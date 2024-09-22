Playback speed
How Many Young Adults Has Dan Andrews Seriously Injured or Worse ?

Rubber Bullets, Pepper Spray, Mandatory Genetic Injections & Damning Hospital Data for Young Adults with Heart Conditions. Is this a Man that needs to be Brought to Justice & Never Rest In Peace?
Sep 22, 2024
Transcript

VICTORIAN CHILDREN and TEENAGERS from 10 Years !

And now the same data adding a scaled Monthly Jabs Line to show the UNMISTAKABLE Double Spike Correlation
We will call this “Tracing Paper Graph 10-19 Year’s old”
See: Full Substack:

Victorian Hospital Cardiac Related Hospital Presentations in Young Children and Adults SKYROCKET under Dan Andrews Mandates

June 16, 2023
Victorian Hospital Cardiac Related Hospital Presentations in Young Children and Adults SKYROCKET under Dan Andrews Mandates

Cases -Vic https://covidlive.com.au/report/daily-cases/vic

Read full story

The way Dan Andrews behaved and his heavy handed use of Police and Mates to do what he wanted needs to be brough to account.

Dan Andrews acted with the help of Police and with this Bike Incident is he again acting with the help of police

Dan Andrews' Use of The Common Wealth and The Lost Games.

July 20, 2023
Dan Andrews' Use of The Common Wealth and The Lost Games.

Read full story

Or text this link: https://tribeqr.com/v/damningondan

Twitter Link:

https://x.com/tniwef/status/1838003604277608853


