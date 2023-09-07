The phrase they liked to use was “Age Adjusted Data” or “Age Standardized Data”

The CNN like headline of Pfizer backed FACT Checkers and the Trusted News Initiative “media” outlets would read

"The (Deadly) Data means nothing because everyone knows it is the OLDER people that take up the vaccines and so of course you will see more people dying in the mRNA vaccinated community."



Let’s put that Globalist argument to bed quickly:

According to the UK Health And Security Agency Data, there is an estimated 50,418,984 of ages 18 and more Living and Residing in England

If we focus on the Globalist argument (which in general is a mistake) we should be looking at the youngest of this cohort when looking at all cause mortality by vaccination status.



How stupid is this ?

1) While the youngest group in the all cause death data by vaccination state is 18-39 and represent 19,108,599 of 50,418,984 for ages 17 and more living and residing in England:

The tiny segment of all cause deaths for this subgroup (18-39) over the period of the “The Age-standardised mortality rates for deaths by vaccination status, England: deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2022” as Published by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) was below 0.5%

The Globalists’ statisticians knew this but the Data AVALANCHE is truly crushing to their agenda:

Note

The total number of Deaths for 18-39 was close to 3,000

The total number of Deaths for 18+ was close to 640,000



2) While it is CHRYSTAL clear that the Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic mRNA Genetic Instruction “vaccines” with an uncontrolled biodistribution and uncontrolled duration of activity in the body is having a predictable deadly effect on the 18+ population of England;

It stands to reason that if we set the microscope to focus on the 0.5% numbers of the all cause deaths in the 18-39 group (the numbers the Globalists’ statisticians would have you believe muddy the obvious conclusion) we WILL see a similar and consistent HIGHER rate of all cause mortality in the 18-19 year old segment - one that increases with Doses

AND WE DO !

While the numbers are 0.5% or less of the bigger picture we still see EXACTLY THE SAME EFFECT (As on general 18+ community); the more Doses your Group the higher and more Disproportionate Representation of All Cause Mortality your Group.



Why did it take so long for this to come out ?

To see if the “Vaccines” were working we (the people) needed to know how many people were “Vaccinated” and if the “Vaccinated” Population had a better chance of survival.

The only way to do this was to have timeline data showing the number of deaths by vaccine status and the total number of people who had that vaccine status.



a) We were Given a Puzzle

ONS Published the timeline data showing the number of deaths by vaccine status but for some reason felt they did not need to provide the missing correlating data of the number of people who had that vaccine status.

And for another reason ONS felt it was not important to publish a continuous timeline of Death by Vaccination Status that included the start of the Vaccine Rollout (Jan 2021)



Here are the two ONS reports stitched together from the UK’s Office for National Statistics

Referencetableaug2023 887KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Referencetable06072022accessible 538KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Original Files:

6 July 2022 Report: Deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2022

25 August 2023 Report : Deaths occurring between 1 April 2021 and 31 May 2023

These two reports found here stich together well to give the All Cause Deaths Data over the Vaccine Roll out Period Starting in January 2021



Here are the same two reports showing where and how the all cause death data of table 2 is assembled into an organized assembly of data by vaccine status and time.

Why it was not displayed like this in the first place is another part of the puzzle.

For those that want to use these files - look at Column L and Columns to the right

Also note another little hurdle to extracting numerical data from these tables was the use of the text expression “<3” (Easily overcome by making a statistically insignificant replacement with the number 1)

Referencetableaug2023 With Workings On Sheet Table 2 See Extra Columns L Onward Age Bias Check 1.93MB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Referencetable06072022accessible With Workings On Sheet Table 2 See Extra Columns L Onward Age Bias Check 850KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download



b) One of the pieces to the Puzzle was deeply buried (along with the growing victims)



Have the UK Health Security Agency given themselves a Legal Defense for the no doubt countless law suits that should follow ?.

Can they claim they did not withhold information ?

After all they did place on the public domain the (golden) missing piece of the puzzle;

The timeline data showing the total number of people who had a vaccine status for the period of the vaccine roll-out.



And here is how you can find it

You can read their “UKHSA Forthnightly National Influenza and COVID-19 Report”

And then you can Download the data file that supports the text and images of that report. It is an ONS file (Which opens in MS Excell_.

Then you can take a guess as to which tab of this more than 40 works sheets file might have the date needed.

And if you guessed the data to the following figure of the report would lead you to the worksheet that contained the vaccine uptake data for England then the data is freely and openly available to you.



