines

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/morrison-government-s-2-billion-vaccine-deal-blasted-20241111-p5kpi2.html

https://djsir.vic.gov.au/mrna-victoria

https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/fast-tracking-victorias-mrna-manufacturing-capability

Not only has mRNA failed in an incredibly reckless way with known uncontrolled biodistribution of impure genetic instructions encased in inflammatory Lipid Nano Particles delivering mRNA to produce a Pathogenic Protein for an unknown and dangerously long length of time, but the people including investors are waking up.



mRNA Wrecking Ball

With the mishandling of the Covid-19 ‘Pandemic’ by universities, institutions, regulatory authorities, and advisory boards—populated by individuals likely unable to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy food—Australia was thrust into the path of the mRNA spike wrecking ball. The aftermath appears to be a disaster that will take decades to clean up.



It is crucial to prevent this wrecking ball from gaining any more momentum without conducting thousands of essential safety research studies that have yet to be performed.