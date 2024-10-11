Download and read the above video with one bonus question on Communist China:

Chatgpt Mini 4 Not Logged In Discussion On Managed Retreat And Weather Manipulation

The Ducks are Lined Up:

Managed Retreat Means Private Land can be “Acquired”

CO2 Scapegoat Consensus and “Settled Science” to Justify the inevitable need to designate “Future Disaster Areas - Despite the actual science and historical data

Weather Manipulations in place (unreported and relegated to Myth status)

Fires and Floods appearing with slow walked warning and clean up accentuating the events impact and reporting.

Captured Web and Media along with a roll out of Ministries of Truth laws globally shutting down what you are allowed to see and say

Media Cover Up of Weather Event Control



With Media and the flow of information on the WEB firmly in control of Globalists, directly and indirectly via various Governments, there are clear plans in place to take land and wealth from Private land holders in regions deemed future disaster areas; all they need is THE PERFECT STORM



See: Fact check: Can the government control the weather?



Below is the SAME video posted by the same person highlighting captured footage of what looks like manipulation of Hurricane Helene:

The YouTube has a following of 80K subscribers and yet number of views is only 17K “Views”

THE SAME person on X (Twitter) has 128K followers and the number of views for the SAME VIDEO is over 1.1 Million views

How is it YouTube managed to keep the views of the same video to only 17K views ?

And what about the What-We-Are-Being-Told Media; anyone hear about this ?

Here is the link to the Patent referred to in the above video:

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20030085296A1/en



Calls for investigations and possible charges of Mass Murder or Mass Manslaughter would be the order of the day for any NGO’s or Wayward Government Organisations that manipulated deadly storms with resultant highly irregular behavior.



It appears the MEDIA in Collusion with Government are doing all they can to highlight this "Perfect Storm" of Hurricane Helene (along with other disasters; example Maui wildfires) and Make it a lasting Memory for future "reference" and justification of future disaster region mapping ; bringing into question what we are being presented as “News”



Media Cover Up of Managed Retreat



Under the guidance of the So Called United Nations (How Deceptive is it’s Name?) ,many of our local governments NOW have legally maneuvered themselves to have the powers to declare your private land to be in a region of a future disaster and to subsequently have the powers of "Managed Retreat" forced land acquisition. The "assurance" that you would be paid "fair market value" is yet another partial truth that can be stripped away quickly with the correct order of questions .

Put simply:

Your private land is declared to be within a (UN) Managed Retreat FUTURE disaster region

Your private land becomes impossible or near impossible to insure in a declared FUTURE disaster region

You land has requirements to comply with expensive Mitigation measures for a FUTURE disaster region

The combination of Insurance problems and expensive Mitigation costs drives Your land down to levels that can be well below 10% prior to its being declared to be within a (UN) Managed Retreat FUTURE disaster region

Under (UN) Managed Retreat powers your land can be acquired by compensating you at "Fair Market Value"

It appears the "What-You-Are-Being-Told-MEDIA" in Collusion with Governments are doing all they can to avoid bringing this to the public’s attention; bringing into question what we are being presented as “News”



It is worth listening carefully to the two videos within the Substack link below. All discussions in the video appear soundly backed with links to actual legislation currently in place.

It appears to be "MANAGED RETREAT" brought to you by the So Called "United" Nations

The videoed discussion with ChatGPT reveals the head of this "Managed Retreat Snake" appears to be the So Called "United" Nations.

Chat GPT reveals (after being cross examined) that Managed Retreat is being rolled out “legally” throughout the world including

The US, The Netherlands, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Mozambique, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania….

Media Cover Up of The UN Pact for the Future

Was there any widespread What-We-Are-Being-Told Media mention of the So Called "United" Nations Recently Adopted Pact for the Future ?

You can downloads it here

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-pact_for_the_future_adopted.pdf

Sotf Pact For The Future Adopted

"Climate" mentioned 38 times

"Environment" mentioned 46 times

"Sustainable" mentioned over 170 times

"Digital" mentioned over 160 times WHY!!

"Habitat" , "Endangered" , "Extinct(ion)" , "Pollution" mentioned 0 times

And then lots of Partial Truth Affirmations that no-one would argue with like

"Rights" over 120 times

"Peace", and its related words over 120 times

"Cooperation" and "Support" over 85 times

"Inclusive" over 70 times



The "UN Pact for the Future" is, in essence, a call for Governments all around the world to dedicate the taxes and debts of their nations to combat "climate change" and enhance Sustainable based on CO2 narrative.

