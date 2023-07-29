"Health's Angels" Part 3 of 3 Healthcare versus "Wealthcare"

In Australia , the Doherty Institute was among those who led the charge into full scale Lockdowns and Restrictions that could only be lifted with significant uptake of Clinical Trial Phase Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Messenger RNA genetic instructions “vaccines”. The Doherty institute used alarming modeling and by facilitating the way for enormous spending on mostly Chinese based Covid-19 PCR tests; test that were used primarily for Asymptomatic testing and did almost nothing to assist a Healthcare orientated Doctor to understand if or how the patient should be treated with readily available medications.

004 Doherty Institute Post Market Validation Of The Beijing Genomics Institute Bgi Sars Cov 2 Real Time Pcr Platform 3.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Stone points out the amount of money spent on PCR tests in Australia exceeded the primary health care budget

Professor Ian Brighthope pointed to estimates of $500,000,000,000 ($500 Billion) of Australian Tax Payers money on mostly failed Government Covid-19 Initiatives on the back of advice from institutions including the Doherty Institute



Compare the real world approach of actually being able to understanding and treat the Covid-19 compared to the Academic modelling advice from “advisory bodies”

Below is a link to some presentations that Dr Stone has produced in a frontline effort to understand, combat and master the Covid-19 disease.

Also is the fight that Zimbabwe Doctors had with Health Bureaucrats to get permission to OFFICIALLY use Ivermectin in their protocols which they knew to significantly help in the treatment of Covid-19 from HANDS ON EXPERIENCE.

With her understanding of Covid-19 , treating thousands of patients directly and indirectly and even having undergone the treatment herself, Dr Stone has been able to assist Zimbabwe to all but eliminate death and hospitalization from Covid-19; a state that Australia is still far from reaching.

Do Australians Deserve Better ?

Brazil Presentation 3.97MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And within a few Days…





Please share:

You can share via SMS or social media with this link http://tribeqr.com/v/healthsangels03



Related Posts:

Part 1: http://tribeqr.com/v/healthsangels01

Part 2: http://tribeqr.com/v/healthsangels02

Twitter Link:

https://twitter.com/tniwef/status/1685095137687519232

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.

Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.