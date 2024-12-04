*Static Pictures of the above GIF at the bottom of the Post:



In Australia, John Skerritt was the head of the TGA when Pfizer presented its biodistribution information in January 2021. This information, which was known to the TGA before the authorization (unleashing) of the mRNA "vaccines" for use in Australians, was only made public through a Freedom of Information request.

See: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf



202101 Tga Received Pfizer Nonclinical Evaluation Report Deriving The Graph 156KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

So were you (the mRNA Injected) a Victim of a Crime ?



According to Chat GPT:

Question:

If a Doctor failed to tell you that a Covid-19 Vaccine contained trillions of mRNA Genetic instructions that would biodistributed throughout your body giving the cells in your body, that come into contact with the known body-wide biodistributed Lipid Nano Particle encased mRNA, instructions to produce a protein that may turn out to be pathogenic, would that constitute uninformed consent ?

Yes, if a doctor fails to fully inform you about the specific details of a treatment or vaccine—particularly in this case, about the presence of mRNA and lipid nanoparticles and how they interact with your body—this could indeed constitute uninformed consent.

Informed consent is a legal and ethical requirement that ensures patients are provided with sufficient information to make an educated decision about their healthcare. The information should cover:

The nature of the treatment (in this case, the vaccine containing mRNA and lipid nanoparticles).

The potential risks and benefits (including potential side effects and the mechanism by which the vaccine works).

Possible long-term consequences or effects that could arise from the treatment.

If the doctor fails to disclose key aspects of the vaccine, such as how the mRNA is biodistributed throughout the body and how it might instruct cells to produce a protein that could potentially be pathogenic or lead to unintended consequences, this could be seen as a violation of the informed consent process.

Informed Consent Violation:

Legal Implication : If you were not properly informed about the potential risks (such as the biodistribution of mRNA and the production of proteins), and you suffered harm or would have made a different decision if properly informed, it could result in a legal claim for uninformed consent or medical malpractice .

Ethical Implication: From an ethical standpoint, failing to inform a patient adequately about significant aspects of a treatment or vaccine would violate the principle of autonomy, which holds that patients have the right to make decisions about their own bodies based on full knowledge of the risks and benefits.

Thus, if you were not told about these specific details related to the mRNA vaccine and its potential effects, it could indeed be considered uninformed consent.

Note Chat GPT estimated the following numbers:

To express the estimated number of mRNA molecules in trillions for each vaccine dose, here are the updated values:

Summary of Estimated mRNA Molecules (LNPs) in Each Dose (in Trillions):

Pfizer adult dose (30 μg):

~60 trillion mRNA molecules (6 × 10¹³) Pfizer child dose (10 μg):

~20 trillion mRNA molecules (2 × 10¹³) Moderna adult dose (100 μg):

~200 trillion mRNA molecules (2 × 10¹⁴) Moderna child dose (50 μg):

~100 trillion mRNA molecules (1 × 10¹⁴)

These are the approximate numbers of mRNA molecules (encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles) in each vaccine dose, expressed in trillions.

*ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info.

Lawyers Library - A Collection for Hundreds of Peer Reviewed Papers on the Pathogenic Nature of Spike Protein Contained in mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines

For those who have suffered due to the harmful effects of the spike protein, or for those concerned about its potential risks, if you are seeking legal recourse or justice, below is a link (for your lawyers) to a growing collection containing 100’s of peer-reviewed studies showing that the spike protein in the mRNA vaccines is indeed pathogenic.

See: https://zenodo.org/records/14269255

And in case there are efforts to erase this collection here is a web archived link

https://web.archive.org/web/20241204052702/https://zenodo.org/records/14269255

Pre-Emptive Measures ; Detoxification of Covid-19 Spike Protein

See:





