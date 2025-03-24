See: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf



This above satirical image uses a “Genetic Spray” can and biodistribution data to hit on several truths about mRNA technology:

mRNA vaccines spread throughout the body, as shown by the graph and supported by emerging paper’s demonstrating widespread side effects.

Trillions of mRNA molecules are involved, which the “spray” exaggerates but reflects in scale.

There’s potential for effects in delicate organs (like ovaries), a concern a new paper indirectly supports with its gynecological findings.

Transparency was lacking in early rollouts, a real issue the image calls out.

mRNA tech was new, and the image highlights its experimental nature.

The satire exaggerates for effect—turning a vaccine into a “spray” and crossing out “Human”—but it’s grounded in real aspects of mRNA tech that align with a new paper’s findings and our discussion about the “seeds” scattering across the body.



Peer reviewed study after study will be revealing the obvious;

Lipid Nano Particle (LNP) Synthetic mRNA is Pandora’s Medical Box.

What Person, what University, what Chancellor, what Investor and what Regulator could consider this technology anything but a curse if released on Mankind?



Latest HUGE NUMBERS Study :

Note : The analysis included 1,458,557 vaccinated subjects and 289,579 non-vaccinated subjects after the exclusion of underlying diseases



Broad-Spectrum Adverse Events of Special Interests Based on Immune Response Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Large-Scale Population-Based Cohort Study



Grok Conversation

Grok put it nicely in a teacher-student level conversation on this latest paper where it came up with a Garden Analogy:

Imagine dumping a bucket of trillions of microscopic seeds into your garden. Not every seed grows—some wash away, some don’t sprout—but enough take root in different patches (skin, liver, heart) to get noticed by the immune system gardeners. The paper’s side effects suggest those patches are widespread, even if only a small fraction of seeds actually bloom.



To the new paper: