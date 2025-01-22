Was there weaponizing of Government agencies by the Biden Administration with a view to Pardoning Agency Staff involved ?

In a period following the mostly peaceful January 6th protests, well over a year later, John Strand and Dr. Simone Gold were subjected to an FBI raid, orchestrated to resemble the type of force typically used in a drug bust. Neither was in hiding, and both had cell phones. A simple call asking them to come in for questioning would have been the American and decent way to handle any legitimate investigation.

The excessive force used on two peaceful, law-abiding citizens, with no criminal record, was completely unnecessary from the standpoint of upholding the law. However, from the perspective of sending a message designed to instill fear and set an example to government dissenters, it may have been exactly what was intended.



Both John Strand and Dr. Simone Gold were pressured to plead guilty to one or two lesser charges in exchange for dropping a charge leveled at them that carried the possibility of incarceration for decades.

This method was employed against literally thousands of January 6th peaceful protesters.

John did not bend the knee and he defended his innocence; John did not accept any plea bargaining.





John was placed into insufferable conditions of solitary confinement and he was essentially isolated from all contact with the outside world for many months at a time.

The above interview was not released until today for fear that it would be used against John or taken into consideration to prevent any early release.



Fast forwarding to today, John is now a free man having received a full pardon from President Trump yesterday.



Just before Trump took office President Biden issued last minute pre-emptive pardons that should cover most of those involved in sending John Strand and thousands more to Prison.



In a Classic Example of Private Prison Revenue Generation for Globalist interests while silencing political opposition:

OMAR KHAN

He was arrested/ambushed two weeks after his last podcast on TNT Radio in a return visit to the US.



For over two years Omar had been featured in pod casts that championed Uncensored Healthcare and Upholding Human Rights both having been abused with the vehicle of a World Health Organisation Co-ordinated Covid-19 Pandemic declaration.

Omar has languished in Prison since Late February 2023; where he was (conveniently) misclassified into one of the most expensive prisons possible level 3 Medical care facility for all levels of security



Spare a thought for those persecuted for waking people up:

See: https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpOmarHelpOthers

You can view the string of podcast contributions the Omar Contributed to up until they were cut short by the US Justice System under President Biden.



Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 07 Mar 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 17 Mar 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 24 Mar 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 30 Mar 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 14 Apr 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 22 Apr 2022

Omar Khan & Craig Kelly MP on The Mike Ryan Show - 28 Apr 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 28 Apr 2022

Omar Khan (Part 1) on An hour with Robert Brennan - 03 May 2022

Omar Khan (Part 2) on An hour with Robert Brennan - 03 May 2022

Omar Khan with Jeremy Beck - 10 May 2022

James Bembridge, Dr Jackie Stone & Omar Khan with Jeremy Beck - 10 May 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 19 May 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 24 May 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 31 May 2022

Omar Khan & Aga Wilson on The Mike Ryan Show - 10 June 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 30 June 2022

Omar Khan on Jason Q Citizen & Friends - 07 July 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 13 July 2022

Omar Khan & Professor Ted Steele on The Mike Ryan Show - 18 July 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 21 July 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 28 July 2022

Omar Khan, Nick Hudson & Alexandra Marshall on The Mike Ryan Show - 04 August 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 11 August 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 18 August 2022

Omar Khan & Alexandra Marshall on The Mike Ryan Show - 25 August 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 01 September 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 08 September 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 15 September 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 20 September 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 27 September 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 04 October 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 13 October 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 27 October 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 03 November 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 10 November 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 17 November 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 24 November 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 01 December 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 09 December 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 15 December 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 22 December 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 30 December 2022

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 5 January 2023

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 13 January 2023

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 19 January 2023

Omar Khan on The Mike Ryan Show - 27 January 2023

Dr Peter Ridd & Omar Khan with Jeremy Beck - 9 February 2023

Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 16 February 2023

Grace Bawden & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 24 February 2023

Dr Rob Nicholls & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 2 March 2023

Burchell Wilson & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 9 March 2023

Omar Khan & Vicki-Anne Richardson on The Damien Richardson Show - 17 March 2023

William Kininmonth & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 23 March 2023

Rebekah Barnett & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 30 March 2023

Omar Khan & Pam Howden on The Damien Richardson Show - 6 April 2023

John McBride & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 13 April 2023

Kel Glare & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 20 April 2023

Nick Cater & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 27 April 2023

Michael Gray Griffith and Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 05 May 2023

Jerry Roberts & Omar Khan on The Damien Richardson Show - 12 May 2023

Omar Khan & George Eliason on The Dean Mackin Show - 25 May 2023

Omar Khan, Ben Walker & Dr. William Bay on The Dean Mackin Show - 1 June 2023

Neil Hamilton & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 15 June 2023

Robbie Barwick & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 22 June 2023

Omar Khan & Ian MacRae on The Dean Mackin Show - 30 June 2023

Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 10 July 2023

Omar Khan & Peter Barnes on The Dean Mackin Show - 14 July 2023

Omar Khan & Ian MacRae on The Dean Mackin Show - 21 July 2023

Omar Khan & Stephen Fenech on The Dean Mackin Show - 3 August 2023

Bernie Finn & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 11 August 2023

Raelene Kennedy & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 18 August 2023

Fr Tony Percy & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 25 August 2023

Omar Khan & Sen . Malcolm Roberts on The Dean Mackin Show - 1 September 2023

Dr Alan Moran & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 8 September 2023

Michelle Martin & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 14 September 2023

Dr Karen Benn & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 22 September 2023

Sen. Malcolm Roberts & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 29 September 2023

Bettina Arndt AM & Omar Khan on The Lembit Öpik Show - 6 October 2023

Craig Kelly & Omar Khan on The Lembit Öpik Show - 13 October 2023

Prof. Gigi Foster & Omar Khan on The Lembit Öpik Show - 20 October 2023

Alex Zaharov-Reutt, Omar Khan & Simeon Boikov on The Lembit Öpik Show - 27 October 2023

Simeon Boikov, Ian Churchlow & Omar Khan on The Lembit Öpik Show - 3 November 2023

Prof. Ian Plimer, Anna McGovern & Omar Khan on The Lembit Öpik Show - 10 November 2023

Omar Khan & Richard Vobes on The Lembit Öpik Show - 10 November 2023

Omar Khan, Simeon Boikov & Jason Sloán on The Lembit Öpik Show - 17 November 2023

Simeon Boikov & Omar Khan on The Lembit Öpik Show - 23 November 2023

Simeon Boikov, David McBride & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 1 December 2023

Simeon Boikov, Sen. Malcolm Roberts & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 8 December 2023

Simeon Boikov, Rev. Michael Sutton & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 15 December 2023

Omar Khan & Paul McGowan on The Dean Mackin Show - 22 December 2023

Jack David & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 29 December 2023

Joachim Hagopian & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 05 January 2024

Alexandra Marshall & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 12 January 2024

Prof. Edward J. Steele & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 17 January 2024

Omar Khan on The Chris Smith Show - 25 January 2024

Dr Peter Ridd & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 02 February 2024

Senator Malcolm Roberts & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 09 February 2024

Russell Bentley & Omar Khan on The Dean Mackin Show - 16 February 2024





Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.

Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.