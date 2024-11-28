We were Programmed to vehemently defend Vaccines; if you didn’t you were a dangerous Anti-vaxxer; putting the lives of people on this planet at risk from a Vaccine Rebellion…..



Looks like we are also programmed to vehemently defend the Oncology (Cancer) ‘Specialists’ and never question or try something that might interfere with or replace the Expensive “reserved” hope that Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy and, of course, cutting edge “approved” medications and options may offer.



The Concept of Parasites and Cancer is not new. However, we are all programmed to respond to the mention of parasites in reference to cancer as a dangerous superstition that should not be entertained.

Listening to the Above Video through and then hearing from so many varied sources how drugs, and natural therapies usually used for antiparasitic purposes are ALSO being used with some “amazing” responses for otherwise doomed cancer patients tells me this should not be so quickly dismissed.

Superstition:

”a belief or practice resulting from ignorance, fear of the unknown, trust in magic or chance, or a false conception of causation”

When I listen to an Oncologist (Mainstream) handing out the “recipe” of Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy it appears as if there is an element of superstition;

They are not sure it will work, they offer a chance, they can tell you how the disease may progress and how long they think they can keep you going (if you listen to them).

They are aware of fear and look to recruit their patients into “cutting edge” trials of combinations of drugs known to have significant rates of debilitating side effects suggesting they know of nothing else that can help.



It seems contradictory for a hospital to offer jelly or ice cream to a postoperative cancer patient, given that cancer cells thrive on sugar, a property which the same hospital exploits in PET scans to identify and track the spread of cancer throughout the body.

Here’s an interesting comment from ChatGPT

"Yes, many parasites, like cancer cells, can thrive on sugars or carbohydrates as a primary source of energy"



And time and time again we are hearing (not in Hospitals or Oncology Wards) how diet; particularly one that avoids sugars and Carbohydrates retards the spread of Cancer.







There’s a lot of clouds swirling around the Medical Industrial Complex:

It’s out in the open that there is suppression of safe and effective peer reviewed preventative and early treatments for Covid-19

The vaccine “Industry” is about to take a serious hit between the “Profit” eyes as the Medical Industrial Complex in the US loses its grip on the FDA , CDC and NIH

Will the Oncology “Industry also take a serious hit between the “Profit” eyes ?



A resource for those who are facing cancer personally or with a loved one could be

https://covid19criticalcare.com/cancer-study/

Fenbendazole Enhancing Antitumor Effect A Case Series P3sv 852KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

YouTube Link Here - Though YouTube are well known for removing content that could save lives

"The Cancer" that is effecting Medicine and Healthcare:

Proposing a Way Forward

It appears at the core of “the cancer that is effecting medicine and healthcare" is the protection of medical industrial profits by the use of regulatory authorities to restrict the options available to Doctors to a profit driven system.

It was possible to MAKE ChatGPT come up with a better system.

Emphasized the word MAKE ; ChatGPT repeatedly attempted to justify the current system with techniques and phrases used by those pulling the strings to prevent options that should be available to Doctors and Patients.

Here's some of the corrective Guidelines given to ChatGPT

Example 1:

When discussing repurposed drugs, ChatGPT would mention the words “safe and effective” together as if to imply that unknown effectiveness implied unknown safety even though safety was already known for the repurposed drug

Example 2:

ChatGPT tried to Imply that the use of alternative safe repurposed drugs had ethical concerns - when we were talking about treatments with informed consent and no safety issues.

Example 3:

ChatGPT tried Softening the existing problem where treatments using repurposed drugs ; ChatGPT tried to use the phrase "not recommend" when the existing system actually prevented their use

Example 4:

ChatGPT tried Implying repurposed drugs jeopardize public health

Anyway the Proposed System:







Proposed System for Allowing Safe Repurposed Drugs with Patient Consent and Doctor Guidance

This new system would remove barriers preventing the use of safe repurposed drugs for new indications, enabling doctors and patients to make informed decisions based on the established safety of the drugs. Regulatory authorities would still be involved in providing support and monitoring, but they would no longer have the power to prevent the use of safe drugs that patients and doctors choose to use together.

