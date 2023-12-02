Covid19 Saving the Next Generation

February 2024

Now We All Know Medicine Comes with a Price – Even if it Appears Free
Follow the Money Trail to Reveal what is Behind What you Are Shown.
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
2
Pretending mRNA is not messing with our bodies Genetics was it a GIANT MISTAKE ?
While the world is yet to see the intergenerational impact of what is looking like an mRNA nightmare for people across the globe, integration with our…
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
8
It is a particularly wicked action to knowingly and actively hide or muddy information that could be saving people's lives, their health and…
Taking away the Werewolf's Advantage and Exposing them in the process.
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
8
Bio Distribution to : The Heart ........ Lipid Nano Particle SYNTHETIC messenger RNA Genetic vaccines -- Please Read First
With a P Value <.0001 a 47% INCREASE effort is going on in the Cardiac Cells of "vaccinated" people compared to unvaccinated people.
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
32:41
5

January 2024

Globalists Move To Increase Control of Information shared via Mobile Phones
Globalists Control Government and People through their Dominance of Control on Information; what people hear and what people see. It is done through…
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
6

December 2023

How Many Statistical Morons Does It Take To Look The Other Way ?
Plotting Australian Bureau of Statistics Weekly Deaths for EIGHT (8) Years. Can The Politicians & Vaccine Stakeholders Employ Enough Statisticians to…
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
13

November 2023

Those Responsible for the Turnaround in the Mortality Rates for Australia's Elderly
Hardest hit in the deaths uptick are the Australian Elderly. How frequent is it becoming to overhear a conversation about a SUDDEN passing away or…
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
7

October 2023

Data Burial Experts and Their Tricks
With the burials of many more Australians post The Introduction of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein created from Genetic code in mRNA and adenovector DNA…
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
5
The mad dash to bury the Data of the "Safe and Effective" Coivd-19 "vaccines" and their aftermath...
How long can the data be buried while the rats leave the sinking ship ; Health Ministers, State & Country leaders, heads of Health Regulatory…
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
3

September 2023

GOOD NEWS for the ANNUS HORRIBILUS - In England it is not Over 155,000 Extra Deaths because of Covid-19 Vaccination Status
According to the Official Data it is only over 154,300 if only Unvaccinated Death rates Applied.
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
10
ANNUS HORRIBILIS - In England - Were there Over 154,300 Extra Deaths because of Covid-19 Vaccination Status ?
The ENGLAND Official Data IS CONCLUSIVE. There has been an mRNA Vaccine Led Disaster.
  
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody
116
