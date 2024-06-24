What Drives the Spineless Doctor ? Is Your Doctor Spineless ?
How many times have you heard of a Doctor ignoring mRNA Vaccination Status when looking at Turbo Cancers, Sudden Chronic Illnesses or Sudden Deaths.. or QUICKLY diagnose "Long-Covid" ?
Update JUNE 27th 2024:
Regarding the Spineless Reference in the above Video: See time 4006 seconds - Circa 1:06:46 - this link should do it Link
To those who are beginning to Question their Doctors and the Heath Authorities ; listen to the credentials of Dr Scott Atlas at the beginning of this interview and ask if there is a single statement in this interview that he could not support ; then ask the same question about your own Doctors, Politicians and Health Regulators.
Then there are the Early Treatment Skeptics that won’t dare prescribe both safe and effective peer reviewed multi-Drug Protocols involving Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine for the prevention and early treatment of Covid-19 : See peer reviewed multi-drug protocols
They would loose their jobs, they would lose their Hospital mates, they would loose their study grants; better to loose their Spine and bow down to the TGA and AHPRA.
"What Drives the Spineless Doctor ? " - $$$$$$$
"Is Your Doctor Spineless ?" - Yes. He's a whore for the pharma cartel paycheck. Glad you asked.
How do I know? I ask some simple questions that I know the answer to and can prove 100%.
Ask every doctor and nurse the "Pro or Ho" questions.
Is your doctor a medical professional or a paid whore for the pharma cartel? Some simple questions for your doctor to determine if they are a "Pro or Ho":
Q1) "Should healthy children under the age of 12 get the covid vaccine?".
If the answer isn't "NO" then you have a "Ho". There is no "yes" or "it depends". The IFR for healthy kids is so far to the right of the decimal that they have a statistically ZERO chance of dying from covid. It is of zero benefit for them to get the shots. It also is of zero benefit to anyone else because they will still get it and transmit it, injected or not.
Q2) "Does the covid vaccine stay at the injection site?".
If the answer isn't "No" then you are talking to a "Ho". They usually lie by saying "Mostly" or "Most of it stays but some goes to the lymph nodes" which is a blatant lie. Pfizer's own bio-distribution study released in May 2021 by a court granted FOIA request clearly shows well over half is gone from the injection site within 48 hours and your liver, spleen, adrenal glands and ovaries (females) are the 4 hardest hit. Page 45 here:
https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf
or you can show them the colourized version of the page 45 chart which is easier to see:
https://i.postimg.cc/9FG259tR/Pfizer-bio-distribution-Australia.png
Q3) "Do HCQ & IVM work as early treatments?"
If the answer isn't yes then you are talking to a "ho".
They knew Ivermectin worked in 2015/16 based on their work with SARS-CoV-1 (or just SARS-CoV). DARPA notified the CDC in early 2020 that (paraphrasing a bit here but) "We got you covered. We looked into this 5 years ago. Lots of stuff works including HCQ but your GOTO drug is going to be Ivermectin".
https://rumble.com/v218blg-dr.-chris-shoemaker-they-knew-ivermectin-was-the-answer-to-a-coronavirus-ou.html
The great thing about these questions is they won't know why you're asking them unless you tell them. You don't have to be "mallet to forehead" blunt like me. You can be subtle. If the doc asks why you're asking just say "I've heard both so I thought I'd ask".
ASK YOUR DOCTOR.
Yes, good, do expose the Baaaaas that permit the Wolves as Sheepdogs.
I suggest you will locate the Sheeple's Spinelessness in the Milgram Experiment's "Obedience to Authority"; that is the evolutionary algorithm that must be replaced by the autonomous, do no harm, innocent individual who has claimed its own Authority.
Get free, stay free.