Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to Covid19 Saving the Next Generation
People
I am a logical and strategic thinker; now well connected with Heroic Doctors and Politicians. A Covid19 Cartel is promoting fear and dangerous uptake levels of novel untested (long term) vaccines while blocking treatments for Covid19.