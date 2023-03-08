Isn't it Frightening ? Dr. Robert Malone and Professor Ian Brighthope discuss the mass roll out of Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Messenger RNA

Recorded 23rd Feb 2023 Sydney Time

Peter Marks is the man that was entirely responsible for accepting the LNP Synthetic Messenger RNA Covid19 Genetic Vaccines with the Pfizer data that clearly showed real danger signs and with Pfizer submissions that would normally have been refused due to absurd methods and omissions.

Peter Marks assured Dr Robert Malone he had extra data that addressed all the shortcoming and concerns of the Pfizer Nonclinical Evaluation Report

That data package Peter Marks referred to was requested with the FDA suggesting it would take 75 years to present the data ; but they did not get away with that:

Study R-20-0072 that Peter Marks accepted

i) A test designed with the “least" sensitive” whole body imaging for the presence of biodistribution.

ii) No Biodistribution studies with the GMP or near GMP version of the actual Synthetic Messenger RNA

In the entire Non Clinical Report there appears to be ZERO cell tissue Toxicity tests of the actual Synthetic messenger RNA of the vaccine being proposed.



Regulatory Authorities around the world, including Australia’s TGA, headed by John Skerrit, distanced the LNP Synthetic Messenger RNA Covid19 Genetic Vaccines from being classified as Gene therapy and the associated extra checks and balances that should have been applied..

The “slight of hand” definition being used was that it must be a therapy that actually changed your Genes.

Partial truths are the best disguise for comprehensive deception.

For the individual subject to a Gene Therapy, whether their Genes are altered or not, if the behavior of their cells is changed by genetic based instructions, that therapy opens the Pandora’s box of going against the nature of your DNA.

The human body is a delicate and evolved system made up of many cell types.

Messing with just one cell type and its normal genetic instructions needs vigorous and lengthy testing to see how the change in behavior affects other systems in the body. KNOWING that the biodistribution will mean they are messing with most of the essential cell types of the body and not putting an immediate stop to the use of the technology, rather allowing it to be injected into the majority of humanity is …..

frightening.

OBVIOUSLY: LNP Synthetic Messenger RNA Covid19 Genetic Vaccines need to be treated with a super level of caution and Australia’s TGA wordsmithing to allow this medication to fall outside the rigors of an advanced Therapy is ………



As Dr. Robert Malone pointed out:

Moderna, in their SEC filings, were well aware that what they were working with was essentially a Gene Therapy with a similar potential for harm as Gene Therapies that alter one’s DNA

Criminal organizations seek to profit from activities that harm others:

And when you thought it could not get any more reckless, Dr Malone points out the known “dirty” batches of Vaccine with partial “wild card” fragments of Synthetic Messenger RNA

FOI that uncovered this TGA “oversight”

https://www.tga.gov.au/resources/publication/publications/documents-released-under-section-11c-freedom-information-act-1982-jul-2021-jun-2022

Then Scroll Down to 9 March 2022FOI 3471

https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-3471-01.pdf



Foi 3471 01 400KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Chris Martenson analysis

https://rumble.com/v2ozje6-tga-known-fragmentation-of-genetic-material-in-pfizer-vaccine-batches.html



The following Tweet Covers this TGA “oversight”



Website that Covers this TGA “oversight”

https://peakprosperity.com/australian-covid-documents-released/





Professor Ian Brighthope knew, from his unrivaled wealth of understanding for the delicate balance of the Body’s cell functioning and cell interactions that the obvious approach to handling Covid19 lay in insuring the immune system was as well primed as possible with vital nutrients and vitamins.

Professor Brighthope and Dr Robert Malone were aligned in observing the obstruction of preventative and early treatments, the obstruction of high dose intravenous vitamins and the reckless promotion of wide spread injections of inflammatory Lipid Nano Particles with Synthetic messenger RNA with a likely biodistribution into virtual every essential cell type of the body.