The following Substack exposes what a real (olden days) NEWS coverage would be of this "PACT" of the Globalist Pack :

"NEW WORLD ORDER? WITHOUT A VOTE"

https://boomfinanceandeconomics.substack.com/i/149840002/the-united-nations-pact-for-the-future

The Globalists’ CO2 Scapegoat

If the Globalists can Blame Once in A Life Time Weather Events on CO2…

Then that is all the explanation that the People will need to “understand” these events.

It means there is an obvious Justification for:

The Huge Collection of Taxes to Combat CO2 Climate Change and spend it on UN Sanctioned Globalist Solutions

The Need to Declare more and more regions as future potential disaster risk zones

The Need to implement Managed Retreat and take over land from those in all the “UN Managed Retreat” affected Areas.

The Need to continue with Weather Manipulations that could not possibly be the reason for New Weather event Disasters that happen to be in close proximity to where Weather Manipulations are taking place; that’s CO2.

See: MSN Blame the CO2 Story ;one of hundreds of What-We-Are-Being-Told "News" Media stories with NONE of them covering captured Satellite imagery of what appear to be powerful weather manipulation "Beams" directed at the heart of the storm.

The Media’s Cover Up of CO2 Science

It is abundantly clear that Man Made CO2 has nothing to do with time immemorial Climate Change:

To all Children at School currently being taught that CO2 is the Villain - another So Called United Nations Led Initiative”

Parents and students need to get teachers to explain this recent Paper:





A Very quick explanation of the paper for Parents and Children (to encourage them to ask their teachers and their school):

The level of CO2 in our Atmosphere has very closely followed (not trailed) Global Surface Sea Temperatures Sea Surface Temperatures ever since 1959 when these measurements have been made.

There is NO WAY Human CO2 emissions could have influenced the Sea Surface Temperatures and even if they did the CO2 levels measured have always changed AFTER the Sea Surface Temperatures Change.

It is a Simple Conclusion - Man Made CO2 has ZERO effect on Sea Surface Temperatures and ZERO effect on the levels of CO2 in comparison to Sea Surface Temperatures.

If we really want to change the levels of CO2 artificially down (and we should not) then maybe we need to dump heaps of Ice into the Ocean.

There are currently TRILLIONS OF (TAX PAYER) DOLLARS being spent on meeting So Called United Nations led CO2 targets including sending some of these funds directly into the coffers of the UN and toward NGO Globalist CO2 "solutions providers".

The CO2 spend is resulting in the substantial drop of living standard across the World; essentially a spend on an environmentally pointless goal to reduce "man made CO2".

Our Schools need to teach children how to be effective contributors.

By using part of TRILLIONS OF (TAX PAYER) DOLLARS CO2 spend where it is truly needed, measures could be put in place to implement real environment protection measures including:

Banning the use of environmentally disastrous chemicals (Many of which are generated by NGO CO2 solution providers)

The Protection and Restoration of Natural Wild Life habitat (Land and Sea)

The Clean up of Natural Habitat

Protecting and restoring endangered species

The prevention of Animal Cruelty including cruel farming practices

By using part of TRILLIONS OF (TAX PAYER) DOLLARS CO2 spend where it is truly needed, measures could be put in place to implement real humanitarian measures including:

Ending World Poverty

Making Private Land and Home Ownership affordable

Reducing the costs of living

Funding of Public Medicine and Health where the Main Drives are Health Outcomes, Fast Cures and a Healthier Population; it a massive shift from Private Sector Medicine which must focus on profit ahead of these outcomes.

Instead of your School idolizing Greta Thunberg’s how dare you theories promoted by Globalists, ask your school to play this video

But there is more to this;

Other than a global shift of wealth and resources a CO2 Scapegoat is a perfect potential cover up for Climate Manipulation.

If everybody believes that they are all collectively responsible for CO2 emissions and hence Climate Change AND they believe Climate Change leads to more numerous and severe weather events, then Weather Manipulation has the Perfect Storm Cover.





The ChatGPT captured with Video reveals that “natural” disasters like Hurricane Helene happen to occur in areas where Government and NGO weather manipulations have been and continue to be conducted.





If Governments and NGO’s have the power to implement “Managed Retreat” and conduct Weather Manipulations then the legalized forced purchase of property at uninsurable bargain basement “fair market value” represents THE PERFECT STORM

Autho r’s Su ggested way out of this Mess:

A Problem Diagnosed is More Than half Solved

There IS a Global Elite Group That are currently winning The World Monopoly Game and no level of Evil and No Level of Wicked Actions appears Beyond them.

These Global Elite Control, Use and Hijack Globalist Organisations

Gullible or paid off Government representatives view the Globalist Organisations as wholesome and altruistic

These Global Elite have control of What-We-Are-Told "Mainstream" Media which includes most of the popular Web Platforms & Search Engines.

These Global Elite influence Education and alter its syllabus.

These Global Elite, through economic "support" ,often in the guise of "Philanthropy", control "Scientific Consensus" via Universities, Research Institutes and (formerly) "Respected" Scientific and Medical Journals and through (formerly) Prestigious Awards.

These Global Elite implement regulatory capture and through this mechanism introduce Government Legislation. These effectively globalist laws (like Managed Retreat) tighten the grip on The World Monopoly Game and strip away traditional values, institutions, rights, freedoms, property and public wealth.

These Global Elite hold back scientific discoveries, observations and what should be technologies that could greatly enhance the wealth and standard of living for humanity.

It appears Clear that NGOs and Globalists Elites have a formula for transferring Wealth in a one way ratchet.

With almost all services now privatized and all What-We-Are-Being-Told "News" Media either privatized or governed by Captured Media Regulators; A series of Existential threats are broadcast to the people while professionals - who could either solve or dispel these threats - are being censored or being prosecuted with Ministry Of Truth Laws being put in place around the Globe.





ACTIONS (Required over the next few decades)

Shine Torches of Truth on Global Elite Influence Ridicule and make obsolete What-You-Are-Being-Told-MEDIA Push for the removal of Your Country from binding agreements with NGO and Unelected "Globalist" Organisations such as the So Called "United" Nations and So Called World "Health" Organisation and the absurdly influential yet mostly unknown So Called "World" Economic Forum Removal of any and all Indemnification of NGO’s, Regulators, Politicians and Judiciary indemnification, such as those enjoyed by Pfizer, Moderna and other “Vaccine” Manufactures and those enjoyed by the So Called World "Health" Organisation or those enjoyed by Judges with nefarious or undisclosed ties to Organisations where they accept cases and find in favor of those organizations Removal of NGO and Globalist members and/or Emissaries inserted into Government and into Regulatory authorities Tightening and reinstatement of anti Monopoly laws; especially Media, Food, Health and Share Holdings Deprivatization. When governments hand over responsibilities for essential services like banking, roads, energy, and health to private entities, several significant shifts occur: a) Public Benefit to Profit-Driven Models The primary focus of private companies is profit maximization. While government services aim to meet societal needs, private firms prioritize shareholder returns, which leads to reduced accessibility, increased costs, and a focus on profitability over public benefit. This transformation undermines the original goals of equity and service quality, leaving vulnerable populations underserved and overcharged. b) Government Spending to Indirect Taxing Opportunity Privatization convert governments spending obligations into indirect tax opportunities and opportunities to sell public assets. By outsourcing services, governments reduce direct expenditure, however, this leads to increased fees and charges for citizens, effectively functioning as a form of taxation. For instance, if a private company raises tolls on a previously state-managed road, the cost burden shifts to the public, generating revenue that the government indirectly benefits from while offloading its financial responsibilities. This arrangement obscures the true cost of services and reduce transparency in public finance. c) Dependency and Pressure from Private Companies As governments become increasingly reliant on the revenue generated by private companies, they face pressure to comply with the demands of these entities. This dependence leads to situations where public interests are compromised, as governments prioritize the financial interests of private firms over the needs of their citizens. This dynamic facilitates the transfer of public assets into private hands, eroding public ownership and control while entrenching corporate influence into policy decisions. Prosecution of individuals behind Globalist measures that result in avoidable injuries and or death ; some examples:

Dangerous Medical Interventions

The Banning of or Discrediting of safe Medical Treatments including studies designed and conducted to fail

Pandemic Mis-Management

Disaster Relief Mis-Management

Land Mis-Management

Information Censorship and or withholding of information

Shelving of Patented Technology

Weather Tampering

Water Tampering

Food Tampering

Genetics Tampering (plant and/or Animal)

Biological Tampering including Gain of Function

People Trafficking's

Illegal Immigration

International Peace Keeping and negotiations Mis-management

Targeting of individuals that challenge Globalist Narratives

Any measures designed to destabilize populations



