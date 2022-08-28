What the Vaccine Companies and Consequently the Health Authorities Know about the mRNA Fertility Crapshoot.

Supporting information to the video contained below:

For some people this Video and Substack with its supporting links may come as a shock or as a surprise. That is because vaccine stakeholders including the legacy mainstream media, Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Wikipedia and Giant Corporations have all worked together to prevent information that might curb the sale and distribution of Covid19 novel technology Vaccines.

Unfortunately most of the World’s health Authorities have all signed onto agreements with the World Health Organisation (WHO), an organisation that is controlled by Vaccine Stakeholders.



Most of the Medical Research Institutions, Hospitals and Universities have their funding dominated by Vaccine Stakeholders. Our Politicians and Health Ministers are all heavily lobbied by the immense wealth of these vaccine stakeholders and you will find almost all “Covid19” advisory committees are riddled with members tied strongly to the Vaccine stakeholders or they have close family that are vaccine stakeholders.



The Medical Journals that are the gateway to the publication of medical research publications are also heavily tied to vaccine stakeholders and have conflict of interest documents that allow for these vaccine stakeholders to heavily influence, bias and “rig” results to promote their business interests.

See Excerpt from the NEJM Conflicts of Interest Disclosure Document.

It is the “Open Gates” clause that has allowed for Vaccine Stakeholder “charitable foundations” like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to poor billions of dollars into “favourable studies” while not investing a cent into studies that might re-enforce the protocols of non-patented medications used in combination by thousands of doctors around the world (see protocol in wide use with zero gates Funding to support or promote these lifesaving protocols. https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/

Quite the opposite, almost every unfavourable journal paper on early treatment protocol patent free constituents , Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and even Povidone Iodine has the characteristic trademarks of research papers set up to fail.

They are identified by the wildly out of context (with clinical application) protocols and will always have lead authors from institutions in receipt of large lump funds from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

See sorted BMGF “donations” see: http://tribeqr.com/v/gatesgrantstoendof2021

Click the below excerpt for the complete form:

If you have had enough of turning your eyes the other way and you know information presented to you is flawed….

If you , a friend or a relative know too many people (one is too many) suffering from Covid19 mRNA technology , a technology that has proven neither safe nor effective and a technology without medium or long term safety data.,,,,

Then, below is an Internet Information Freeway QR signpost that they (the vaccine stakeholders) can not keep from you.

You will see the Doctors and specialists that have had their messages blocked from you by the vaccine stakeholders controlling much more of your life than you first thought possible.



