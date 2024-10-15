What could have motivated Professor Rashida Ferrand

and Associate Professor Katherina Kranzer…. (see below)



In January 2021, Just ahead of Zimbabwe’s Planned Blanket Covid-19 "Vaccine" Roll-Out

What could have motivated Professor Rashida Ferrand

and Associate Professor Katherina Kranzer….

When they signed their names to a letter that lead to gang-like non-stop legal attacks , threats of Imprisonment, deprivation of a lifelong career and the removal of Dr. Jackie Stone’s livelihood along with her will to live.

See their Letter Below:

Source: https://x.com/NewsHawksLive/status/1351188747363168257

The following may shed light on what motivated

Professor Rashida Ferrand and

Associate Professor Katherina Kranzer

https://wbc.lshtm.ac.uk/about-us/policy-group/

Both of them were financially supported and had careers woven into

THE WELCOME TRUST & THE LONDON SCHOOL of HYGENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE.



See: https://www.lshtm.ac.uk/aboutus/people/ferrand.rashida

See: https://www.lshtm.ac.uk/aboutus/people/kranzer.katharina



It just so Happens that THE LONDON SCHOOL of HYGENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE is a Handsome Recipient of Prolific "Grants" from …..

The BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION - as of October 2024 that one institution has received over USD $360,000,000 in "Grants"

Since Ferrand & Kranzer’s Jan 2021 Reporting Of Jackie Stone THE LONDON SCHOOL of HYGENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE has received over USD $ 34,000,000.



THE WELCOME TRUST IS ALSO INVOLVED IN medical "Grants"



What has happened with Covid-19 is being described as the Crime of the Century.

If this is true there are some names that will likely appear in investigation after investigation..



The Below Excel File can be downloaded where you can see the list of "Grants" from the BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION to THE LONDON SCHOOL of HYGENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE



Looks like 2 months prior to the letter of Professor Rashida Ferrand and

Associate Professor Katherina Kranzer, THE LONDON SCHOOL of HYGENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE received a handsome "Grant" of over USD$1.5 Million top look at a Data Base

REGION SERVED : AFRICA

TOPIC: Pneumonia & Pandemic Preparedness

PURPOSE: to use CHAMPS data to identify and mitigate meningitis infection

Seems like a lot of money tp look at some CHAMPS data.



See

202410 Bmgf Influence Grants Linked To Professor Ferrand And Katherina Kranzer Who Led The Chase Of Jackie Stone To Her Grave 34KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