Key Components of the System:

Immediate Access to Safe Repurposed Drugs: Safe repurposed drugs —drugs that have a proven safety profile for at least one condition—should be freely available for use in treating new conditions, with no further regulatory barriers. The decision to use these drugs would be made by the doctor, in collaboration with the patient, based on the patient’s needs and the established safety of the drug.

Patient Consent: The patient and doctor discuss the potential benefits and limitations of using a repurposed drug. The patient gives consent to proceed, and the doctor prescribes the treatment accordingly. Autonomy for Doctors in Prescribing Safe Repurposed Drugs: Doctors would be empowered to prescribe safe repurposed drugs for new conditions without needing approval or clearance from regulatory bodies. The decision would be guided by the doctor’s professional judgment, considering the patient's condition and the known safety of the drug.

Doctor’s Guidance: Doctors would prescribe these drugs based on their clinical expertise and patient-specific factors, rather than being limited by rigid clinical guidelines or waiting for regulatory approval for new indications. Real-World Data Collection: Patients who use safe repurposed drugs for new conditions would be monitored and outcomes tracked to gather real-world evidence on the drug’s effectiveness in this new context. This data would contribute to ongoing research and could help refine treatment protocols, but the collection of this data would not be required to begin treatment.

Patient Registries: A simple, voluntary registry system would be established to track patients using repurposed drugs. This would help gather real-world evidence of the drug’s effectiveness without delaying patient access. Expedited Evidence Generation: Repurposed drugs should not need to undergo lengthy approval processes for new indications, as they have already been proven safe. Any clinical trials or studies conducted for new uses would be streamlined and expedited, focusing primarily on collecting data for efficacy rather than safety.

Rapid Integration of Evidence: New data on the effectiveness of repurposed drugs should be integrated quickly into clinical practice without unnecessary delays. Flexible and Personalized Guidelines: Clinical guidelines would focus on allowing personalized care , giving doctors the freedom to choose safe repurposed drugs as appropriate for the patient. There would be no requirement to wait for new evidence or approval before using the drugs, provided the doctor has informed the patient and both parties agree on the treatment path.

Collaborative Decision-Making: The patient and doctor would work together to make the decision, with the doctor providing guidance based on the known safety of the drug and the individual needs of the patient. Supportive Role for Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory agencies would support the system by ensuring that monitoring and reporting mechanisms are in place. Their role would be to track the use of repurposed drugs, ensure proper documentation, and collect real-world data to refine treatment options, but they would no longer have the authority to block the use of drugs that doctors and patients deem appropriate.

Ongoing Oversight: Regulatory bodies would focus on post-market surveillance and data collection, ensuring that any long-term effects or issues are monitored, but would not interfere in the prescribing process unless clear safety concerns arise.

Advantages of This System:

Empowerment for Patients and Doctors : Patients and doctors are given full autonomy to make decisions together, ensuring that patients have access to the most appropriate treatments without unnecessary regulatory delays or restrictions.

Not Missing Opportunities to Save Lives : By removing barriers, this system ensures that safe repurposed drugs can be used to treat conditions that might otherwise go unresolved. The system avoids missing critical opportunities to save lives or address illnesses that would otherwise remain untreated.

Timely Access to Effective Treatments : With no unnecessary regulatory barriers for safe repurposed drugs, patients can access treatments immediately, rather than waiting for approval or further trials.

Real-World Data and Evidence Generation : As patients use repurposed drugs, valuable data will be collected to continuously improve treatment protocols, building a more dynamic and evidence-based approach to healthcare.

Personalized, Flexible Care : The system enables doctors to provide personalized care tailored to each patient’s needs, allowing for flexibility in treatment options based on the doctor’s expertise and the patient’s preferences.

Efficient Use of Safe, Proven Drugs: This approach ensures that safe repurposed drugs are used effectively without delay, benefiting patients and the healthcare system by leveraging existing, proven treatments to address new conditions.

In Summary:

The current system often prevents the use of safe repurposed drugs for new indications, despite their proven safety, by placing excessive regulatory barriers in place. The proposed system would remove these barriers, empowering doctors and patients to make informed decisions about treatment without unnecessary delays. Regulatory bodies would play a supportive role by ensuring oversight and monitoring, but would not prevent doctors and patients from using safe repurposed drugs. This would provide patients with timely access to effective treatments and avoid the risks associated with missed opportunities to address unmet healthcare needs.



