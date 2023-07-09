"Health's Angels" Part 2 of 3

“Health’s Angels” Part 1 of 3 Link: http://tribeqr.com/v/healthsangels01

Dr Jackie Stone explains the mechanisms of actions in detail for Ivermectin.

Her REAL WORLD clinical experience with treating REAL Covid-19 high risk patients in combination with her understanding of scientific method gives Jackie a superb understanding of the pathology of Covid19 and HOW TO TREAT COVID-19.



Decades old research and papers were pointing the way to a clear path involving the use of Zinc and Zinc Ionophores to combat the early viral replication stages of Covid-19

This paper way back in 2010 showed this path was (or should have been) common knowledge.

Preceding this information was the common knowledge, put to good use in the 80’s during the emergence of AIDS, that high does intravenous vitamin C and D are very successful in fortifying the immune system and help maintain or enhance the bodies immune system through enhancing / maintaining a healthy CD4 cell count:

CD4 cells are a type of white blood cell. They play a key role in the immune system. They alert other immune cells to the presence of in the body.

A CD4 count between 500 & 1600 cells/mm3 is considered normal; below 200 and a doctor will diagnose AIDS.

Re: IVERMECTIN and WHERE AND HOW IT FITS INTO THE COVID-19 SOLUTION

Dr. Stone identified and observed a number of key contributing roles of Ivermectin in her successful personal treatment of hundreds of patients and still larger groups of patients through remote assistance and tuition of other Health Practitioners.

Please Note :Ivermectin plays a critical role in her Multi-Drug protocols where multiple drugs are required to work together.

1.0 Ivermectin Acts as a Zinc Ionophore

2.0 Ivermectin allows the heart to derive the significant amounts of energy (ATP)it needs to keep active under conditions of lower oxygen Saturation

The heart must generate massive amounts of energy adenosine triphosphate (ATP) from the oxidation of fatty acids, carbohydrates and other fuels in order to sustain constant contractile function.

3.0 Ivermectin prevents and reverses the congealing of blood that results from the presence of Spike Protein; whether it be spike protein produced by the mRNA vaccines or from the Covid-19 Infection.



Professor Ian Brighthope goes over the basics of common sense Health CARE and explains how he pleaded with the Australian TGA and the Health Minister to adopt some very simply antiviral measures to insure Vitamin D levels were adequate in the Australian population before the waves of Covid-19 arrive.

As it turns out the explosion of Australian Covid-19 cases occurred almost in lockstep with the Dose numbers of Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Messenger RNA Genetic instruction “Vaccines” dumbed down for the masses to the title mRNA vaccines.

See:



Professor Ian Brighthope relates the apparently isolated use of a high does IVC protocol in an Australian hospital early in the Pandemic for Australia. Describing it as “somewhat political” Ian relates how Professor Rinaldo Bellomo treated a Critical case with IVC where a remarkable and quick recovery followed by an otherwise struggling patient.

See: https://12160.info/profiles/blogs/covid-patient-with-sepsis-makes-remarkable-recovery-following

Dr. Stone’s Heroic early treatment efforts appear to have drawn the attention of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s (LSHTM) Heidi J. Larson who is also the Vaccine Confidence Project™ Director. It appears that LSHTM’s Heidi J. Larson is also in charge of defining and regulating “Misinformation” in the “CSIS-LSHTM High-Level Panel on Vaccine Confidence and Misinformation”

This attention Dr. Stone may have drawn may have led to the complaints filed by BOTH physician Rashida Ferrand and Katharina Kranzer, who BOTH coincidentally hold positions at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)

The London School of Medicine has received over USD$ 310 Million in grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The complaint was filed with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) - a body similar to the Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority (AHPRA).

And by another co-incidence the Chairperson of the regulatory MDPCZ was on the WHO special advisory of Experts for Vaccines ; Rose Kambarami



Note the World Health Organization (WHO) has received over USD$ 4.375 BILLION from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Oddly not appearing amongst the list of what the WHO term “Core voluntary contributions (CVC)” that only make up “4.1% of all voluntary contributions.”

See:

Professor Jackie Stone also points out the influential link of the Welcome Trust

Partners with Both the World Economic Forum and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

