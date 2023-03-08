Isn't it Frightening ? Dr. Robert Malone and Professor Ian Brighthope discuss the mass roll out of Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Messenger RNA

Recorded 23rd Feb 2023 Sydney Time
Gates Foundation Dumps mRNA Shares in Q3 of 2021 at Huge Profit: Link
https://www.worldofwellness.life/
See: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf
Peter Marks is the man that was entirely responsible for accepting the LNP Synthetic Messenger RNA Covid19 Genetic Vaccines with the Pfizer data that clearly showed real danger signs and with Pfizer submissions that would normally have been refused due to absurd methods and omissions.
Peter Marks assured Dr Robert Malone he had extra data that addressed all the shortcoming and concerns of the Pfizer Nonclinical Evaluation Report
That data package Peter Marks referred to was requested with the FDA suggesting it would take 75 years to present the data ; but they did not get away with that:
Study R-20-0072 that Peter Marks accepted
i) A test designed with the “least" sensitive” whole body imaging for the presence of biodistribution.
ii) No Biodistribution studies with the GMP or near GMP version of the actual Synthetic Messenger RNA
In the entire Non Clinical Report there appears to be ZERO cell tissue Toxicity tests of the actual Synthetic messenger RNA of the vaccine being proposed.
Regulatory Authorities around the world, including Australia’s TGA, headed by John Skerrit, distanced the LNP Synthetic Messenger RNA Covid19 Genetic Vaccines from being classified as Gene therapy and the associated extra checks and balances that should have been applied..
The “slight of hand” definition being used was that it must be a therapy that actually changed your Genes.
Partial truths are the best disguise for comprehensive deception.
For the individual subject to a Gene Therapy, whether their Genes are altered or not, if the behavior of their cells is changed by genetic based instructions, that therapy opens the Pandora’s box of going against the nature of your DNA.
The human body is a delicate and evolved system made up of many cell types.
Messing with just one cell type and its normal genetic instructions needs vigorous and lengthy testing to see how the change in behavior affects other systems in the body. KNOWING that the biodistribution will mean they are messing with most of the essential cell types of the body and not putting an immediate stop to the use of the technology, rather allowing it to be injected into the majority of humanity is …..
frightening.
OBVIOUSLY: LNP Synthetic Messenger RNA Covid19 Genetic Vaccines need to be treated with a super level of caution and Australia’s TGA wordsmithing to allow this medication to fall outside the rigors of an advanced Therapy is ………
As Dr. Robert Malone pointed out:
Moderna, in their SEC filings, were well aware that what they were working with was essentially a Gene Therapy with a similar potential for harm as Gene Therapies that alter one’s DNA
Criminal organizations seek to profit from activities that harm others:
And when you thought it could not get any more reckless, Dr Malone points out the known “dirty” batches of Vaccine with partial “wild card” fragments of Synthetic Messenger RNA
FOI that uncovered this TGA “oversight”
https://www.tga.gov.au/resources/publication/publications/documents-released-under-section-11c-freedom-information-act-1982-jul-2021-jun-2022
Then Scroll Down to 9 March 2022FOI 3471
https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-3471-01.pdf
Dr Chris Martenson analysis
https://rumble.com/v2ozje6-tga-known-fragmentation-of-genetic-material-in-pfizer-vaccine-batches.html
The following Tweet Covers this TGA “oversight”
Website that Covers this TGA “oversight”
https://peakprosperity.com/australian-covid-documents-released/
Professor Ian Brighthope knew, from his unrivaled wealth of understanding for the delicate balance of the Body’s cell functioning and cell interactions that the obvious approach to handling Covid19 lay in insuring the immune system was as well primed as possible with vital nutrients and vitamins.
Professor Brighthope and Dr Robert Malone were aligned in observing the obstruction of preventative and early treatments, the obstruction of high dose intravenous vitamins and the reckless promotion of wide spread injections of inflammatory Lipid Nano Particles with Synthetic messenger RNA with a likely biodistribution into virtual every essential cell type of the body.
