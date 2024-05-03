How Stupid do they think Australia is and are they Right ?

For those kept unaware:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been the one “calling (for) the shots” while World Economies and World Health COLLAPSES; throughout Covid-19 and with intentions to continue doing so.

Numerous reports and emerging world data lead to the inevitable realisations that MORE people are falling sick , MORE people are getting infected , MORE people are suffering heart attacks, developing autoimmune disorders, developing Turbo Cancers, developing brain disorders, having fertility issues and more PEOPLE are dying than ever before all in the aftermath of the way that the WHO and its Web of Investors “called (for) the shots” during Covid-19



“Elected officials” have appointed unelected group of individuals (Expert Panels) to decide if the Government will hand over Human, Civil and Health rights to the WHO and its Web of “Donors”.



The Australian Government describe the The World Health Assembly, which is the decision-making body of the WHO, as “the supreme decision-making body”

See the Australian Governments' GASLIGHTING Description of the WHO and look for their “supreme phrase”

Please notice how the Australian Government wording intentionally gives the impression that the World Health Assembly and the World Health Organisation are separate bodies.

Here is the Australian Government’s Website on the Matter: Link



Nearly ALL the measures that the WHO recommended for Covid-19 had consequences reported as Disastrous, Costly, Deadly and wrong for the general population ; the EXCEPTION perhaps being for the Vaccine Stakeholders WHO made a fortune from WHO recommendations:

The opposing Great Barrington Declaration now has an unprecedented 940,000 professional signatures stating how damaging the handling of Covid-19 has been and continues to be.

MONE MONEY MONEY



The WHO is mainly funded (more than 80%) by Vaccine Stakeholders

In other words The WHO is Financially Controlled by Vaccine Stakeholders.

The Governments of Countries called “member states” make up less than 20% of the WHO funding and looking at the biggest Government Contributions they appear to be from the Countries that have the biggest “Vaccine Stakeholders” who happen to have made the biggest fortunes from “Covid-19 goods and services”.



The biggest “Bitter Pill” that the WHO has promoted and CONTINUES to promote onto our most innocent, most vulnerable , most trusting and most kept in the dark public:



A Bitter Pill:

Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Messenger RNA Genetic Instruction “Vaccines” with a know uncontrolled Bio-Distribution , a Known uncontrolled Length of elicited Genetic Instructions and no known short, medium or long term safety data for the mesmerizingly huge combination of complications that could go wrong from a NOVEL Genetic Instructions Intervention that has such wild cards of biodistribution and longevity of action.

See : https://tribeqr.com/v/malonebrighthope



To this Day the WHO thoroughly endorses this Genetic Platform and the Australian State Governments are actually funding the expansion of this likely disaster for mankind.



See: https://www.who.int/news/item/13-12-2023-who-s-science-council-issues-report-on-mrna-vaccine-technology



See: https://www.industry.gov.au/news/mrna-vaccine-manufacturing-facility-commences-construction-melbourne



Aligned Council of Australia wake up call

Australians are about to get a wake up call from the Aligned Council of Australia which represents over 37 organisations and 1.32 million Australians.

See their Media Release/Warning:



The release goes into details (some might say the “Devil’s Detail”) of what Civil, Human and Health rights the Australia’s Government is willing to accede, on behalf of all its citizens, to the vaccine-stakeholder-financially-controlled WHO.



The Network of Globalists



It is becoming increasing apparent that there are Globalist Organizations Controlled and/or Influenced by Very Powerful and Elite People. These Globalist Organisations are NOT elected by the People of the Countries’ that they aspire to Control yet have a disproportionate amount of control over those countries’

Media

Health Policy

Military Policy

Environmental Policy

Banking Policy

Immigration Policy

Digital ID and Surveillance Policies (Perhaps the most dangerous influence/control)



To many, the video below is one of the scariest real life videos ever released:

A “YouTube tamed John Cambell assessment” of this Non Government Organisation Control initiative is found here:

The Playbook of the Elite through the Globalist Network

A repeated model of funding appears to be in place and is done with substantial control of Globalist Organisations, Media, News, Academia, Search Engines, Web Content, Video Platforms, & Political Messaging



1) Announce, Manufacture and/or perpetuate a disaster or unsolvable problem

2) Propose Global Solutions (Health / War / Environment / Censorship / Digital Ids)

3) Have Governments tax their people to pay for the Global Solutions

4) Control and Profit from providing “solutions” with various controlled and owned industrial complexes; obtaining health, environmental, weapons, surveillance, enforcement, banking and other supply contracts.





Desperate Times Bring Desperate Measures

The Lancet reveals that global immunization efforts have saved an estimated 154 million lives

Clear Evidence that the Elite can see everything is within their Grasp and Everything could begin to Slip through their Fingers followed by Retributions can be seen with desperate self funded studies and funded announcements about how many lives they have saved:



See:

https://twitter.com/timothywschwab/status/1786036297896796591?s=46

and

https://tribeqr.com/v/desperatestudy



SMS and email share URL : https://tribeqr.com/v/whoisdesperate

https://x.com/tniwef/status/1786286670691872836





