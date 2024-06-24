Update JUNE 27th 2024:





Regarding the Spineless Reference in the above Video: See time 4006 seconds - Circa 1:06:46 - this link should do it Link

To those who are beginning to Question their Doctors and the Heath Authorities ; listen to the credentials of Dr Scott Atlas at the beginning of this interview and ask if there is a single statement in this interview that he could not support ; then ask the same question about your own Doctors, Politicians and Health Regulators.





See:



Then there are the Early Treatment Skeptics that won’t dare prescribe both safe and effective peer reviewed multi-Drug Protocols involving Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine for the prevention and early treatment of Covid-19 : See peer reviewed multi-drug protocols

See:

They would loose their jobs, they would lose their Hospital mates, they would loose their study grants; better to loose their Spine and bow down to the TGA and AHPRA.