Dr Robert Malone’s parting statement was “good luck down under with the Government that is quickly being consumed by the World Economic Forum”



Some links that speak to this WEF Australian infiltration include:

An Agenda to confine communities and their daily movements



Victoria Australia already planning a confined community



Former (Liberal Party) Treasurer of Australia (1996–2007)

Peter Howard Costello

Proof: 1998 WEF: Global Leaders of Tomorrow



Current (Australian “Greens”) Senator

Sarah Coral Hanson-Young

Proof: 2016 WEF: Young Global Leaders



Former (Australian Democrats) Senator

Aden Ridgeway

Proof: 2000 WEF: Global Leaders of Tomorrow



Former (Australian Democrats) Senator

Natasha Stott Despoja

Proof: 2001 WEF: Global Leaders of Tomorrow



Former (Liberal Party) Minister for Health and Aged Care

Greg Hunt

Proof: 2003 WEF: Global Leaders of Tomorrow

Current (Australian Labor Party) Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security

Clare O'Neil

Proof: 2019 WEF: Young Global Leaders



And we all know Government is influenced and often “encouraged” or “adviced” by the big business end of town as to what policies and laws should govern Australians.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Read their “Whitepaper”

Proof: Partner Listing



Ing Group (Banking)

Proof: Partner Listing

Note Maria Zee had her accounts closed by this bank

I wonder if all her listeners can expect the same thing : See Story Link

Hope Maria Zeee is not insured by:



Allianz (Insurance)

Proof: Partner Listing



ABC

Proof:

They openly joined the “Trusted News Initiative”

The Chair of the ABC is Ita Buttrose working on the side to promote Pfizer

Further “suggestion”:

The Managing Director is David Anderson



David’s linked in profile reveals he considers Ex NZ Prime Minister ,Jecinda Adern , a proud graduate of the WEF Young Global Leaders program as his “Top Voices” interest



And then lets look at what went into the Arm and then throughout the bodies of most Australians :



Pfizer

Proof: Partner Listing



Moderna

Proof: Partner Listing



AstraZenica

Proof: Partner Listing

Elsewhere : Johnson & Johnson

Proof: Partner Listing



See if you are helping or dealing with a WEF Partner:

https://www.weforum.org/partners#search

Know that the WEF is influencing everything you do and it is watchin you exampe

Zoom

Proof1: Partner Listing

Proof2: Talking down to the masses “Next enforcement”

The “Trusted” News Initiative



And if you are not sure just how insidious the WEF is and if you doubt that the pharmaceutical companies and the WEF are driving what you are “allowed” to see then take a closer look at “The Trusted News Initiative”:



From: https://www.bbc.com/beyondfakenews/trusted-news-initiative/

“The Trusted News Initiative is a partnership, founded by the BBC, that includes organisations from around the globe including; AP, AFP, BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Financial Times, Information Futures Lab, Google/YouTube, The Hindu, The Nation Media Group, Meta, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Twitter, The Washington Post, Kompas – Indonesia, Dawn – Pakistan, Indian Express, NDTV – India, ABC – Australia, SBS – Australia, NHK – Japan.

What we do; Fast alert against the most harmful disinformation”



Let’s look up : THE BBC who founded the “Trusted” News Initiative:

https://www.bbc.com/aboutthebbc/whoweare/tim-davie

Tim Davie CBE, Director-General

17th Director-General of the BBC

Tim Davies - Proud WEF “Person” , Director-General of the BBC; where the BBC founded the Trusted News Initiative to define for you what “disinformation” you should not see.

Tim Davie is proudly listed among the People pages of the World Economic Forum

https://www.weforum.org/people/tim-davie



Let’s Look Up Thomson Reuters, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism

He’s “President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters”

James C. Smith Pfizer Board Member AND President and Chief Executive of the worlds’ most prominent “Fact Checkers” online content

Pfizer Board Member : James C. Smith :Proof: Pfizers' Link

Note any “Fact Checker” Website you have “Trusted” are likely run by Thomson Reuters See: https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/about

According to Smith’s LinkedIn profile, while serving on the boards of Pfizer and Thomson Reuters Foundation, he also sits on the board of the WEF’s Partnering Against Corruption Initiative, and is a member of the WEF’s International Business Council.



UPDATE 22-MAY-24: EMERGING LENGTHY RESPIRORATY SYNDROMES BEING REPORTED WORLDWIDE

Exactly what Geert Vanden Bossche PhD Predicted would happen with the WHO’s “influenced” instructions to Mass Vaccinate the World during a Pandemic

His Summary “Immunological Correlates Of Vbti” can be downloaded below

3.94MB ∙ PDF file

Download

Note when Dr John Campbell recently learned of the Pfizer Report in the hands of the TGA BEFORE the release of the “product” on its Australian population see his reaction - Four (4) Videos released on the same day!:





March 2023 Update: CDC Documents being released with respect to the VAERS adverse events reporting system and EVERYTHING aligns with the a LNP Synthetic messenger RNA genetic “vaccines” crap shoot going disastrously wrong and the public not being told about it…

see: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-vaers-expose/