Since Substack is incompatible with the ONS file extension below is the ONS file simply converted to an Excel file

Weekly Influenza And Covid19 Report Data Summer W27 Report 1.09MB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Original File Link : week 27 report vaccine Uptake

Here is the same report showing where and how the Vaccine Uptake data of sheet “Figure_19__COVID_Vac_Uptake” is assembled into an organized assembly of data matching the extracted ONS data

Some Columns are Hidden (ones not used).

For those that want to use this files - look at Column ES and Columns to the right

Weekly Influenza And Covid19 Report Data Summer W27 Report With Workings On Sheet Figure 19 Covid Vac Uptake See Extra Columns Et Onward Age Bias Check 1.32MB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

And the Compiled File of the Puzzle Pieces



Uk Vaccine And Deaths Datasets Compiled For Charts Data Jan2021 Through May 2023 For 18 39 Age Group 48.9KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

As per the previous post:

*HYPOTHESIS

The “Vaccination” is Neither Safe Nor Effective

The Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are more accurately described as Lipid Nano Particle Synthetic Messenger RNA Genetic Instruction products that have the following wild cards:

i) A delivery system of highly inflammatory Lipid Nano Particles (LNP)

ii) An Uncontrolled body wide biodistribution of the LNPs

iii) The LNPs carry Genetic Instruction in the form of synthetic messenger RNA

iv) The synthetic nature of the messenger RNA carries the following known risks

a) Synthetic messenger RNA have an uncontrolled extended life of protein producing instructions that is ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE longer than natures messenger RNA

Life as it has evolved for mammals has a natural off switch for the protein producing messenger RNA it creates that is limited to two days and usually a lot shorter.

b) Synthetic messenger RNA produced with warp speed indemnity has fragmented genetic instructions that come from a human factory environment compared to natural messenger RNA that is produced deep in the Nucleus of our bodies with a purity beyond comparison with a Pfizer or Moderna laboratory or manufacturing facility

c) With the uncontrolled biodistribution of Synthetic messenger RNA there is an endless combination of extra protein producing burdens throughout the body and its various cell types already dedicated to maintaining a delicate system and schedule of producing natural proteins such as hormones and enzymes; critical for the healthy functioning of our body.

v) The genetic instructions of the Synthetic messenger RNA are instructions to produce a known antigen (The Covid-19 Spike Protein) and it is a known cause of vasculitis and autoimmune reactions. Combining this instruction with an uncontrolled biodistribution is a predictable recipe for disaster;

a disaster that will show itself in deaths and hospitalizations when regulatory authorities fail and the Avalanche of Data is compiled.

vi) No long term safety data. Given the combinations of what is uncontrolled, unknown and divorced from the bodies natural balance remotely sufficient safety data would take a millennium to obtain; even with billions of guinea pigs.

Additional Note for the Children and Young Adults Coerced into this “Vaccine”

Unfortunately the reports for England with All Cause Deaths only show the short term effects of this product. It is also predictable that there will be many long term effects and there is particular concern for the fertility as the Biodistribution studies within Pfizer’s non-clinical evaluation report back in January 2021 advised the regulators that the distribution was likely to accumulate in many areas including the reproductive cells including testes and ovaries.



Much work is being done on how to best reduce the effects and remove or reduce the effects of the genetic instruction produced spike proteins throughout the body.



See:





For the Data Sceptics and the Die Hard mRNA Investors/Cabal:

There will always be attempts to muddy the water and for claims to be made that there are significant variations and differences of populations sets in the data compiled.

None of them will hold up to a bright light and to quickly dispel the notion that the Data is taken for different regions or different populations:



Data Source

All Cause Deaths by Vaccination Status of the Specific Population

UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS)

In the Cover sheets to both files used

“Age-standardised mortality rates for deaths by vaccination status, England”

The reported Deaths are also limited to Age Group 18 and over

The ONS have the following “User guide to mortality statistics”

Chapter 5 of this guide states:

“Published mortality statistics are based on deaths registered in England and Wales, so include some deaths of residents of other UK countries and of visitors, where the death occurred in England and Wales.”

To see the extent of how this might affect the comparative populations it then produces a table that shows this will affect the number of deaths reported by between 0.1 and 0.2 %

Data Source

Vaccine Uptake of the Specific Population

As Figure 19 states the Population base for the Data Base the figure is drawn from is for is “For those living and resident in England”

Further the Data was divided into age groups so it was possible to restrict the used data to the Age groups 18 and over to match the all Cause Deaths by Vaccination Status dataset.

It is helpful to appreciate just how delicate the Genetics of our bodies are and how reckless it is to deploy genetic instructions with unknown duration, unknown biodistribution, unknown deviation from natural purity, and unknown impact on all the cell types and the bodies related functions that rely on those cell types to operate without interference and without the production of synthetic-foreign proteins that can easily have the body attack its own cells that express these synthetic foreign proteins

