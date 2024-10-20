Are Councilors Who Fail To Exercise Their Duty Of Care Potentially Personally Liable 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download



What if your Councillor says:

I note your concerns about the use of mRNA vaccines. These vaccines are approved for use in Australia through the stringent processes of the Federal Government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration advised independently by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. Our City Council does not provide vaccination services. I will not be representing your concerns to Council as they are better addressed to State and Federal governments. Kind regards,

You might answer:

Thank you for your response.

To help Clarify your position:

The email I wrote to you informs you of a pending official communication (Council to Council) from the Port Hedland Council. This communication addresses a serious failing of the Therapeutic Goods Administration and its independent advisors, including the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. This failing is likely impacting the safety and well-being of your constituents and, if left unaddressed, will cause more harm than necessary, unless your council takes action to halt the ongoing issues.

For some councillors, there will be a moral obligation to instinctively act quickly in response to this communication. Others may view this communication as something they can ignore or pass off to other levels of government, "more relevant" health authorities, or their advisory committees.

You can have a brief conversation with ChatGPT or a more in-depth discussion with your lawyer to better understand your "duty of care" and the personal liability you could face for not presenting these "concerns" to the Council.



I hope your response comes from a genuine belief that the matter could be better handled by State and Federal governments. However, as the closest point of contact, support, and protection for the constituents in your electorate, your constituents rely on you to fulfill your Duty of Care. Council members have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of their constituents, and ignoring a serious issue may be viewed as a breach of this duty.

In your position, if ever you were called to “step up to the plate” and make a net positive contribution to the community (and be remembered for how you protected your community) it would be now.

The Communication you will receive conveys that all other levels of Government, Regulatory Authorities and their Advisory committees have failed your constituents in protecting them from harms of wayward mRNA technology.



I wonder if you know, deep down, that something is wrong based on what you’ve been hearing from your friends, family, and constituents like me.



If you genuinely are unaware of any harms and the significantly greater potential harms (which is possible), I urge you to conduct personal investigations that go beyond :

What you are told by the media

What you are told by regulators

What you are told by advisory bodies

What you are told by party lines

What you are told by pharmaceutical companies

Before you are asked to sign off on the “Mis-information bill”, which would allow information like this to be dismissed as misinformation and to quickly become “Missing Information”, you can start here:

https://covid19criticalcare.com/

https://aapsonline.org/

https://substack.com/@petermcculloughmd

https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching



And feel free to download a copy of the chat in this post above.





Here is a link covering the Historic Port Hedland Council Motion and Action:

https://twitter.com/Humanspective/status/1845235881504014578







Please share:

You can share via SMS or social media with this link

https://tribeqr.com/v/catschatgpt

Twitter Link:

https://x.com/tniwef/status/1848143473095930196

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post.

Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.