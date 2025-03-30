Australia’s ‘Finest’ Universities Produce Doctors Clueless on Nutritional & Integrative Medicine
Universities Focus on Risky Pharma Ventures Like the mRNA Platform, Reducing Australia’s Medical Training to a Laughing Stock on Real Health
If our institutions can not figure out what to feed us what chance have they of possessing the competence to dabble in Genetic sprays and injectables.
Let these images of the nutritionally barren food at Prince of Wales Hospital in NSW illustrate the dire state of Australia's Medical-Academic System:
Author Note: All underlined text - is a link to supporting information. It is definitely worth clicking on a few of these links.
A little suggested added syllabus for Monash University and Melbourne University on Plain White Bread verses Whole Wheat; perhaps then our Hospitals , Doctors and Medical institutions will not end up presenting this plastic encased “bread” offering.
Qn:What is the nutritional value of plain white bread compared to whole wheat bread?
Answer: Click this link
Australia’s Academic Institutions offering Medical Degrees have taken their eyes of the “Health Prize” and perhaps the mighty Pharmaceutical dollars have taken their attention.
Above picture taken from Substack: Who was Dr. Alfons Weber?
Be very Wary of mRNA in the hands of our Universities
What dangers face Australia at the hands of clueless Chancellors and Vice Chancellors likely being lured by the Pharmaceutical Dollars ,directly and indirectly through “state” initiatives ?
Many believe it is time to put Monash University, the Victorian State Government and ANY other mRNA collaborators on notice; the mRNA platform is as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than old nuclear technology. You wouldn’t want an old nuclear plant built in your neighborhood for fear of radiation leaks, so who the hell would want mRNA technology delivered into their bodies knowing the Genetic leak risks.
See: https://www.monash.edu/news/articles/monash-university-and-moderna-form-partnership-to-advance-homegrown-mrna-medicines
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/morrison-government-s-2-billion-vaccine-deal-blasted-20241111-p5kpi2.html
https://djsir.vic.gov.au/mrna-victoria
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/fast-tracking-victorias-mrna-manufacturing-capability
Not only has mRNA failed in an incredibly reckless way with known uncontrolled biodistribution of impure genetic instructions encased in inflammatory Lipid Nano Particles delivering mRNA to produce a Pathogenic Protein for an unknown and dangerously long length of time, but the people including investors are waking up.
mRNA Wrecking Ball
With the mishandling of the Covid-19 ‘Pandemic’ by universities, institutions, regulatory authorities, and advisory boards—populated by individuals likely unable to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy food—Australia was thrust into the path of the mRNA spike wrecking ball. The aftermath appears to be a disaster that will take decades to clean up.
It is crucial to prevent this wrecking ball from gaining any more momentum without conducting thousands of essential safety research studies that have yet to be performed.
What is the solution….
Integrative solutions have been around for decades, though Universities and Regulatory Authorities have been slow to recognize its value and they have been known to actually oppose it !! At the very least ANYONE involved in public health needs a firm understanding of Nutritional and Integrative Medicine.
See: https://niim.com.au/about
AND:
See: https://wowintl.org/
I see the essence of what you are saying is that what we might think is Healthy Food now may turns out to be unhealthy in 50 years time and vice versa.
In the one size fits all "Public Health" model controlled by the Pharmaceutical driven medical cabal, they get to make announcements that need double blinded clinical trials to prove or disprove. Such studies are near worthless anyway with respect to realistic and meaningful clinically managed health care.
Nutritional and Integrative medicine revolves around individualized health management with constant feedback to see what is working and what is not working; hence using and reacting to constant feedback ; using the best available clinical and "theoretical" knowledge and relevant tests to hand.
The late and one of the most beautiful humans in the Covid-19 efforts, Dr Jackie Stone illustrated this with here approaches to each patient she directly treated and remotely assisted with.
See :
http://tribeqr.com/v/healthsangels01
http://tribeqr.com/v/healthsangels02
and
http://tribeqr.com/v/healthsangels03
Jackie work is going on to save lives into the future while she herself appears to have been hounded to her death by the likes of Professor Rashida Ferrand and Associate Professor Katherina Kranzer .
https://x.com/tniwef/status/1846156425359511811
In stark contrast to their despicable letters to the Medical and Dental Professional Council of Zimbabwe; studies involving Jackie's life saving work WITH INDIVIDUALISED CARE continue to be published and referenced:
See:
https://open.substack.com/pub/drlf/p/new-papers-on-ivermectin-combination?
I see the essence of what you are saying is that even Integrative Medicine can be piggybacked upon or hijacked by the almighty dollar to a point where it could be more about establishing a lifelong dependency on nutraceuticals and supplements while setting aside other areas of integrative medicine including considerations such as light exposure and/or addressing stress , exercise and lifestyle.
On the topic of light I found this to be a fascinating post:
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-century-of-evidence-putting-light
We also need to be on the lookout for the hijacking of Antivirals ; example the super tax payers rip-off successfully pulled off by Merck with molnupiravir- We end up paying as tax-payers over $1000 for a little box of tables shown to do less than Vitamin D does for Covid-19.
The playbook of Merck in this case - early on in Covid-19 make sure no -one thinks their off patent medicine Ivermectin can help in early treatment protocols while developing a patented antiviral that they can "influence" the regulators to exclusively "authorize" and recommend for Covid-19. Just so happens ; John Skerrit, the then head of the TGA oversaw this green light for Merck and having "resigned" form the TGA has landed a place on the board of "Medicines Australia" rubbing shoulders with fellow board members who are Merck executives.... Co-incidence maybe ?
See: https://open.substack.com/pub/thenobodywhoknowseverybody/p/are-our-sick-elderly-being-used-to