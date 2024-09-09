Have you ever heard of “Null Segregants” in your food ?

Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (FRANZ) is using this phrase to excuse Foods that use Genetics from the safety checks of Genetically Modified Foods and even the Labeling Of Foods that use Genetics mechanisms to be created.



Giving the public and independent scientist just 40 Days to “comment”

See: “Second Call for Submissions: P1055 Definitions for gene technology and new breeding techniques”

Link :https://consultations.foodstandards.gov.au/fsanz/p1055/

and Link: (Archived so it can be found well into the future)



SHINING FULL LIGHT ON WHAT IS GOING ON (FOR BIG FOOD TECH):

FRANZ spontaneously thought they ought to seek within p1055 :

“a new definition for ‘genetically modified food’. The effect of the proposed change would be to redefine GM food as food derived from an organism (or cells) that contains novel DNA as an outcome of the genetic modification process. This differs from the current approach where food is considered GM food if it is derived using gene technology, irrespective of the outcome of that process.”

Or if we flip this; The current definition of GM Foods ensuring rigorous safety standard to protect the community from the myriad of potential genetic combinations of hazardous outcomes that comes with food derived from an organism (or cells) implementing a genetic modification will no longer cover such processes unless they are within a narrow subset of genetic Modified foods where there is a change in the DNA of the product.

As if to say the billions of combinations of what can go wrong when producing genetically modified product with novel and or synthetic proteins that we will ingest is as safe as a product that was developed by selective breeding or grafting of plants.

Nested in this definition:

“food produced using gene technology means a food which has been derived or developed from an organism which has been modified by gene technology”



Nested in this definition

Gene technology’ is defined as:

gene technology means recombinant DNA techniques that alter the heritable genetic material of living cells or organisms.



In other worlds unless you can see a change in the DNA in the next generation of the living cells don’t worry about all the Novel proteins those cells might produce or how they might interact with cells of the current generation of consumers as they ingest the products.

This definition allows the inclusion self-replicating (and non self replicating) mRNA products to be introduce into our food where the self-replicating mRNA can continue in the consumer all without changing any heritable DNA



This abuse of the word heritable is a tactic to re-label Genetic instructions as something that is not gene technology.

Also called “Null segregants”: “Progeny that have not inherited an introduced gene.”

Explicit exemptions including:

- Food from null segregants and grafted plants.

- Substances added to food

- Substances used in cell culture to support the growth and viability of cells, and process cells, for the production of cell-cultured food.

We could be unknowingly eating these substances without any idea that safety tests on these “substances” have NOT been conducted to insure they do not modify our own growth and the viability of our own cells.

As we are hearing about mRNA Vaccines for Livestock and for Plants; the big barrier to entry for the Big End of Town has been the safety mechanism put in place to keep us safe from the Genetic Fire Ball that Big Tech is playing with, in order to maximize their profits, with a growth pathology that has been likened to Cancer.



An example of the Genetic Fire Ball that is being played with and its complexity can be found in this Substack:





An example of what can go wrong when mRNA systemically introduces a Synthetic protein into our bodies - heritable or not can be found in the following substack where the introduced protein messes with just one of our natural proteins Fibrin.

And a short but important sub 3 minute Video to watch to get a basic understanding of natural mRNA that usually comes from the cell’s nucleus:

It does not take a genius to understand how arrogant it is for Big Pharma and Bog Tech to think they can meddle in this technology without medium and long term Rigorous GENETIC safety testing on the millions of combinations of what can go wrong when you meddle with this level of nature’s complexity and beautiful balance.



A more in depth expose of FSANZ’s P1055 “Deregulation” of most Genetic Modified Foods…

See Substack

You can share/SMS this Post with this link: https://tribeqr.com/v/fsanzregulatorycapture

OR



A link via Twitter (X):

SMS https://x.com/tniwef/status/1833124260359098730



Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.

Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.