World Economic Forum (WEF) Warning
Dr Robert Malone’s parting statement was “good luck down under with the Government that is quickly being consumed by the World Economic Forum”
Some links that speak to this WEF Australian infiltration include:
An Agenda to confine communities and their daily movements
Victoria Australia already planning a confined community
Former (Liberal Party) Treasurer of Australia (1996–2007)
Peter Howard Costello
Proof: 1998 WEF: Global Leaders of Tomorrow
Current (Australian “Greens”) Senator
Sarah Coral Hanson-Young
Proof: 2016 WEF: Young Global Leaders
Former (Australian Democrats) Senator
Aden Ridgeway
Proof: 2000 WEF: Global Leaders of Tomorrow
Former (Australian Democrats) Senator
Natasha Stott Despoja
Proof: 2001 WEF: Global Leaders of Tomorrow
Former (Liberal Party) Minister for Health and Aged Care
Greg Hunt
Proof: 2003 WEF: Global Leaders of Tomorrow
Current (Australian Labor Party) Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security
Clare O'Neil
Proof: 2019 WEF: Young Global Leaders
And we all know Government is influenced and often “encouraged” or “adviced” by the big business end of town as to what policies and laws should govern Australians.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Read their “Whitepaper”
Proof: Partner Listing
Ing Group (Banking)
Proof: Partner Listing
Note Maria Zee had her accounts closed by this bank
I wonder if all her listeners can expect the same thing : See Story Link
Hope Maria Zeee is not insured by:
Allianz (Insurance)
Proof: Partner Listing
ABC
Proof:
They openly joined the “Trusted News Initiative”
The Chair of the ABC is Ita Buttrose working on the side to promote Pfizer
Further “suggestion”:
The Managing Director is David Anderson
David’s linked in profile reveals he considers Ex NZ Prime Minister ,Jecinda Adern , a proud graduate of the WEF Young Global Leaders program as his “Top Voices” interest
And then lets look at what went into the Arm and then throughout the bodies of most Australians :
Pfizer
Proof: Partner Listing
Moderna
Proof: Partner Listing
AstraZenica
Proof: Partner Listing
Elsewhere : Johnson & Johnson
Proof: Partner Listing
See if you are helping or dealing with a WEF Partner:
https://www.weforum.org/partners#search
Know that the WEF is influencing everything you do and it is watchin you exampe
Zoom
Proof1: Partner Listing
Proof2: Talking down to the masses “Next enforcement”
The “Trusted” News Initiative
And if you are not sure just how insidious the WEF is and if you doubt that the pharmaceutical companies and the WEF are driving what you are “allowed” to see then take a closer look at “The Trusted News Initiative”:
From: https://www.bbc.com/beyondfakenews/trusted-news-initiative/
“The Trusted News Initiative is a partnership, founded by the BBC, that includes organisations from around the globe including; AP, AFP, BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Financial Times, Information Futures Lab, Google/YouTube, The Hindu, The Nation Media Group, Meta, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Twitter, The Washington Post, Kompas – Indonesia, Dawn – Pakistan, Indian Express, NDTV – India, ABC – Australia, SBS – Australia, NHK – Japan.
What we do; Fast alert against the most harmful disinformation”
Let’s look up : THE BBC who founded the “Trusted” News Initiative:
https://www.bbc.com/aboutthebbc/whoweare/tim-davie
Tim Davie CBE, Director-General
17th Director-General of the BBC
Tim Davie is proudly listed among the People pages of the World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/people/tim-davie
Let’s Look Up Thomson Reuters, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism
He’s “President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters”
Pfizer Board Member : James C. Smith :Proof: Pfizers' Link
Note any “Fact Checker” Website you have “Trusted” are likely run by Thomson Reuters See: https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/about
According to Smith’s LinkedIn profile, while serving on the boards of Pfizer and Thomson Reuters Foundation, he also sits on the board of the WEF’s Partnering Against Corruption Initiative, and is a member of the WEF’s International Business Council.
UPDATE 22-MAY-24: EMERGING LENGTHY RESPIRORATY SYNDROMES BEING REPORTED WORLDWIDE
Exactly what Geert Vanden Bossche PhD Predicted would happen with the WHO’s “influenced” instructions to Mass Vaccinate the World during a Pandemic
His Summary “Immunological Correlates Of Vbti” can be downloaded below
3.94MB ∙ PDF file
Share URL : tribeqr.com/v/malonebrighthope
Related Substack: http://tribeqr.com/v/lnpmrnamustbestopped
Note when Dr John Campbell recently learned of the Pfizer Report in the hands of the TGA BEFORE the release of the “product” on its Australian population see his reaction - Four (4) Videos released on the same day!:
March 2023 Update: CDC Documents being released with respect to the VAERS adverse events reporting system and EVERYTHING aligns with the a LNP Synthetic messenger RNA genetic “vaccines” crap shoot going disastrously wrong and the public not being told about it…
see: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-vaers-expose/
Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.
Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.
Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.
Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
Isn't it Frightening ? Dr. Robert Malone and Professor Ian Brighthope discuss the mass roll out of Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Messenger RNA