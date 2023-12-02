Covid19 Saving the Next Generation
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
All Eyes on South African Kangaroo Court
A Doctor who treated over 14,000 symptomatic Covid-19 patients without losing one has caught the attention of the South African Medical Regulators
Mar 22
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
131
Share this post
All Eyes on South African Kangaroo Court
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34
February 2024
Now We All Know Medicine Comes with a Price – Even if it Appears Free
Follow the Money Trail to Reveal what is Behind What you Are Shown.
Feb 29
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
15
Share this post
Now We All Know Medicine Comes with a Price – Even if it Appears Free
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Pretending mRNA is not messing with our bodies Genetics was it a GIANT MISTAKE ?
While the world is yet to see the intergenerational impact of what is looking like an mRNA nightmare for people across the globe, integration with our…
Feb 25
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
26
Share this post
Pretending mRNA is not messing with our bodies Genetics was it a GIANT MISTAKE ?
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
It is a particularly wicked action to knowingly and actively hide or muddy information that could be saving people's lives, their health and…
Taking away the Werewolf's Advantage and Exposing them in the process.
Feb 24
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
14
Share this post
It is a particularly wicked action to knowingly and actively hide or muddy information that could be saving people's lives, their health and their children. Are you CUREUS?
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Bio Distribution to : The Heart ........ Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA Genetic vaccines -- Please Read First
With a P Value <.0001 a 47% INCREASE effort is going on in the Cardiac Cells of "vaccinated" people compared to unvaccinated people.
Feb 21
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
32:41
23
Share this post
Bio Distribution to : The Heart ........ Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA Genetic vaccines -- Please Read First
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
January 2024
Globalists Move To Increase Control of Information shared via Mobile Phones
Globalists Control Government and People through their Dominance of Control on Information; what people hear and what people see. It is done through…
Jan 13
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
35
Share this post
Globalists Move To Increase Control of Information shared via Mobile Phones
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
December 2023
How Many Statistical Morons Does It Take To Look The Other Way ?
Plotting Australian Bureau of Statistics Weekly Deaths for EIGHT (8) Years. Can The Politicians & Vaccine Stakeholders Employ Enough Statisticians to…
Dec 2, 2023
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
47
Share this post
How Many Statistical Morons Does It Take To Look The Other Way ?
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
November 2023
Those Responsible for the Turnaround in the Mortality Rates for Australia's Elderly
Hardest hit in the deaths uptick are the Australian Elderly. How frequent is it becoming to overhear a conversation about a SUDDEN passing away or…
Nov 5, 2023
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
39
Share this post
Those Responsible for the Turnaround in the Mortality Rates for Australia's Elderly
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
October 2023
Data Burial Experts and Their Tricks
With the burials of many more Australians post The Introduction of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein created from Genetic code in mRNA and adenovector DNA…
Oct 29, 2023
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
45
Share this post
Data Burial Experts and Their Tricks
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
The mad dash to bury the Data of the "Safe and Effective" Coivd-19 "vaccines" and their aftermath...
How long can the data be buried while the rats leave the sinking ship ; Health Ministers, State & Country leaders, heads of Health Regulatory…
Oct 23, 2023
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
43
Share this post
The mad dash to bury the Data of the "Safe and Effective" Coivd-19 "vaccines" and their aftermath...
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
September 2023
GOOD NEWS for the ANNUS HORRIBILUS - In England it is not Over 155,000 Extra Deaths because of Covid-19 Vaccination Status
According to the Official Data it is only over 154,300 if only Unvaccinated Death rates Applied.
Sep 28, 2023
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
5
Share this post
GOOD NEWS for the ANNUS HORRIBILUS - In England it is not Over 155,000 Extra Deaths because of Covid-19 Vaccination Status
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
ANNUS HORRIBILIS - In England - Were there Over 154,300 Extra Deaths because of Covid-19 Vaccination Status ?
The ENGLAND Official Data IS CONCLUSIVE. There has been an mRNA Vaccine Led Disaster.
Sep 23, 2023
•
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
96
Share this post
ANNUS HORRIBILIS - In England - Were there Over 154,300 Extra Deaths because of Covid-19 Vaccination Status ?
thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
116
© 2024 The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts