Are our sick elderly being used to transfer wealth from the public to big pharma through medications with outcomes worse than placebo, which are 'provisionally' approved?

Back in October 2022 the SMH explained that Merck Sharp & Dohme (Australia) Pty Ltd's LANGEVRIO (molnupiravir) was being purchased by the Australian Government (with the Taxes of Australians) and how that product failed to demonstrate better than Placebo results!

https://www.smh.com.au/national/not-having-a-big-impact-covid-drug-fails-to-beat-placebo-in-major-trial-20221010-p5bohc.html

Like the apparently disastrous medium and long term mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines, LANEGVRIO has been Provisionally Approved by the no longer trusted TGA.



So why is the Government handing out fists full of Dollars to provide a Product

a) Shown to do less than a Placebo ?

b) Outperformed SIGNIFICANTLY by out of patent Vitamin D3 ?

Worse still why is the Government not doing everything in its power to insure Vitamin D3 is recommended by Doctors for the Elderly and hence actually helping the Elderly recover from Covid-19 ?

It is as if the Government wants to throw a curve ball at the Covid-19 Sick Elderly over 70



We don’t know who gets more from this Government Deal, Merck or the Pharmacies that lobby and strongly influence the authorizations of medications.

Nevertheless, here are two examples of where the fists full of Tax of dollars might be “shared”



Scenario 1: Merck’s Wholesale Price is 40% of Full Price

Full Price : $1,102.71

Misled Patients’ Out-of-pocket cost : $7.70

Tax Payer Funded Government Subsidy : $1,095.01

Merck’s Wholesale Price: 40% of $1,102.71 = $441.08

Calculations:

Merck receives : $441.08

Pharmacy such as Amcal retains: $1,095.01 - $441.08 = $653.93

Scenario 2: Wholesale Price is 80% of Full Price

Full Price : $1,102.71

Misled Patients’ Out-of-pocket cost : $7.70

Tax Payer Funded Government Subsidy : $1,095.01

Merck’s Wholesale Price: 80% of $1,102.71 = $882.17

Calculations:

Merck receives : $882.17

Pharmacy such as Amcal retains: $1,095.01 - $882.17 = $212.84

Complicit in this transfer or Australian Wealth into Globalist Companies are the Doctors, kept ignorant or too afraid to recommend low cost Nutrients, Vitamins and Repurposed out of Patent Drugs.







Ask Doctors not to be Misled and Not to Waste our Taxes



If you know of a Doctor that has Prescribed LANEGVRIO (molnupiravir) can you pass this post onto them so that they are not misled into wasting our Taxes and so they might educate themselves to the relatively much more effective option of existing and low cost early treatment protocols or (at the very least) the more important role of Vitamin D3.



Massive Conflicts of interest for Pharmacy Guild of Australia in ANY TGA Submissions - See what the Pharmacy Guild of Australia did with Ivermectin:

Note: This post opens the can of worms that is the Pharmacy Guild of Australia and how they (their members) profit from the “Fists of TAX Dollars’ when selling big ticket patented PBS drugs.

It needs to be in the open how it is in their (members) FINANCIAL interest to have safe and effective drugs restricted in use or even banned from use where those items would compete or remove the necessity for rushed provisionally approved and hugely expensive medications with Government Subsidies at EVERYONE’s Expense.



Note the Pharmacy Guild of Australia was likely instrumental in having Ivermectin (and perhaps Hydroxychloroquine) removed from access to Australian Doctors in Saving the lives of at risk Covid-19 patients using peer reviewed early Treatment Protocols.

The actual version of the guide in the hands of John Skerrit of the TGA in December of 2020 can be found here



The TGA BAN on the use of Ivermectin was supported by this “Guild” to the very end. In November of 2022 the pressure on the TGA was becoming overwhelming as an outraged aware public and medical population pushed to have the ban overturned

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia opposed the lifting on the Ivermectin ban (a low profit Pharmacy item) on Australian Doctors who wanted to use in in Multidrug Protocols to prevent and treat Covid-19 for the at risk patients (almost exclusively elderly and those with co-morbidities) population.



Here is what (what some would consider reprehensible) Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s opposition submission made to the no longer trusted TGA

https://consultations.tga.gov.au/tga/pre-meeting-nov-2022/consultation/view_respondent?uuId=85610035



Below is a downloadable copy:

Anon 985c Zvg4 M Ivermectin Brimonidine Fexofenadine Ibuprofen Melatonin Green Tea 215KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

MORE ON MERCK



Merck Happen to have an Out of Patent Drug Called Stromectol = Ivermectin

Here the Pharmacy such as Amcal and Merck only have $48.63 to share.

And here we see Merck were very quick to announce in February of 2021 that Ivermectin is not recommended for the treatment of Covid-19

Brandy Vaughan - Ex Merck Employee

Below is video of Ex Merck Employee Brandy Vaughan warning how Merck puts “profit over people”

Brandy posted on face book December 1, 2019:

Brandy sadly died, aged 44, unexpectedly December 8, 2020

According to a Santa Baraba Coroner’s report (the name of the Coroner can was not published), Brandy died of bilateral pulmonary thromboembolus, otherwise known as a blood clot in an artery

it is reported that her remains were subjected to an autopsy, “an in-depth panel of toxicology screenings, interviews,” and a review of her medical record.

If only Coroners were so keen to investigate mRNA Covid-19 reported Deaths.

Interestingly: Organophosphates: A group of chemicals used as insecticides can increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary thromboembolism.

Also odorless Carbon Monoxide : Research suggests that carbon monoxide poisoning may increase the risk of developing a pulmonary thromboembolus, including bilateral cases.



OMAR KHAN

Spare a thought for those persecuted for waking people up:

See: https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpOmarHelpOthers

