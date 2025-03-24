Dropping Like Flies
The obvious results of uncontrolled biodistribution of Synthetic man-made Genetic instructions; the Data , the Science, the Common Sense and the inevitable awakening is coming for those responsible.
See: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf
Author Note: All underlined text - is a link to supporting information, conversations and /or posts. It is definitely worth clicking on a few of these links.
This above satirical image uses a “Genetic Spray” can and biodistribution data to hit on several truths about mRNA technology:
mRNA vaccines spread throughout the body, as shown by the graph and supported by emerging paper’s demonstrating widespread side effects.
Trillions of mRNA molecules are involved, which the “spray” exaggerates but reflects in scale.
There’s potential for effects in delicate organs (like ovaries), a concern a new paper indirectly supports with its gynecological findings.
Transparency was lacking in early rollouts, a real issue the image calls out.
mRNA tech was new, and the image highlights its experimental nature.
The satire exaggerates for effect—turning a vaccine into a “spray” and crossing out “Human”—but it’s grounded in real aspects of mRNA tech that align with a new paper’s findings and our discussion about the “seeds” scattering across the body.
Peer reviewed study after study will be revealing the obvious;
Lipid Nano Particle (LNP) Synthetic mRNA is Pandora’s Medical Box.
What Person, what University, what Chancellor, what Investor and what Regulator could consider this technology anything but a curse if released on Mankind?
Latest HUGE NUMBERS Study :
Note : The analysis included 1,458,557 vaccinated subjects and 289,579 non-vaccinated subjects after the exclusion of underlying diseases
Broad-Spectrum Adverse Events of Special Interests Based on Immune Response Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Large-Scale Population-Based Cohort Study
Download:
Grok Conversation
Grok put it nicely in a teacher-student level conversation on this latest paper where it came up with a Garden Analogy:
Imagine dumping a bucket of trillions of microscopic seeds into your garden. Not every seed grows—some wash away, some don’t sprout—but enough take root in different patches (skin, liver, heart) to get noticed by the immune system gardeners. The paper’s side effects suggest those patches are widespread, even if only a small fraction of seeds actually bloom.
To read the full conversation, includes an analysis of the mRNA spray can graphic above use this link:
https://x.com/i/grok/share/p8FXBAhkk0j6oZ5T00pTu9YQP
To the new paper:
Vaccinated individuals are with confirmed statistical significance :
1.5 times more likely to experience endometriosis.
1.3 times more likely to experience menstruation issues.
1.4 times more likely to experience abnormal bleeding.
2.0 times more likely to experience bruising.
2.34 times more likely to experience shingles (herpes zoster).
2.40 times more likely to experience hair loss (alopecia).
1.6 times more likely to experience warts.
1.2 times more likely to experience glaucoma.
1.3 times more likely to experience ringing in the ears (tinnitus).
2.37 times more likely to experience inner ear diseases.
1.5 times more likely to experience middle ear issues.
1.2 times more likely to experience other ear issues.
1.4 times more likely to experience periodontal disease (gum issues).
Vaccinated individuals are without confirmed statistical significance
3.94 times more likely to experience visual impairment
The Graph itself is explained at Teacher-Student level in the following Grok Conversation:
https://x.com/i/grok/share/NIeYOEgXY01fFjBb0q33gLDCw
There is a cartel of Academic Journal that are likely protecting the mRNA industry.
The only studies that make it into this cartel of Journals appear to be the ones that praise mRNA vaccines, suggest the issues are "rare" or deal with what people might consider not important like a loss of a little bit of hair or a wart.
I suggest the Journals are relatively comfortable with this one as there is no access to the Data - except to specifically write in and request it and it does not deal with the deadly side of mRNA.
Nevertheless the mRNA Fly Spray effect for less serious adverse reaction support the obvious;
Uncontrolled Bio Distribution of impure/synthetic instructions to produce a pathogen (or part thereof) is inviting uncontrolled distribution of Autoimmune related disorders throughout the body. This finding is reflected in the record serious adverse reaction and death reports for mRNA vaccines and the sustained excess deaths in Countries that adopted the mRNA Medical Pandora box biotechnology.
You mention a very important point; this study did not risk stratify (and it also removed those with underlying health issues), highlighting that the effects they observe would be across all age groups without comorbidities.
This highlights what an utter disaster an mRNA vaccine could be as a technology and an idea for a "Vaccine" that could only ever possibly help an aged and co-morbidity stratified population; and only then if those groups were kept in the dark or prohibited from safe and effective peer reviewed multi-drug early treatment guides as can easily be obtained here:
https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
with similar protocols found here
https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2022/07/flccc-i-care-covid-treatment-protocol.html
What a strange study! It focused on non-serious Adverse Events and was nut stratified by age. It is as if they knew it would be publishable because it still fits the vaccine agenda. Look - nothing too bad to see here. The same methodology with slight tweaks applied to serious Adverse Events by birth years in small brackets (2 years being the best, 5 years still being helpful) could really advance the conversation especially if it covered Jan 1, 2021 to December 31, 2024.